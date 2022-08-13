Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-2

Last year's contenders are back for more, but the shifting class landscape has several former C-1 teams ready to leave their mark.

Defending champion: Archbishop Bergan

After going 25-1 with back-to-back C-2 state title game appearances, Archbishop Bergan faces a tough road back to the top of its class. Super-State quarterback Koa McIntyre is off to Wyoming, but senior Cooper Weitzel has waited his time to lead the offense. Look for the dual-threat quarterback to run the ball just like the Knights are used to, but he also has a major Division I recruit to look to in the passing game.

Senior wide receiver Kade McIntyre is always a touchdown threat due to his 6-foot-4 size, speed and a catch radius that few defensive backs can come close to matching. The Oklahoma commit is also an all-state caliber linebacker, and the Knights will lean on his experience on both sides of the ball. Only two starters return on offense and four are back defensively.

Other teams to watch

Aquinas (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 4 final ranking): With legendary head coach Ron Mimick still at the helm, Aquinas will routinely be a team to watch in Class C-2. The Monarchs return a total of six starters, but look for them to continue their physical, run-focused offense as usual. AJ Oltmer and Lucas Sellers will be two key players to watch on offense.

Kearney Catholic (11-1, C-1 state semifinals, No. 4): There will be plenty of new contributors on this year's Kearney Catholic team that returns just three starters from a C-1 semifinal appearance. Carson Murphy is an experienced starter, and he'll be tasked with leading the usually high-scoring offense.

Lincoln Lutheran (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 6): While much of last year's offensive line is gone to graduation, one of Lincoln Lutheran's biggest senior classes is ready for a year to remember. Senior Garret Hoefs will lead the offense as a dual-threat quarterback, and he's joined by running back William Jurgens and wide receiver Jonny Puelz. Together, they headline an exciting offensive unit.

Norfolk Catholic (11-2, C-2 state runner-up, No. 2): Norfolk Catholic ran into an all-time great Archbishop Bergan team in the C-2 title game last year, but the Knights might very well be the favorite this time around. Karter Kerkman, Kanyon Talton and Carter Janssen are all explosive runners on offense, and with eight starters returning on both sides of the ball, this veteran group is ready to compete again.

Oakland-Craig (5-5, C-2 state first round, unranked): The strength of Oakland-Craig this season will be its offensive and defensive lines. JT Brands, Grant Seagren, Trevor Weitzenkamp and Kyler Case all return as starting options on both sides of the ball, and expect a big impact from Weitzenkamp at linebacker.

Ord (10-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 3): One word to describe Ord's offensive potential in 2022? Explosive. Junior quarterback Dylan Hurlburt is a potential all-state selection, while running backs Aidan Ryschon and Evan Thomsen are poised for breakout seasons. Add in a veteran offensive line, and the foundations are there for another deep playoff run.

Wilber-Clatonia (7-5, C-2 state semifinals, No. 7): Wilber-Clatonia will look to build upon a surprise run to the state semifinals last year as it returns half of its starting lineup. Senior quarterback Coy Rosentreader is a three-year starter, while running back Tyson Kreshel is a wrecking ball at 6-0 and 200 pounds. Several new starters will need to step up defensively, but Wilber-Clatonia should be highly competitive.

Yutan (8-2, C-2 state first round, No. 8): The bulk of Yutan's returning starters are along the offensive line, so look for Derek Wacker, Drake Trent and Will Peterson to provide the foundations for a hard-nosed rushing attack. The offensive production should come from senior running back Zach Krajicek, with junior Braxton Wentworth set for his first varsity season at quarterback.

Key games

A26: Archbishop Bergan at Battle Creek, Wilber-Clatonia at Hastings SC.

S9: Hartington CC at Yutan.

S16: Gordon-Rushville at Ord.

S23: Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran.

S29: Battle Creek at Norfolk Catholic.

S30: Archbishop Bergan at Oakland-Craig.

O7: Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan, Ord at Kearney Catholic.

O14: Yutan at Aquinas.

O21: Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic.

Players to watch

WR/LB Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan (6-4 | 210 | Sr.): A returning all-state wide receiver, McIntyre looms large as one of the most athletic players in Class C-2. It may be difficult to equal the 873 yards and 14 touchdowns he totaled a year ago, but look for him to rush the quarterback and make tackle after tackle defensively as well.

OL/DL JT Brands, Oakland-Craig (6-2 | 260 | Jr.): The lone sophomore on the C-2 all-state team last year, Brands is already one of the toughest, strongest linemen in the state. He totaled 92 tackles, 14 for a loss, and five sacks a year ago, and according to head coach Joe Anderson, Brands "has a chance to be one of the best to ever come through O-C."

RB/LB Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic (6-1 | 195 | Sr.): A truly powerful and explosive force at running back, Kerkman powered Norfolk Catholic's postseason run with 1,852 yards on the ground a year ago. The returning all-state back could be even more efficient with a veteran offensive line in front of him, something that should scare opposing defenses.

QB/DB Dylan Hurlburt, Ord (5-8 | 170 | Jr.): Hurlburt was downright electric as a sophomore, throwing 15 touchdown passes, running for 22 scores and totaling over 2,000 yards of total offense. Hurlburt was ultraefficient in the passing game, and his dual-threat ability opens up the Ord offense for high-scoring contests.

OL/DL Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic (6-4 | 250 | Sr.): An all-state offensive line selection a year ago, Pieper dominates both sides of the ball thanks to his elite size, strength and relentless motor. He was among the state leaders in sacks last season, something the North Dakota State commit will contend for again as a senior.

WR/LB Trenton Barry, Bishop Neumann (6-1 | 185 | Sr.): Nothing is more valuable than a player who never comes off the field, and that's what Bishop Neumann has in Barry. He hauled in 27 passes for 544 yards and three touchdowns last year, but his contributions at linebacker are even more impressive with 183 tackles in the last two seasons.

LB/OL Ryan Gabriel, Ord (6-2 | 220 | Sr.): When it comes to powerful linebackers, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one than Gabriel. He's a strong offensive lineman, too, but Gabriel's best plays come as the veteran leader of the Ord defense. Head coach Nate Wells said Gabriel "has the potential to be the best player we have coached."