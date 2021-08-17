Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-2

Defending champion: Ord
The stars truly lined up for Ord last season when all-state seniors at running back, offensive line, defensive back and kicker led the Chanticleers to a 12-0 season and the first state title in school history. Of that championship group, only six players return to their same starting positions.
The lone returning all-state selection is senior defensive lineman Trey Warner, who had 70 tackles and five sacks last season. Senior linebackers Gage Racek and Treyton Cassell will also need to provide experience on defense.
Offensively, sophomore Dylan Hurlburt should take over the reins at quarterback after seeing the field in several games as a freshman. Junior running back Evan Thomsen returns from a torn ACL, and senior wide receiver John Deriso should slot in well as the team’s top passing target once again.
Teams to Watch
Archbishop Bergan (12-1, C-2 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Archbishop Bergan steamrolled every opponent it faced last year before falling short to Ord in the C-2 title game, and the Knights will be a major contender again this season. All-state selections Koa McIntyre and Jarett Boggs will be key two-way players, and Bergan is deep at the skill positions with seniors Chris Pinales and Gavin Logemann.
Aquinas Catholic (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 4 final ranking): Under coach Ron Mimick, the Monarchs have made the state playoffs in each of the last 20 seasons, and their odds look good with an experienced team back. Nine starters return on offense and eight are back on defense, where Rowdy Truksa leads a talented defensive line.
Norfolk Catholic (6-3, C-2 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): With 15 starters returning from last year's team, the 10-time state champions could be poised for another playoff run. A new starter is required at quarterback, with Mason Timmerman and Carter Janssen being the top options. Brennen Kelly, Preston Burbach and Isaac Wilcox have all-state potential.
North Platte St. Pat's (7-2, C-2 state first round, unraked): The Irish have made their exit from the playoffs in the opening round for six straight seasons, but this year's team could be the one to break that streak. Nine starters return on offense and eight return on defense, with seniors Jack Heiss, Gaven Nutter and Jackson Roberts operating as key contributors on offense.
Oakland-Craig (10-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Most of the title-winning team from 2019 has now graduated, but the Knights still have plenty of top talent. Senior quarterback Grady Gatewood threw for over 1,200 yards last season, and senior Carson Thomsen should be his top target in the passing game. Gatewood and Thomsen also start in the secondary, which will be helped by a deep defensive line.
Sutton (7-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): The Mustangs attempted just 47 passes last season, and with leading rusher Paxton Olson returning for his senior season, that trend should continue. All-state selection Matthew Davis and Jesse Herndon are a pair of experienced and talented linebackers.
Wilber-Clatonia (7-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Wolverines have made the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, and a senior-heavy team expects to reach that mark again. Junior Coy Rosentreader already has two years of starting experience at quarterback, but running back is a position to watch as new faces emerge.
Yutan (9-2, C-2 state semifinals, No. 5 final ranking): Yutan's starting quarterback and running back depart from last year's semifinal squad, but players with serious game experience are ready to step in right away. Seniors Paul Kirchman and Isaiah Daniell are the options at quarterback, while Ethan Christensen will operate at running back. Senior Sam Petersen is "one of the best wideouts" coach Joe Dolezal has ever had.
Key Games
A26: Doniphan-Trumbull at North Platte St. Patrick’s
A27: Yutan at Archbishop Bergan, Sutton at Grand Island CC
S10: Norfolk Catholic at Ord
S17: Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic
S23: Oakland-Craig at Aquinas Catholic
O1: Aquinas Catholic at Archbishop Bergan, Centennial at Bishop Neumann
O15: Norfolk Catholic at Crofton
O22: Lincoln Lutheran at Wilber-Clatonia
Players to Watch
QB/DB Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan (6-0|195|Sr.): Whether with his arm or his legs, McIntyre is just about impossible to stop on offense. He ran for 1,238 yards and 16 touchdowns last season while throwing for another 2,205 yards and 31 scores. The Wyoming commit is also a playmaker at defensive back, a position that he will play in college.
LB/WR Jarett Boggs, Archbishop Bergan (5-10|170|Sr.): Boggs is a reliable target for McIntyre, but he makes his biggest impact at linebacker. The all-state defender was among the state’s top 10 tacklers last season with a total of 135 tackles and three interceptions.
DL/TE Rowdy Truksa, Aquinas (6-2|210|Sr.): A high-energy defensive lineman like Truksa spells trouble for offensive lines. The all-state selection repeatedly disrupted offenses and also contributed at tight end last year, and even after knee surgery he should be just as explosive and strong in the trenches.
WR/LB Jake Bargen, Centennial (6-3|210|Sr.): It’s bad news for opposing secondaries when a wide receiver is among the tallest players on the team. That’s the case with Bargen, whose 57 catches and 738 receiving yards accounted for more than half of Centennial’s passing offense and earned him all-state honors.
WR/DB Isaac Herbek, Grand Island CC (6-3|165|Sr.): Also a dominant wideout, Herbek is entering his fourth year as a starter on offense for the Crusaders. He’ll pass 2,000 receiving yards in his career this season, and also has seven career interceptions from his other starting position at free safety.
RB Jimmy Allen, Crofton (5-9|180|Sr.): A 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons, Allen relishes every touch of the ball he gets. He showed his toughness when Crofton played three games in eight days during a unique scheduling period last year, with Allen rushing for 10 touchdowns across those three games.
LB/TE Matthew Davis, Sutton (6-1|235|Sr.): An all-state selection as a junior after making 110 tackles, the scary thing is that Davis should be even stronger as a senior. Coach Steve Ramer says Davis “lives in the weight room,” and it shows as the 235-pound player can bench 405 pounds and squat 565 pounds.
WR/DB Max Bartels, Lincoln Lutheran (6-0|175|Sr.): An uber-athletic wide receiver, Bartels has a tremendous catch radius that helped the all-state wideout haul in 39 passes last season. Opposing defenders may be unhappy to learn he’s grown an inch and added 25 pounds from a season ago.
