Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-2

Aquinas Catholic (8-3, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 4 final ranking): Under coach Ron Mimick, the Monarchs have made the state playoffs in each of the last 20 seasons, and their odds look good with an experienced team back. Nine starters return on offense and eight are back on defense, where Rowdy Truksa leads a talented defensive line.

Norfolk Catholic (6-3, C-2 state first round, No. 8 final ranking): With 15 starters returning from last year's team, the 10-time state champions could be poised for another playoff run. A new starter is required at quarterback, with Mason Timmerman and Carter Janssen being the top options. Brennen Kelly, Preston Burbach and Isaac Wilcox have all-state potential.

North Platte St. Pat's (7-2, C-2 state first round, unraked): The Irish have made their exit from the playoffs in the opening round for six straight seasons, but this year's team could be the one to break that streak. Nine starters return on offense and eight return on defense, with seniors Jack Heiss, Gaven Nutter and Jackson Roberts operating as key contributors on offense.