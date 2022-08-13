Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class C-1

The usual suspects in Class C-1 want another shot at a state title. But can a surprise team emerge like Columbus Lakeview did last season?

Defending champion: Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Lakeview's 2021 season was an all-time effort, resulting in the Vikings winning the school's first-ever football title. With just four starters returning from that team, things could be different in 2022.

Senior Brenden Sloup is likely to step into the starting quarterback role, while Landon Ternus already has experience at running back after totaling 600 yards last season. Braxton Borer and Turner Halvorsen are both tall, athletic wide receivers so there's still potential for another high-scoring season from the Vikings. Ternus and Sloup will be key two-way starters, but the question mark defensively is along the defensive line, where an all-new cast of players will take over. Lakeview will still be in the mix as a top-10 team in C-1, but a difficult district poses another challenge.

Other teams to watch

Adams Central (6-4, C-1 state first round, unraked): The 2020 state runner-up is ready to contend again after a first-round exit last year. Senior running back Hyatt Collins was limited by injuries a year ago, but he's among the best players in C-1. The Patriots have several explosive talents on offense, but they'll need to stay solid defensively.

Ashland-Greenwood (10-1, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 3 final ranking): There's plenty to be excited about for an Ashland-Greenwood team that returns half of its starters from an undefeated regular-season effort. Junior quarterback Dane Jacobsen loses his top receiving targets, but he's got a veteran group of linemen to protect him.

Auburn (7-3, C-1 state first round, unranked): If Auburn can find a new starting quarterback who settles in quickly, the Bulldogs will be in for another trip to the playoffs. Running backs Tate Hug and Maverick Binder form an efficient one-two punch, while Austin Lavigne and Wyatt Rowell are potential all-state linemen.

Aurora (10-3, B state runner-up, No. 2): Aurora has bounced between Class B and C-1 in recent years, and the Huskies have been a state title contender everywhere they go. That isn't changing this time around. All-state running back Carlos Collazo is just one of the many returning starters Aurora has, and a tough schedule is the only thing standing in the way of another deep playoff run.

Boone Central (9-2, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 5): The Cardinals will miss a senior class that included a three-year starter at quarterback and several experienced linemen, but half of the team's starting lineup is still back for another year. Senior Alex Christo will take the reins at quarterback after starting two games last season.

McCook (4-6, B state first round, unranked): McCook drops to Class C-1 after making the playoffs in Class B last year, and the Bison's experience from a year ago will help them. Eight starters return on both sides of the ball, with linebackers and the offensive line being among McCook's strongest position groups.

Pierce (10-3, C-1 state runner-up, No. 2): Pierce has reached the C-1 title game three seasons in a row, and a veteran group is seeking to make it four in a row. No other C-1 team can boast the passing offense that the Bluejays have, and an experienced offensive line will ensure that Pierce can air it out as usual.

Wahoo (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 10): One of the perennial state contenders in C-1, Wahoo has many spots to fill this year. Four starters return on both offense and defense, led by two-way starters Dominek Rohleder, Zach Fox and Owen Hancock. A difficult schedule will challenge the Warriors.

Key games

A26: Columbus Lakeview at Ashland-Greenwood.

S2: Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo, Boone Central at Aurora.

S9: Aurora at Ashland-Greenwood.

S16: Columbus Lakeview at St. Paul.

S23: Fort Calhoun at Platteview.

S30: Ogallala at McCook.

O7: Pierce at Central City.

O14: Pierce at Boone Central, McCook at Adams Central.

O21: Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus.

Players to watch

TE/LB Ben Brahmer, Piece (6-6 | 220 | Sr.): A returning second-team Super-State selection, there's no one else like Brahmer in Class C-1. The big-bodied tight end poses a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses because he's always capable of a big play. The NU football commit is also a starter at outside linebacker and handles the punting and kicking for the Bluejays.

RB/DB Carlos Collazo, Aurora (5-9 | 210 | Sr.): An all-state running back in Class B last season, Collazo is the definition of a game-changer. He ran for over 2,000 yards for the Huskies last season, and with a veteran offensive line leading the way he'll be a wrecking ball at running back once again.

OL/DL Braxton Buck, Ashland-Greenwood (5-10 | 220 | Sr.): As one of the top returning offensive linemen in C-1, Buck has all-state potential written all over him. His strength and leadership fuels the Bluejays' rushing attack, and he also contributed 47 tackles last year.

QB/DB Abram Scholting, Pierce (5-11 | 180 | Sr.): Scholting was a big-time player as a sophomore even before he made a big jump into an all-state quarterback last year. Scholting's accuracy and arm strength are among his best attributes, and he also added some scrambling ability to his game.

RB/LB Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview (5-11 | 210 | Sr.): Perhaps the unsung hero from Lakeview's state title run last season, Ternus will be a top player in C-1 as a senior. He's ready to take the lead as Lakeview's main running back, and he also has all-state potential as a linebacker.

DE/TE Jack Roberts, Boone Central (6-2 | 185 | Sr.): A true impact player at defensive end, Roberts is always a target for opposing offensive lines. Even when dealing with double-teams and extra attention, he managed to total 71 tackles and 8.5 sacks last year; those numbers could go up again.

RB/LB Hyatt Collins, Adams Central (5-10 | 195 | Sr.): A 1,000-yard rusher each of the last two seasons, Collins is once again one of the top running backs in Class C-1. He even improved from 128 yards per game as a sophomore to 140 per game as a junior, meaning a healthy season could produce jaw-dropping numbers.