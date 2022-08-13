Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class B

Last year's runner-up is gone and there are plenty of question marks for the defending champion. Yup, Class B is wide open, as usual.

Defending champion: Bennington

After one of the most dominant seasons and playoff runs Class B has seen in recent years, there's plenty of work to be done at Bennington. The Badgers lose all six of their Class B all-state selections to graduation, three starters return on offense and five are back defensively.

Senior quarterback Trey Bird jumped into a starting role early in 2021 and with a year of experience under his belt, the dynamic playmaker will be ready to lead this offense to big things. Nick Colvert, Isaac Conner and Jonathan Williams are the other playmakers on offense, but zero starters are back along the offensive line. Several seniors are ready to step into those roles, and they will need to gel quickly to overcome a tough schedule. Defensively, Ethan Nguyen has the potential to be an all-state defensive end, while Alex Foltz and Jaxson Andrews are the team's senior leaders at linebacker.

Other teams to watch

Blair (1-8, unranked): The Bears took their lumps in 2021 and will be a better team because of it. Nine starters return on offense and seven starters are back defensively, making for a group with something to prove. Senior running back Dane Larsen will be a focal point for opposing defenses, while junior quarterback Bode Sokup is ready to make a big jump.

Elkhorn (10-2, B state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): A perennial Class B contender, Elkhorn is ready to challenge again this season. Offensive line should be one of the Antlers' strengths, while senior quarterback Connor Hunt will lead the offense. Finding a consistent option at running back and filling out the defensive secondary will determine how far Elkhorn can go.

Lincoln Pius X (2-7, unranked Class A): After several seasons away, Lincoln Pius X returns to the Class B level for the first time since 2015. The run-heavy style that many Class B teams feature will match up well with Pius X's strengths; all-city running back Matt Bohy and senior lineman Barret Walker will be the names to watch for Pius X.

Northwest (5-5, B state first round, No. 9): An experienced group of eight starters return on defense for Northwest, while the team's offensive experience comes from backup or rotation roles. Quarterback Austin Payne got a taste of the starting role while filling in for Sam Hartman last year, and he's ready to lead the offense as a starter.

Omaha Skutt (8-4, B state semifinals, No. 4): Another Class B playoff regular, Omaha Skutt returns one of its most experienced teams in recent memory. Nine starters are back on offense, including nearly the entire offensive line, along with playmakers Wyatt Archer and Maccoy Holtam. The SkyHawks are also loaded defensively, as Brandt Pickrell leads a talented group of defensive linemen.

Scottsbluff (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 7): An extremely talented roster has Scottsbluff firmly within title contention this season. Quarterback Braeden Stull and running back Sebastien Boyle are two of the most explosive athletes throughout Class B, and a veteran offensive line will make their lives even easier. Linebackers Josiah Mobley, Michael Thrash and Jayce Wilkinson are all senior starters. Top to bottom, the Bearcats have talent in every position.

Waverly (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 6): For a team typically built with the offensive and defensive lines, returning just one starter in that room creates some questions. Those are answered with the juniors and seniors ready to step up for the Vikings, and the defensive talent at linebacker that will keep them competitive.

York (5-5, B state first round, unranked): The Dukes had just six seniors on their roster last season, so an experienced group of starters returns in 2022. Every defensive position has a starter coming back, and so does the majority of the offense. As such, a senior-heavy offensive line will be York's key to success ahead of playmakers like Ryan Seevers and Seth Erickson.

Key games

A26: Omaha Skutt at Bennington, Plattsmouth at Blair.

S2: North Platte at Scottsbluff.

S0: York at Bennington.

S16: Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn, Waverly at Norris.

S23: Elkhorn at Bennington.

S29: Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Skutt.

S30: Scottsbluff at Waverly.

O14: Lincoln Pius X at Beatrice.

O21: Norris at Lincoln Pius X.

Players to watch

DL/OL Aidan Betz, Elkhorn (6-2 | 280 | Sr.): An all-state defensive lineman last season, Betz could challenge for a spot on the Super-State team. He has a relentless motor on the defensive side of the ball, where he usually makes his biggest impact, but Betz is a talented offensive tackle as well.

DL Victor Isele, Northwest (6-3 | 225 | Sr.): Isele is a true force as an edge rusher, where he lines up at defensive end or outside linebacker. Also a talented wrestler and track star, the North Dakota State commit has the speed and explosiveness needed to blow up plays on defense.

RB/LB Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff (5-10 | 195 | Jr.): Boyle routinely torched opposing defenses last season to the tune of 1,800 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he'll be just as exciting to watch this season. Boyle will also pick up some snaps at linebacker.

DB/RB Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt (5-10 | 185 | Sr.): Few players can make more of an all-around impact. He totaled 600 yards on offense last season as a running back/wide receiver hybrid, and he also made 53 tackles on defense. According to Omaha Skutt coach Tim Lackovic, Archer is "one of the best safeties to play at Skutt Catholic."

OL/DL Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff (6-7 | 285 | Sr.): A transfer from Mitchell, Knutson will step in right away as a two-way game-changer for Scottsbluff. His 6-7 frame makes him nearly impossible to get past at offensive tackle, and it's why he's committed to Nebraska. Knutson also recorded 50-plus tackles each of the last two seasons.

LB/TE Cooper Skrobecki, Waverly (6-2 | 215 | Sr.): Skrobecki was one of the best linebackers in Class B last season with 65 tackles, nine for a loss, and four interceptions. He should be even better as a senior, and his athletic ability will also be utilized at tight end for the Waverly offense.

QB Trey Bird, Bennington (6-1 | 160 | Sr.): Bird was exactly what Bennington needed last year at quarterback, throwing just three interceptions in 184 attempts to go along with 24 touchdowns and 2,181 yards. He'll be trusted to air it out even more this season, something that should also open up scrambling opportunities for the dual-threat quarterback.