Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class B

Defending champion: Elkhorn

An all-time great senior class that made state postseason runs in football, boys basketball and baseball departs, including key players like Gannon Gragert, Drew Christo and Aiden Young. Connor Hunt may take over as the team’s starting quarterback, and he’ll look to senior wide receivers Hayden Stec (6-foot-1) and Dane Petersen (6-4) as his main targets.

On defense, first-team Class B selections Stec and junior Aidan Betz will take on even bigger roles, with Betz also keen on anchoring the Antlers’ offensive line. Senior DJ Robinson-Young also returns as a starter on the offensive line, and first-year coach Dan Feickert expects that to be one of the team’s strengths. Still, there could be growing pains for a team with holes to fill at running back and linebacker.

Other teams to watch

Aurora (9-4, B state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): With 14 starters returning from last year's state runner-up team, Aurora should be a solid contender again this year. The Huskies return their entire front seven on defense, but establishing a solid rushing attack will be key as a new quarterback gains experience. Running backs Mack Jones and Carlos Collazo will form a one-two punch out of the backfield.