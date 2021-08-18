Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class B

Defending champion: Elkhorn
An all-time great senior class that made state postseason runs in football, boys basketball and baseball departs, including key players like Gannon Gragert, Drew Christo and Aiden Young. Connor Hunt may take over as the team’s starting quarterback, and he’ll look to senior wide receivers Hayden Stec (6-foot-1) and Dane Petersen (6-4) as his main targets.
On defense, first-team Class B selections Stec and junior Aidan Betz will take on even bigger roles, with Betz also keen on anchoring the Antlers’ offensive line. Senior DJ Robinson-Young also returns as a starter on the offensive line, and first-year coach Dan Feickert expects that to be one of the team’s strengths. Still, there could be growing pains for a team with holes to fill at running back and linebacker.
Other teams to watch
Aurora (9-4, B state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): With 14 starters returning from last year's state runner-up team, Aurora should be a solid contender again this year. The Huskies return their entire front seven on defense, but establishing a solid rushing attack will be key as a new quarterback gains experience. Running backs Mack Jones and Carlos Collazo will form a one-two punch out of the backfield.
Bennington (9-2, B state quarterfinals, No. 6): The Badgers had an excellent 2020 season but exited the playoffs prematurely, something that should motivate them to make it even further this year. Four starters return along the offensive line ahead of senior running back Dylan Mostek, a speedy runner, and senior quarterback Seth Wempen will take over the offense after an injury held him out last season.
Hastings (9-2, B state semifinals, No. 3): After an eight-year absence from playoff football, Hastings has made three straight trips to Class B playoffs. A trio of senior linemen in Max Johnson, Seth Aipperspach and Ashton Ground will be the team's foundation, along with Beau Dreher, a playmaker at wide receiver and defensive back.
McCook (6-3, B state first round, No. 10): The definition of consistency in Class B, McCook has made the state playoffs for 21 consecutive seasons. The Bison do have a first-year coach and an inexperienced defense, but several exciting young players should step in nicely. Brothers Jacob and Lucas Gomez-Wilson will be key skill players at wide receiver and running back.
Norris (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 7): While many of Class B's strongest teams are searching for new signal-callers, the Titans return senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann, a dynamic dual-threat. Senior running back Ben Landgren and senior wide receiver Kale Consbruck will also be important contributors, while development along the offensive line could play a big role in Norris' success.
Omaha Skutt (6-4, B state first round, No. 9): It's telling of Omaha Skutt's football success that a first-round playoff exit is an unexpectedly poor season. The SkyHawks had made four straight Class B championship games prior to last season and will be eager to resume their winning ways. Senior Caden Becker is among the best quarterbacks in the state, and Skutt returns most of an experienced, senior-heavy offensive line.
Plattsmouth (8-3, B state semifinals, No. 4): Plattsmouth is going to run, run, run the ball this season and it's easy to see why. The Blue Devils return four starters on the offensive line alongside senior running back Christian Meneses, who totaled 20 rushing touchdowns last season. If Plattsmouth can develop a passing game, too, it might be too dynamic for most teams to stop.
Waverly (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 5): The Vikings will have one of the best offensive lines in Class B behind seniors Trevor Brown, Wyatt Fanning, Warren Rolf and Jacob Krauter, but the loss of its top running backs will string. Senior quarterback Cole Murray can make plays with his arm and legs, with Riley Marsh being the team's top receiving target.
Key games
A27: Elkhorn at Norris, Northwest at Bennington
S3: Bennington at Aurora, Seward at Omaha Gross
S10: Blair at Beatrice, York at McCook
S17: Omaha Roncalli at Norris
S24: Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt, Scottsbluff at Northwest
O1: McCook at Aurora
O8: Waverly at Plattsmouth
O15: Aurora at Northwest, Elkhorn at Elkhorn North
O22: Waverly at Norris, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn
Players to watch
OL/DL Trevor Brown, Waverly (6-2 | 275 | Sr.): A first-team Super-State selection last year, Brown is one of the strongest players in all of Nebraska. Brown benches 365 pounds, squats 585 pounds and will anchor both of Waverly’s lines as a four-year starter.
QB Caden Becker, Omaha Skutt (6-4 | 220 | Sr.): Becker may have only thrown for 429 yards last year, but his dual-threat ability is a big reason why he is committed to Division I school Wyoming. Becker also ran for 435 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and the athletic senior has tremendous potential.
RB/DB Rashaad Madden, Ralston (5-9 | 170 | Sr.): An all-state Class B selection last year, Madden ran for 981 yards and 11 touchdowns, an average of 140 yards per game. With his great vision and burst out of the backfield, Madden is a handful for opposing defenses.
OL/DL Gage Griffith, Aurora (6-3 | 290 | Sr.): Griffith was already an all-state offensive lineman as a junior, and has put an extra inch and 15 pounds on his frame that will let him dominate in the trenches even further. Griffith is also a Class B state champion in shot put and discus.
LB/RB Mack Owens, Aurora (6-2 | 215 | Sr.): Also an all-state Class B selection last year, Owens has a great motor that helps him make plays all over the field. After rushing for 400 yards last year, Owens will take on a bigger role in the backfield and is seeing recruiting interest as a linebacker.
RB/DE Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth (5-10 | 190 | Sr.): With a star like Meneses in its backfield, it’s no wonder Plattsmouth gave him more than 300 carries last season. Meneses’s 1,740 rushing yards were the most in Class B, and he’s also an impact player along the defensive line.
DL Aidan Betz, Elkhorn (6-3 | 280 | Jr.): As an elite disruptor along the defensive line, Betz was one of Elkhorn’s best players as a sophomore. He posted 44 tackles, 25 quarterback pressures and 1½ sacks last year as a first-team Class B selection.
QB/DB Gavin Sukup, Seward (6-2 | 195 | Sr.): One of the state’s premier two-way players, Sukup was a first-team Class B defensive back while also throwing for over 2,000 yards last season. He’s a ball-hawk on defense, and also has rushing ability out of the backfield on offense.
