Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class A

The starpower in Class A this season is off the charts. Where to begin? Plus, which team is in the driver's seat to win state?

Defending champion: Omaha Westside

Omaha Westside’s second consecutive trip to the Class A title game ended in glory last year, but it’ll be tough for the Warriors to make the title game three years in a row. First-team Super-State quarterback Cole Payton is off to the college ranks, and senior Kolby Brown will now take over the offensive reins.

Senior running back Dominic Rezac figures to be one of the best in the state after rushing for 1,310 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, and the Warriors also return their second-leading receiver in senior Grant Guyett.

However, Westside’s biggest losses come on defense, where four first-team Super-State selections from last season (Cade Haberman, Ben Radicia, Avante Dickerson and Kolby Bretz) have all graduated. Senior cornerback Jack Wimmer and senior linebacker Tommy Connelley are two players to watch.

Other teams to watch