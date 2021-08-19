Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class A

The starpower in Class A this season is off the charts. Where to begin? Plus, which team is in the driver's seat to win state?
Defending champion: Omaha Westside
Omaha Westside’s second consecutive trip to the Class A title game ended in glory last year, but it’ll be tough for the Warriors to make the title game three years in a row. First-team Super-State quarterback Cole Payton is off to the college ranks, and senior Kolby Brown will now take over the offensive reins.
Senior running back Dominic Rezac figures to be one of the best in the state after rushing for 1,310 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, and the Warriors also return their second-leading receiver in senior Grant Guyett.
However, Westside’s biggest losses come on defense, where four first-team Super-State selections from last season (Cade Haberman, Ben Radicia, Avante Dickerson and Kolby Bretz) have all graduated. Senior cornerback Jack Wimmer and senior linebacker Tommy Connelley are two players to watch.
Other teams to watch
Bellevue West (6-1, A state quarterfinals, No. 2 final ranking): If not for Kearney’s dramatic playoff upset, the Thunderbirds could be looking for a third straight state title. Instead, Division I commits Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker are only part of a talented offense that should put up stellar numbers in every game.
Creighton Prep (6-3, A state quarterfinals, No. 7): Senior running back Jack Stessman and senior quarterback Jack Piernicky can rest easy behind an offensive line that features several players 6-foot-5 or taller. Junior lineman Sam Sledge (6-5, 265 pounds) is getting Division I interest.
Elkhorn South (10-2, A state runner-up, No. 4): Last year’s runner-up returns five total starters, and just one on defense, but still has a strong offensive line that features Maverick Noonan, Chase Emsick and Gabe Whitten. Tight end Koy Wilke is a playmaker, as is quarterback Will Skradis.
Fremont (6-4, A state second round, unranked): Several key seniors like quarterback Carter Sintek, running back Micah Moore and wide receiver Drew Sellon anchor the skill positions. The Tigers return 14 starters from last year’s team, including senior linebacker Mason Limbach, one of the best tacklers in Class A.
Lincoln East (7-3, A state quarterfinals, No. 8): With Super-State quarterback Noah Walters at the helm, Lincoln East returns 10 starters from one of the highest-scoring offenses in Class A. If key contributors can emerge at linebacker, the Spartans will be back among the best of Class A.
Lincoln Southeast (8-1, A state quarterfinals, No. 5): The Knights have two Husker football commits in Jake Appleget and Gunnar Gottula, and return significant offensive line depth from last year’s 8-1 team. A new quarterback will lead Southeast this season, but there are six returning starters on offense around him.
Millard South (8-2, A state semifinals, No. 3): While Millard West and Millard North had down years last season, the Patriots were one of Class A’s best with a record of 8-2. A Kansas State commit on defense, senior Gage Stenger takes over at quarterback, while senior wide receivers Jake Gassaway and Antrell Taylor are exciting targets.
Omaha North (2020 N/A): After a year off, it’s hard to compare Omaha North and the other Omaha Public Schools teams to the rest of Class A. But, the Vikings’ talent level is always high, and players like senior quarterback Jordan Williams and senior wide receiver Keshaun Williams should pick up right where they left off.
Key games
A27: Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep, Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North
S2: Elkhorn South at Millard South
S10: Creighton Prep at Bellevue West
S16: Millard South at Bellevue West
S23: Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast
O1: Omaha Westside at Millard North
O8: Bellevue West at Millard West
O17: Omaha North at Omaha Burke
O22: Lincoln East at Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast
Players to watch
OL/DL Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central (6-5 | 285 | Sr.): As a top-150 recruit nationally according to 247Sports, Woods received several Division I offers and is currently committed to Missouri. At 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he has elite speed and hands that help him move players on either side of the ball.
TE Kaden Helms, Bellevue West (6-6 | 220 | Sr.): A top 15 tight end recruit nationally, Helms committed to Oklahoma last month. Helms had 25 catches for 322 yards last season, and Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman says he “will be a tough matchup for many high school secondaries.”
TE/WR Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue West (6-6 | 235 | Sr.): Riley-Ducker is also a national tight end recruit, and he’ll play collegiately for Auburn. At 6-6 and 235 pounds, Riley-Ducker’s elite length and physicality helps him dominate as a blocker and a big-bodied receiving target.
LB/WR Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke (6-3 | 200 | Sr.): 247Sports ranks Jackson as a four-star recruit, and there’s a reason why he has 20 scholarship offers from Power Five schools. Jackson has tremendous speed that helps him rush the quarterback and establish a defensive perimeter. He is still uncommitted.
LB/WR Ernest Hausmann, Columbus (6-4 | 215 | Sr.): Hausmann is a playmaker all over the field for Columbus, as he was the team’s leading receiver and second-leading tackler last year. He’ll move to inside linebacker this season, and is committed to play at Nebraska.
QB Noah Walters, Lincoln East (6-1 | 170 | Sr.): A first-team Super-State selection at quarterback last year, Walters is the definition of a playmaker. He threw for the most yards (2,753) and touchdowns (28) of any Class A player last season, and has great vision of the entire field.
LB/WR Jake Appelget, Lincoln Southeast (6-4 | 215 | Sr.): A Nebraska commit, Appelget was a first-team Super-State selection last year after leading the Knights in receiving yardage and also had 67 tackles and three interceptions. A ball-hawking linebacker, he also had five interceptions in 2019.
QB Zane Flores, Gretna (6-2 | 180 | Jr.): Flores is already a three-year starter as a junior, and showed growth last season by throwing for 1,926 yards and 18 touchdowns. Standing at 6-2, Flores’ arm strength and accuracy are two of his best assets.
RB LJ Richardson, Bellevue West (6-2 | 205 | Sr.): Richardson emerged as one of the state’s best running backs with a 1,200-yard, 15-touchdown season, and has recently started to receive Division I interest. When schools see his speed and vision, Huffman expects further offers to come quickly.
QB/DB Gage Stenger, Millard South (6-2 | 195 | Sr.): Stenger has already shown his versatility on defense, and he now takes over at quarterback after playing wide receiver last season. Stenger is committed to Kansas State.
