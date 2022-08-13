Prep football preview: The defending champions, who to watch and key games in Class A

Returning Super-Staters and Power Five recruits headline this year's crop of talent in Class A. Plus, which team is in the driver's seat to win it all?

Defending champion: None

Gretna defeated Omaha Westside in the championship game at Memorial Stadium but an NSAA ruling stripped the Dragons of the title.

Gretna is in a good position to contend again this season, returning half of its starting lineup, including first-team Super-Staters Zane Flores and Mason Goldman. Flores will lead a high-scoring offense that includes electric wide receivers such as Joe Roll, Tyson Boganowski and Blayke Moore.

Korver Demma is a name to watch at defensive end, while Ethan Stuhr and Riley Egenberger are ready to step up at linebacker. There are plenty of starting spots up for grabs, but having the best quarterback in the state will always keep the Dragons in contention no matter the opponent.

Other teams to watch

Bellevue West (10-2, A state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Thunderbirds graduate some of their top college football prospects in school history, but there's no slowing down this offensive juggernaut. Junior quarterback Daniel Kaelin is ready to lead this team, and his two top wide receivers (Dae'Vonn Hall and Kyrell Jordan) are also major Power Five recruits.

Creighton Prep (7-3, A state first round, No. 8): A veteran group returns for Prep this season, and the Junior Jays will be a force up front. Nebraska commit Sam Sledge and Princeton commit Rocco Marcelino will anchor an offensive line that could be the best in the state; North Dakota State commit Marty Brown will rack up the yards at running back.

Elkhorn South (9-2, A state quarterfinals, No. 5): Nebraska commit Maverick Noonan is a returning Super-Stater and will lead the Storm on both sides. With only six returning starters, there will be plenty of new faces for Elkhorn South this fall, but the talent is certainly there.

Lincoln Southeast (5-5, A state first round, unranked): The Knights return the bulk of their starting lineup, including Nebraska commit Gunnar Gottula on the offensive line. The Southeast defense is full of big, fast athletes, and all-city running back Max Buettenback will lead the offensive effort. Developing a passing attack will be key to the Knights' success, too.

Millard South (9-1, A state first round, No. 3): The Patriots will have to reload after losing an all-time senior class, but there's still plenty of talent to keep them in the Class A mix. Cam Kozeal showed his skills as a dual-threat quarterback in limited action last season, while Lance Rucker and Brock Murtaugh will be key two-way players.

North Platte (7-4, A state quarterfinals, No. 9): North Platte is simply loaded with talented seniors this season. Kolten Tilford and Brock Roblee combined for over 1,600 rushing yards last season and will form the best one-two punch in all of Class A. Add in a big, experienced offensive line, and the Bulldogs are primed for another playoff run.

Omaha North (6-6, A state semifinals, No. 6): The Vikings pulled off a legendary playoff upset last season, but they won't be sneaking up on anyone this time around. Sophomore lineman Tyson Terry is a major Power Five target, running back Te'shaun Porter will roll up the yards and a big senior class is ready to step up right away.

Omaha Westside (12-1, A state runner-up, No. 2): After three consecutive appearances in the Class A title game, Westside will be a favorite to win it all once again. Junior Anthony Rezac is one of the most electric quarterbacks in Class A, and the same goes for running back Jahmez Ross. Several transfers will boost an already talented roster, too.

Key games

A19: Bellevue West at Creighton Prep.

A26: Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep, Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast.

S2: Millard South at Elkhorn South.

S9: Bellevue West at Omaha Westside, Creighton Prep at Gretna.

S23: North Platte at Kearney.

S30: Bellevue West at Gretna, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest.

O13: Millard South at Omaha Westside.

O21: Lincoln East at Gretna, Omaha North at Elkhorn South.

Players to watch

QB Zane Flores, Gretna (6-3 | 190 | Sr.): Flores' senior year could be a historic one. The returning Super-State quarterback is 2,405 yards away from the all-time Class A passing record, and he threw for over 2,800 yards a year ago. The Oklahoma State commit has improved in every season.

DE/WR Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East (6-4 | 195 | Sr.): With the help of jaw-dropping plays on both offense and defense a year ago, Coleman shaped himself into a top-100 national recruit. He's a constant touchdown threat due to his elite speed offensively, while his long arms and quick moves will allow him to pile up the sacks defensively.

OL/DL Sam Sledge, Creighton Prep (6-4 | 270 | Sr.): A first-team Super-State selection last year, Sledge is certainly one of the most dominant linemen in the entire state. Sledge will be a rare four-year starter at Creighton Prep, and while his college future is along the offensive line, he'll put together some defensive snaps too.

DL/OL Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South (6-5 | 240 | Sr.): Few players can rush the quarterback with the efficiency that Noonan has. His powerful frame, quick hands and pass-rushing moves often get him into the backfield within seconds, while the Nebraska football commit is also a talented offensive lineman as well.

WR Dae'Vonn Hall, Bellevue West (6-2 | 185 | Jr.): He might only be a junior, but Hall is ready for the big time. He can both box out defenders for short receptions and sprint past them for big plays — and he's got a lot of Power Five schools calling.

DL/OL Tyson Terry, Omaha North (6-3 | 280 | So.): An exciting freshman season at defensive tackle elevated Terry's status along recruiting trails, and he followed it up with a Class A heavyweight state title in wrestling. He's one of the strongest, toughest linemen in the state as a sophomore.

DB/WR Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside (5-11 | 185 | Jr.): The lone sophomore to be a first-team Super-State pick last year, Benning is the definition of a lockdown corner. His speed and ball skills keep him step for step with wide receivers at all times, and he's also an exciting talent when he sees the field on offense.