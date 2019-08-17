Mascot: Dragons
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 27
The coach
Josh Nash
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Humphrey/LHF;A
S5;Wilcox-Hildreth;H
S20;Eustis-Farnam;A
S27;Dorchester;H
O3;McCool Junction;H
O11;Sterling;A
O18;Hampton;H
O25;Lewiston;A
Last season
Humphrey/LHF;L;59-56
Wilcox-Hildreth;L;56-20
Eustis-Farnam;W;68-26
Dorchester;W;60-34
McCool Junction;W;38-35
Sterling;L;54-52
Hampton;W;72-12
Lewiston;W;51-13
Cody-Kilgore;L;56-48
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 7
2016: 5
2015: 1
Season outlook
Josh Nash takes over as head coach, and he expects to have returning starters at several spots. The Dragons will have a big void to fill at quarterback after the graduation of Peyton Dubbert. Trenton Buescher returns at center, and Freddy Galvan is back at one of the guard spots. Cayden Loomis and Holden Ruhnke are the top returning playmakers. Ruhnke was a key part of the team's passing game. Loomis and Orlando Galvan anchor the linebacker spots.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Trenton Buescher;OL/DL;6-4;200;Jr.
Cayden Loomis;RB/LB;5-10;160;Jr.
Holden Ruhnke;E/S;5-10;155;Sr.
Freddy Galvan;OL;5-10;200;Jr.
Orlando Galvan;LB;5-8;150;Sr.
Spotlight player
Cayden Loomis was the Dragons' go-to running back last year. He's expected to be the team's top skill-position player this year, as well.
Fast fact
Deshler's spread attack averaged 52 points per game last year.
Mascot: Longhorns
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 21
The coach
Brent Zoubek
At present school: 8th year
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Walthill;A
S6;St. Edward;H
S13;Hampton;A
S27;Deshler;A
O4;Lewiston;H
O11;Heartland Lutheran;A
O18;McCool Junction;H
O25;Sterling;H
Last season
Walthill;L;73-8
St. Edward;W;48-26
Hampton;W;43-6
Deshler;L;60-34
Lewiston;W;20-13
Heartland Lutheran;L;44-27
McCool Junction;L;69-8
Sterling;L;67-29
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: NA
2016: NA
2015: NA
Season outlook
Dorchester endured a season of learning lessons in 2018. The Longhorns had their own team again after co-oping with Milford for football for four seasons. They also played their first season as a six-man program. "Our strength this year is we have a year of six-man under our belts," coach Brent Zoubek said. "That will be vital going forward as we develop our players." Collyn Brummett is the team's top defensive player and the Longhorns are looking for big seasons out of Kohl Tyser and Oscar Real.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 2
Collyn Brummett;RB/DB;5-10;160;Jr.
Kohl Tyser;E/DE;6-1;160;Jr.
Blake Hansen;E/LB;5-10;200;So.
Spotlight player
Collyn Brummett developed into a solid defender last year. The 5-foot-1, 160-pounder has his sights set on a bigger junior season.
Fast fact
Dorchester will play its first four games in the afternoon. Three games are set for 3 p.m. kickoffs and another is set for 3:30.
Mascot: Tigers
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 21
The coach
Greg Iverson
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 15-19
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2012
State titles: 1 (2001)
The schedule
A30;Silver Lake;H
S6;Red Cloud;A
S13;Walthill;A
S27;Harvard;H
O4;Dorchester;A
O11;McCool Junction;A
O18;Sterling;H
O25;Deshler;H
Last season
Silver Lake;W;41-26
Red Cloud;L;39-20
Walthill;L;55-6
Harvard;L;75-19
Dorchester;L;20-13
McCool Junction;L;55-13
Sterling;L;43-15
Deshler;L;51-13
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: NA
2016: 0
2015: 3
Season outlook
Lewiston will look to build around three returning starters on each side of the ball, though it will be tough to replace some starters from last year's squad. The Tigers must find a replacement for Treyton Hippen at QB after he threw for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns. Some key skill-position players — Levi Meybrunn, Daniel Gonzalez and Abel Gonzalez — return. Jon Janssen could see a bigger role on offense, while Mathew Barker is expected to take over at center. The Gonzalezes anchor the defense. They combined for three interceptions last year. Meybrunn was the team's top tackler last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Levi Meybrunn;W/DL;5-11;150;Sr.
Daniel Gonzalez;W/DB;5-9;155;Sr.
Abel Gonzalez;W/DB;6-0;145;So.
Spotlight player
Daniel Gonzalez was one of two Tigers to haul in 21 passes last year. He finished with 442 receiving yards, averaging 21.0 yards per catch, and five touchdowns.
Fast fact
Lewiston returned to the field as its own team after co-oping with Southern in 2017.
Mascot: Mustangs
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 27
The coach
Jarrod Weiss
At present school: 15th year
Career record: 49-80
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30;Hampton;H
S6;Humphrey/LHF;H
S12;Santee;A
S20;Silver Lake;H
S27;Sterling;A
O3;Deshler;A
O11;Lewiston;H
O18;Dorchester;A
Last season
Hampton;W;61-6
Humphrey/LHF;W;49-6
Santee;W;64-20
Silver Lake;W;64-12
Sterling;W;54-12
Deshler;L;38-35
Lewiston;W;55-13
Dorchester;W;69-8
Sterling;W;48-8
Wilcox-Hildreth;L;70-58
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 2
2016: 1
2015: 0
Season outlook
McCool Junction's transition to six-man football was a success last year. Now the Mustangs look to carry the momentum, though they'll need to replace three all-staters, including Hunter Cole, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 30 touchdowns. That's a lot of production to replace, but McCool Junction should be able to rely on senior Dana Hobbs and junior Owen McDonald, two players who showed a lot of versatility last year. Kaden Kirkpatrick leads the defense. He's a run stopper, finishing with 36 tackles and three fumble recoveries last year. Sophomore Chase Wilkinson is another versatile player the Mustangs look to take advantage of on both sides of the ball. With depth a concern, staying healthy will be a big key in 2019.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Dana Hobbs;RB/QB;5-8;155;Sr.
Owen McDonald;RB/QB;5-9;165;Jr.
Kaden Kirkpatrick;OL/DL;6-4;240;Jr.
Chase Wilkinson;RB/DB;5-7;165;So.
Spotlight player
Dana Hobbs can play anywhere on the field for the Mustangs. He can line up at quarterback or running back. He threw for 469 yards and rushed for 262 more last year, while scoring 11 touchdowns. He also had 73 tackles and five interceptions.
Fast fact
In 2018, McCool Junction won its first playoff game since 1988 when it defeated Sterling in the opening round of the six-man playoffs.
Mascot: Jets
Six-man, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 21
The coach
Brent Heusman
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 5-4
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 23
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1991, 1994)
The schedule
A30;St. Edward;A
S6;Walthill;H
S13;Humphrey/LHF;H
S20;Harvard;A
S27;McCool Junction;H
O11;Deshler;H
O18;Lewiston;A
O25;Dorchester;A
Last season
St. Edward;W;65-6
Walthill;W;77-27
Humphrey/LHF;L;55-52
Harvard;L;68-36
McCool Junction;L;54-12
Deshler;W;54-52
Lewiston;W;43-15
Dorchester;W;67-29
McCool Junction;L;48-8
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 0
2016: 2
2015: 4
Season outlook
Sterling had a bounce-back season which coincided with a move to six-man football. The Jets reached the playoffs despite battling some injuries. They'll have Sam Boldt back after he missed most of last season. Running back/linebacker Derek Buss also returns after missing most of the 2018 season. Those two are expected to carry the load on offense. Junior center Kaleb Masur anchors the offensive and defensive lines. Tanner McDonald saw some playing time as a freshman and is expected to take on much larger roles on both sides of the ball. "We may get out of the blocks a little slow, but we do have some good athletes returning," coach Brent Hauserman said.
Returning starters
Offense: 2
Defense: 3
Sam Boldt;QB/DB;6-0;155;Jr.
Kaleb Masur;OL/DL;5-9;160;Jr.
Derek Buss;RB/LB;5-9;150;Jr.
Andrew Richardson;DE;5-8;195;So.
Spotlight player
Sam Boldt, who started out at wideout last year, missed most of the season because of injury. He is expected to start at quarterback.
Fast fact
Sterling has missed the state playoffs only three times since 1999.