Prep football preview: Getting to know 7 players who could go viral this season

As we prepared to gather five high-schoolers for a night at the Nebraska State Capitol in late July, we figured we'd get ahead of it. The thought — let's use the phones glued to their hands as part of the theme for this fall's high school football preview. We landed on social media. Then, the wheels started turning. This group of athletes are "influencers" in their respective programs and communities. Each of them have generated "viral" moments throughout their careers. Now, the question ... what's next?

Beni Ngoyi, WR/DB, Lincoln High

College: Iowa State

User profile: Ngoyi has seen his stock rise dramatically since his sophomore season two years ago, culminating with a commitment to Iowa State earlier this summer — a decision that saw him pick the Cyclones over a dozen other power conference offers, including Nebraska. He had 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2021 while also playing a key role in Lincoln High's secondary, and his offensive production came against constant double teams.

Building a following: Ngoyi will take on an even larger role this year, even with increased attention from opposing defenses, as the Links scheme up ways to get him the ball. He'll also serve as Lincoln High's long snapper, something he began doing late in the 2021 season. With Lincoln High breaking in a new quarterback to replace Jareese Lott-Buzby, Ngoyi's ability to make game-changing plays will take on even more importance.

On the app store: "Instagram. I like to interact a lot on Instagram, meet a lot of different players through Instagram."

My season in a hashtag: #Potential

Gunnar Gottula, OL/DL, Lincoln Southeast

College: Nebraska

User profile: The son of Knights head coach Ryan Gottula, Gunnar Gottula already has a frame that wouldn't leave him looking out of place on the Nebraska sideline this fall. Luckily for Southeast, the 6-foot-6, 285-pounder has one more season in the black and gold before moving downtown to start his college career. The No. 4 overall recruit in the state is heading into his third year as a starter up front.

Building a following: They would have done it anyway, but the Knights will likely lean on Gottula hard, especially early in the season, as the team works to develop depth on the lines for a team that returns 14 starters from last year's 5-5 squad. Comfort, both with his college decision long since made, and with stepping into a bigger leadership role on the field and in the locker room, have Gottula eager to stand out in a 2023 Nebraska prep class filled with talented linemen from border to border.

On the app store: Twitter or TikTok.

My season in a hashtag: #Determined. "Because I think as a team we all have a common goal, and we've been working hard at."

Malachi Coleman, WR/DE, Lincoln East

College: Undecided

User profile: All Coleman has done on the field is turn himself into the top-ranked football recruit in the state of Nebraska, a four-star, top-100 prospect nationally with all the Power 5 offers he wants. A college decision approaches, with a commitment date in October, as Coleman tries to build on a junior season that saw him pile up 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 17 catches, while adding 57 tackles, 7½ sacks, and four forced fumbles on defense.

Building a following: Can Coleman put up even bigger numbers than last season? Lincoln East has question marks at quarterback with the graduation of record-setting Noah Walters, and defenses will certainly be keying on Coleman to try and make his teammates beat them. There's no doubt one of the best athletes in the state will make his share of highlight-reel plays in 2022.

On the app store: "Probably Twitter, but I have my ma run it sometimes because it gets overwhelming."

My season in a hashtag: #watchme

Kade McIntyre, WR, Fremont Bergan

College: Oklahoma

User profile: You won't find a more physically impressive player in Class C-2 than McIntyre, who is every bit of 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and will line up at wide receiver for the defending state champs. He caught 14 touchdown passes from his brother Koa last season, to go with 873 receiving yards, and added 63 tackles and six sacks on defense, going from one Division I football offer early in his junior year to committing to a national powerhouse this summer.

Building a following: McIntyre will be the face of a Bergan program trying to continue a stellar run that has seen the Knights go 25-1 the past two seasons. There won't be many players the Knights see this season who can match up with McIntyre one-on-one, which means he's likely to have the ball in his hands even more than last year. There's still plenty of talent on the roster, but McIntyre is the type of player who can swing games, and seasons, with his ability.

On the app store: I bounce around from TikTock to Instagram, and a little bit on Twitter too. There's some good stuff on there.

My season in a hashtag: #Underdogs. "We came out strong last year, obviously had a really good team, but we're pretty fresh, and a lot of people are down on our younger talent, so I'd say underdogs."

Sam Sledge, OL/DL, Creighton Prep

College: Nebraska

User profile: How athletic is the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Sledge? He played quarterback through the eighth grade and can still rip off a tight spiral. He was a tight end at Creighton Prep as a freshman, and this year will become a four-year starter for one of the most tradition-rich programs in the state. During the recruiting process, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told Prep coach Tim Johnk that Sledge reminded him of Hawkeyes All-American center Tyler Linderbaum.

Building a following: On an offensive line that could end up being the best in the state in 2022, Sledge will be the hammer — able to play any position up front should the Junior Jays want to move him around to exploit an opponent's weakness. And when the Prep defense takes the field, Sledge will trot out there too to give the Junior Jays more force on both sides of the ball, and the mentality in the trenches that comes with being a state tournament qualifier as a wrestler.

On the app store: "Twitter. Because it's the way I got recruited, and I just love looking at peoples' random thoughts. I feel like it's the easiest way to look at highlights or whatever."

My season in a hashtag: #RingSZN

Isaiah Zelasney, QB/DB, Osceola

College: Undecided

User profile: Zelasney has a strong claim to being the best athlete in Class D-2, with eight gold medals at the last two state track meets, and all-state honors in football and basketball last year. While his college future could be in either football or track, Zelasney's numbers on the football field don't lie: 1,817 rushing yards and touchdowns on the ground, and 2,856 all-purpose yards and 50 total touchdowns in nine games last season.

Building a following: Osceola won the Class D-1 state title in a co-op with High Plains Community when Zelasney was a freshman in 2019, but has bowed out in the D-2 quarterfinals each of the last two seasons. As perhaps the top offensive weapon among the state's 8-man teams, with a shot to get to 5,000 career rushing yards and more than 100 career touchdowns, can Zelasney lead the Bulldogs back to Memorial Stadium?

On the app store: "It's gotta be Snapchat. It's how the world communicates these days, and all your friends are on it."

My season in a hashtag: #OneToRemember. "It's senior year, obviously. Nothing comes close to that."

Zane Flores, QB, Gretna

College: Oklahoma State

User profile: Flores threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior leading Gretna to a win over Omaha Westside in the Class A state title game before an NSAA ruling stripped the Dragons of the title. Flores often rose to the occasion in the biggest moments, completing a Class A-leading 70.1% of his passes, having a six-touchdown game against traditional power Omaha Skutt, and throwing for a season-best 327 yards against Westside in the state championship game. In April he committed to Oklahoma state, becoming just the second Nebraska prep quarterback since 2006 to earn a scholarship from a Power Five program.

Building a following: Flores, after throwing for more than 2,800 yards last season, is 2,405 yards away from the all-time Class A state passing record. If Gretna is to make a run at another state championship game appearance, the Dragons will likely need Flores to break that mark and then some. There figure to be plenty of eyes on the Dragons this season, both because of the talent at quarterback, and with what happened last winter. If Flores rises to the occasion again, Gretna will be in the mix.

Maverick Noonan, DL, Elkhorn South

College: Nebraska

User profile: Noonan committed to Nebraska in June, picking the Huskers over Stanford and following his father, Danny's footsteps. Maverick will cut his own path, though, as perhaps the top prep pass rusher in the state for a program that is quickly becoming a Class A power. Noonan had seven sacks last season, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder will be even tougher to block this year as an Elkhorn South program with just six returning starters builds its defense around him.

Building a following: Like the others on this list, Noonan will be a focal point of every one of Elkhorn South's opponents. And while he won't have the ball in his hands, he'll have to affect games in a big way from his spot on the edge of the Storm's defensive line, while also plowing open holes as a tackle on offense. To win in football, you have to be good in the trenches. And Noonan's talent helps left Elkhorn South to another level up front.

On the app store: Twitter