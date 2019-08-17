BDS
Mascot: Eagles
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 45
The coaches
Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono
At present school: 18th year
Career record: 216-61
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (2015, 2017)
The schedule
S6...Elmwood-Murdock...A
S13...Palmer...H
S20...Lourdes CC...H
S27...Southern...A
O4...Tri County...H
O11...H-TR-S...H
O18...Cross County...A
O25...Thayer Central...A
District games in bold
Last season
Elmwood-Murdock...W...40-0
Palmer...W...58-6
Lourdes CC...W...52-26
Southern...W...56-12
Tri County...W...24-6
H-TR-S...W...56-0
Cross County...W...34-18
Thayer Central...W...46-12
Osceola-High Plains...L...34-22
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 13
2016: 11
2015: 13
Season outlook
BDS has been known to reload every season, but the Eagles may be facing a rebuilding year. Only two starters are back, and they must replace John Christensen, who was the team's top player last year, and eight other seniors. Nolan Weber is the team's top lineman and Aaron Mick returns after picking off five passes last year. Dylan Domeier (509 rushing yards, six touchdowns) and Dalton Kleinschmidt (491 rushing yards, eight TDs) picked up valuable reps last year and are expected to carry the offensive load. Though young, the defense has a lot of potential. Isaac Else had 66 tackles last year and Josh Swartzendruber had 68. Kyle Ardissono had 90 tackles last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 2
Nolan Weber...OL/DE...6-3...195...Sr.
Aaron Mick...DB...5-10...155...Jr.
Spotlight player
Nolan Weber brings a lot of size to the offensive and defensive lines. His biggest impact came on defense last year, when he finished with 105 tackles.
Fast fact
BDS has won 34 straight regular-season games dating to the 2014 season. The last team to beat BDS in the regular season was Friend (36-34) on Oct. 10, 2014.
Cross County
Mascot: Cougars
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 42
The coach
Hayden DeLano
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 5-13
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Wisner-Pilger...A
S6...Palmer...H
S20...Fullerton...A
S27...Osceola-High Plains...H
O4...East Butler...A
O11...Nebraska Lutheran...H
O18...BDS...H
O25...EMF...A
District games in bold
Last season
Wisner-Pilger...L...50-34
Palmer...W...54-12
Fullerton...L...30-20
Osceola-High Plains...W...52-50
East Butler...W...40-0
Nebraska Lutheran...W...54-22
BDS...L...34-18
EMF...L...46-28
Howells-Dodge...L...52-12
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 1
2016: 6
2015: 4
Season outlook
Cross County must replace a standout athlete in Grant Hollinger, but the Cougars are looking to rely on their experience at multiple positions. Cross County returns eight starters on defense, including defensive lineman Thomas Harrington-Newton (68 tackles last year) and linebacker Colton Nuttelman (67). Cael Lundstrom split time at quarterback last year with Hollinger, but with Hollinger gone, Lundstrom will likely take most of the snaps this year. He threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. Isaac Noyd and Landen Berck are expected to share the load at running back.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 8
Landen Berck...RB/LB...5-10...180...Sr.
Thomas Harrington-Newton...DL...6-0...220...Sr.
Colton Nuttelman...RB/LB...5-10...155...Sr.
Wyatt Graham...LB...5-10...160...Sr.
Randy Rafert...DE...6-0...185...Sr.
Isaac Noyd...RB/DB...5-8...145...Jr.
Christian Rystrom...RB/DB...5-10...155...Jr.
Lincoln Kelley...OL...5-9...185...Jr.
Cory Hollinger...TE/DE...6-4...185...So.
Spotlight player
At 6-foot-4, Cory Hollinger is a big target for the Cougars. The sophomore caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown last year, and is expected to blossom into a force over the next three seasons.
Fast fact
Cross County trailed Osceola-High Plains 44-14 last season before rallying for a 52-50 win in overtime.
East Butler
Mascot: Tigers
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 34
The coach
Shawn Biltoft
At present school: 18th year
Career record: 100-60
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 21
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1989, 2017)
The schedule
A30...Guardian Angels CC...A
S6...Wisner-Pilger...H
S13...Nebraska Christian...A
S27...Nebraska Lutheran...A
O4...Cross Country...H
O11...EMF...A
O18...Osceola-High Plains...H
O24...Brownell-Talbot...H
District games in bold
Last season
Guardian Angels CC...L...68-14
Wisner-Pilger...L...42-12
Nebraska Christian...L...44-6
Nebraska Lutheran...W...60-12
Cross County...L...40-0
EMF...L...62-18
Osceola-High Plains...W...52-42
Brownell-Talbot...W...40-0
EMF...L...60-24
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 11
2016: 5
2015: 9
Season outlook
East Butler's defense of a state title faced some growing pains last year, but the Tigers showed considerable growth toward the end of the season, and it included another playoff berth. The Tigers return several starters, including Jaden Rhynalds, who is a standout on both sides of the ball. Wade Wright and Austin Pierce, both seniors, are expected to help carry the load in the backfield. The offensive and defensive lines are very talented. Senior lineman Nolan Makovicka is poised for a big season. Collin Bouc, a linebacker and offensive lineman, was among the players who improved on a weekly basis last year. Tight end Trevin Brecka looks to make an impact on the Tigers' passing game.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 8
Jaden Rhynalds...QB/S...5-11...145...Sr.
Trevin Brecka...TE/LB...5-11...150...So.
Austin Pierce...RB/LB...5-7...170...Sr.
Wade Wright...RB/LB...5-7...145...Sr.
Dillon DeWitt...OL/DL...5-9...185...Jr.
Steven Thomas...OL/DL...5-6/190...So.
Collin Bouc...OL/LB...5-10...185...Jr.
Nolan Makovicka...OL/DL...6-2...185...Sr.
Dalton Haase...TE/DL...5-11...205...Sr.
Spotlight player
Jaden Rhynalds is one of the state's top eight-man dual-threat quarterbacks. The senior threw for 671 yards and rushed for 937 more. He's also an impact player on defense. He had 100 tackles and three interceptions last year.
Fast fact
East Butler forced 21 turnovers, including 17 fumbles, last year. Wade Wright recovered four fumbles and picked off a pass.
Lourdes Central Catholic
Mascot: Knights
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 47
The coach
Lance Steffen
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 12-8
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Johnson-Brock...A
S6...BDS...H
S13...Mead...A
S27...Lourdes CC...H
O4...Weeping Water...A
O11...Southern...H
O18...Brownell Talbot...A
O24...Palmyra...H
District games in bold
Last season
Johnson-Brock...L...50-18
BDS...L...40-0
Mead...W...36-16
Lourdes CC...L...46-38
Weeping Water...W...50-12
Southern...L...40-12
Brownell Talbot...W...56-20
Palmyra...W...36-22
Lutheran Northeast...L...68-24
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 4
2016: 2
2015: 6
Season outlook
Elmwood-Murdock transitioned well to eight-man football last year, and now the Knights are aiming to contend in Class D-1. Most of the starters from last year's team are back, including QB Drake Spohr, who led the team in rushing and tackles last year. Tyler Marlatt, at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, may be one of the top linemen in eight-man ball. The Knights will need to overcome some size issues at other spots on the lines. Jared Drake is expected to bring toughness to the backfield and at linebacker. Spohr and Drake anchor the defense at linebacker, and Sam Behrends will add depth to the lines after coming off a shoulder injury.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 7
Drake Spohr...QB/LB...5-10...175...Sr.
Tyler Marlatt...OL/DL...6-4...250...Sr.
Noah Willey...E/S...6-2...170...Sr.
Jared Drake...FB/LB...6-0...185...Jr.
Justin Wolph...OL/DL...6-4...270...Jr.
Carson vonRentzell...OL/DL...5-9...175...Jr.
Gus Pope...E/DL...5-9...170...Jr.
Levi Offner...DB...5-7...120...So.
Sam Behrends...OL/DL...6-0...185...Sr.
Spotlight player
Drake Spohr pieced together some eye-opening numbers last year, setting school records for rushing yards (1,126) and points (198). He also had a school record for tackles in a game with 23.
Fast fact
Elmwood-Murdock averaged 47 points per game in four wins last season.
EMF
Mascot: Bobcats
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 45
The coaches
Dean Filipi and Jim Pfeiffer
At present school: NA
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 1
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Tri Country...H
S6...Palmyra...A
S13...Lourdes CC...A
S20...Thayer Central...H
O4...Osceola-High Plains...A
O11...East Butler...H
O18...Nebraska Lutheran...A
O25...Cross County...H
District games in bold
Last season
Tri County...W...52-6
Palmyra...W...60-28
Lourdes CC...W...48-12
Thayer Central...W...62-20
Osceola-High Plains...W...50-6
East Butler...W...62-18
Nebraska Lutheran...W...56-18
Cross County...W...46-28
East Butler...W...60-24
Fullerton...W...40-28
Guardian Angels CC...W...46-12
Creighton...L...72-26
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 11
2017: NA
2016: NA
2015: NA
Season outlook
Exeter-Milligan and Friend came together for a strong inaugural season as EMF, finishing 11-1 and reaching the Class D-1 state semifinals. The Bobcats, who must replace most of their starters from that squad, face a much bigger challenge in year two. Only two starters return in Max Zeleny and Nick Hayek. Several sophomores and juniors are ready to step into bigger roles, including sophomore Christian Weber, a possible option at quarterback. Hayek returns to anchor the offensive line. Both schools are known for developing football talent, so while young, the Bobcats seek another postseason berth.
Returning starters
Offense: 2
Defense: 1
Max Zeleny...E/LB...6-0...200...Sr.
Nick Hayek...OL...5-10...175
Spotlight player
Max Zeleny is the lone skill position starter returning for the Bobcats, so expect him to get a load of touches, especially early on as the team looks to build depth around him.
Fast fact
Prior to co-oping for football, Exeter-Milligan and Friend combined for 36 playoff victories.
H-TR-S
Mascot: Titans
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 44
The coach
Caleb Lempka
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Pawnee City...A
S6...Meridian...H
S13...Weeping Water...A
S27...Tri County...A
O4...Palmyra...H
O11...BDS...A
O18...Thayer Central...H
O24...Southern...H
District games in bold
Last season
Pawnee City...W...66-44
Meridian...L...50-18
Weeping Water...L...24-22
Tri County...L...42-6
Palmyra...L...64-22
BDS...L...56-8
Thayer Central...L...32-8
Southern...L...46-14
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 1
2016: 5
2015: 1
Season outlook
H-TR-S will need to address overall depth and find starters at some key spots. The Titans must replace QB Conner Bredemeier, as well as their top rusher, receiver and tackler from last year. They'll also need to overcome lack of depth on the lines. The Titans have some skill players they can turn to, including wideout Isaiah Lockard. Jayden McNealy, who is a candidate to start at QB, picked up snaps as a sophomore, and Aiden Worthey saw time in the backfield as a freshman. Worthey also was one of the team's top defensive players last year, finishing with 39 tackles. Austin Herr will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines, while Trey Drake could provide the Titans another playmaker at wideout.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Isaiah Lockard...WR/DB...5-8...140...Sr.
Jayden McNealy...QB/DB...5-9...150...Jr.
Aiden Worthey...OL/LB...5-7...190...So.
Nic Knudson...WR/DB...5-10...130...So.
Austin Herr...OL/DL...5-11...205...Jr.
Spotlight player
Isaiah Lockard is the Titans' top returning playmaker. He caught 14 passes for 232 yards and rushed for 30 yards on three carries. He also had 49 tackles at defensive back.
Fast fact
Conner Bredemeier and Hunter Hain, the Titans' top two tacklers last year, combined for 160 tackles, five sacks, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.
Heartland
Mascot: Huskies
Class D-1, District 6
NSAA enrollment: 42
The coach
Ben Lindsay
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 1-7
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Giltner...A
S6...Weeping Water...H
S20...Nebraska Lutheran...A
S27...Palmer...A
O4...Nebraska Christian...H
O11...Shelton...A
O18...Fullerton...H
O25...Ravenna...H
District games in bold
Last season
Giltner...L...46-28
Weeping Water...L...30-28
Nebraska Lutheran...W...66-0
Palmer...L...58-34
Nebraska Christian...L...50-6
Shelton...L...14-6
Fullerton...L...44-6
Ravenna...L...62-18
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 7
2016: 9
2015: 4
Season outlook
Heartland doesn't expect last season's struggles to carry over. The Huskies were very young last year, and return several players, including a deep backfield. Jackson Stebbing is healthy, and Kale Wetjen and Nolan Boehr are expected to help with the carries. The biggest holes on offense come at center and quarterback. Boehr is a likely candidate to start at QB. Seth Randles and Morgan Maltsberger anchor the lines. Heartland returns all but two starters on defense. Defensive end Josh Quiring had a breakout year, and Stebbing, Boehr and Cade Oswald give the Huskies size and experience at linebacker. Quiring's versatility makes him a threat on offense, too.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Nolan Boehr...QB/LB...6-0...190...Jr.
Jackson Stebbing...RB/LB...6-0...180...Sr.
Cade Oswald...RB/LB...6-0...170...Sr.
Josh Quiring...TE/DE...6-1...195...Sr.
Kale Wetjen...RB/DB...6-1...170...So.
Jared Nunnenkamp...TE/DE...6-2...185...Sr.
Seth Randles...OL/DL...5-10...200...Jr.
Morgan Maltsberger...OL/DL...5-10...220...Sr.
Spotlight player
Senior Jackson Stebbing is a spark plug on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 501 yards and six touchdowns in six games before injuries cut short his junior season.
Fast fact
The Huskies' top three tacklers from a season ago — Boehr, Stebbing and Quiring — are back after combining for 204 stops.
Nebraska Lutheran
Mascot: Knights
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 42
The coach
Benjy Wells
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 29-48
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 4
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Palmyra...A
S6...Nebraska Christian...H
S13...Thayer Central...A
S20...Heartland...H
S27...East Butler...H
O11...Cross County...A
O18...EMF...H
O25...Osceola-High Plains...A
District games in bold
Last season
Palmyra...L...28-14
Nebraska Christian...L...54-30
Thayer Central...W...42-14
Heartland...L...66-0
East Butler...L...60-12
Cross County...L...54-22
EMF...L...56-18
Osceola-High Plains...L...46-38
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 8
2016: 3
2015: 1
Season outlook
Coach Benjy Wells is hoping more experience leads to more confidence for a team that struggled last year. The Knights must replace last year's leading rusher in Dillon Malchow, but they return everyone else at the skill positions, including quarterback Brian Seaberg. He'll have a go-to target in senior Zach Richert. Will Costins is expected to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Sam Otte was a force on defense last year, finishing with a team-high 98 tackles. He'll man the middle. Seaberg and Richert give Nebraska Lutheran a veteran presence in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Sam Otte...TE/LB...5-10...175...Sr.
Brian Seaberg...QB/DB...6-0...165...Sr.
Zach Richert...WB/DB...5-9...155...Sr.
Will Costin...OL/DL...5-10...200...Sr.
Matthew Koepsell...TE/LB...5-11...180...Sr.
Christian Dressel...TE/DL...5-10...155...Jr.
Spotlight player
Senior Brian Seaberg will be back under center after throwing for 629 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He's also a threat to run, finishing with 277 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Fast fact
Nebraska Lutheran had 55 receptions last year, and 54 of those were by underclassmen, including Zach Richert, who had 22 for 390 yards.
Palmyra
Mascot: Panthers
Class D-1, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 48
The coach
Tyler Maas
At present school: 6th year
Career record: 24-20
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2013
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Nebraska Lutheran...H
S6...EMF...H
S20...Southern...A
S27...Brownell Talbot...H
O4...H-TR-S...A
O11...Lourdes CC...H
O18...Weeping Water...A
O24...Elmwood-Murdock...A
District games in bold
Last season
Nebraska Lutheran...W...28-14
EMF...L...60-28
Southern...W...60-59
Brownell Talbot...W...39-8
H-TR-S...W...64-22
Lourdes CC...L...58-42
Weeping Water...W...46-8
Elmwood-Murdock...L...36-22
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 5
2016: 5
2015: 3
Season outlook
Palmyra has been knocking on the postseason door for three seasons now, only to fall short. But one of the state's top sophomores could help get it to the next step. Andrew Waltke starred as a freshman wideout last year. It's possible he moves to quarterback, though the Panthers are hoping to continue to take advantage of his pass-catching skills. Either way, Waltke is expected to make a big impact. Eathon Hornby, a running back and linebacker, is a four-year starter, and Dedrick Dowding showed a lot of potential in his first year starting at linebacker, recording a team-high 103 tackles. Another tackle machine, Caleb Jung, returns after making 93 stops, and Kaleb Kempkes has the potential to make a big impact at defensive end and tight end.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 6
Andrew Waltke...WR/DB...6-3...165...So.
Eathon Hornby...RB/LB...Sr.
Dedrick Dowding...RB/LB...So.
Caleb Jung...OL/LB...Jr.
Connor Kapke...OL/DL...Jr.
Kaleb Kempkes...TE/DL...Sr.
Spotlight player
Andrew Waltke emerged as one of the state's top wide receivers ... as a freshman. The big target received all-state honors after hauling in 76 passes for 1,066 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 133 receiving yards per game.
Fast fact
Palmyra's offense averaged 33 points per game last season.
Thayer Central
Mascot: Titans
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 46
The coach
Jereme Jones
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 51-56
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 12
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Nebraska Christian...A
S13...Nebraska Lutheran...H
S20...EMF...A
S27...Weeping Water...H
O4...Southern...H
O11...Tri County...A
O18...H-TR-S...A
O25...BDS...H
District games in bold
Last season
Nebraska Christian...L...20-6
Nebraska Lutheran...L...42-14
EMF...L...62-20
Weeping Water...W...34-22
Southern...W...36-31
Tri County...W...12-8
H-TR-S...W...32-8
BDS...L...46-12
Guardian Angels CC...L...48-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 4
2016: 2
2015: 1
Season outlook
After back-to-back playoff appearances, Thayer Central must replace nine seniors, including its top three wideouts and two O-line starterse. Replacing those players will not be easy, but the Titans have a solid core to build around. It starts with QB Logan Wiedel, who started the final six games last year. Jackson Feulner is back after rushing for 524 yards. Gabe Fintel and Treyton Waldmeier will have an opportunity to step in at receiver. Thayer Central returns a nice group on the defensive line, including tackle Carter Miller, a 6-foot-2 260-pounder who had 53 tackles last year. Brennan Harms and Dominic Stewart also return on the defensive front. Ashton Sinn is a tough-nosed player who is expected to make an impact at linebacker.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 4
Jackson Feulner...RB/DB...5-11...160...Sr.
Carter Miller...OL/DL...6-2...260...Sr.
Logan Wiedel...QB/DB...6-3...160...Jr.
Brennan Harms...OL/DL...6-2...210...Jr.
Dominic Stewart...RB/LB...5-7...150...Jr.
Spotlight player
Logan Wiedel took over at quarterback after the third game last year, and threw for 924 yards and 14 touchdowns while leading Thayer Central to the state playoffs. Wiedel broke single-game passing records for attempts, completions, yards and touchdowns.
Fast fact
This group of Titans will be aiming for the school's second playoff victory and first since 2005.
Tri County
Mascot: Trojans
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 44
The coach
Brett Scheiding
At present school: 7th year
Career record: 21-32
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 18
Last appearance: 2016
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...EMF...A
S6...Lourdes CC...H
S13...Pawnee City...H
S20...Meridian...A
S27...H-TR-S...H
O4...BDS...A
O11...Thayer Central...H
O18...Southern...A
District games in bold
Last season
EMF...L...52-6
Lourdes CC...L...48-25
Pawnee City...W...45-22
Meridian...L...52-24
H-TR-S...W...42-6
BDS...L...24-6
Thayer Central...L...12-8
Southern...L...42-18
Wins tracker
2018: 2
2017: 1
2016: 6
2015: 6
Season outlook
A lot of varsity experience returns for Tri County, including quarterback Cole Siems, who threw for 739 yards and rushed for 766 more last year as a sophomore. Siems will take snaps behind an experienced line that includes Brevin Damrow at center. "Many of these guys were thrown into the fire early in their careers and have a good grasp on what we are trying to accomplish," coach Brett Scheiding said. A couple of key pieces are back on defense in linebacker Dominic Smith and defensive end Brandon Beeson, who had 76 and 77 tackles, respectively, last year. Lucas Weise is a big target for Siems, and the Trojans will be getting RB/LB Landen Chapman back from an ACL injury. Some young players like Gavin Weichel, a running back and quarterback, could also see the field.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 9
Bailey Waltke...LB/RB...5-11...170...Sr.
Dominic Smith...LB/RB...5-10...170...Sr.
Brandon Siebolt...DE/OL...5-11...190...Sr.
Cole Siems...DB/QB...5-10...160...Jr.
Landen Chapman...LB/RB...5-10...165...Jr.
Jack Holsing...DB/RB...5-8...160...Jr.
Lucas Weise...DE/TE...6-3...180...Jr.
Brandon Beeson...DE/DL...6-2...195...Jr.
Brevin Damrow...NT/C...5-7...205...So.
Drew Garrison...LB/RB...5-8...155...Jr.
Spotlight player
The Trojans are expecting a big season from Brandon Beeson, a 290-pound lineman who is quick off the ball, has great length and has worked hard in the weight room. He had 77 tackles during his sophomore season.
Fast fact
Six of Tri County's eight opponents qualified for the playoffs last year.
Southern
Mascot: Raiders
Class D-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 42
The coach
Kane Hookstra
At present school: 20th year
Career record: 60-95
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Diller-Odell...H
S6...Pawnee City...A
S20...Palmyra...H
S27...BDS...H
O4...Thayer Central...A
O11...Elwmood-Murdock...A
O18...Tri County...H
O24...H-TR-S...A
District games in bold
Last season
Diller-Odell...L...72-46
Pawnee City...W...63-24
Palmyra...L...60-59
BDS...L...56-12
Thayer Central:L...36-31
Elmwood-Murdock...W...40-12
Tri County...W...42-18
H-TR-S...W...46-14
Creighton...L...82-28
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 1
2016: 1
2015: 5
Season outlook
Southern reached the state playoffs in its first season as an eight-man program, and now the Raiders look to build on that with six returning starters on both sides of the ball. Braden Klover is a star on defense, but he can also carry the load on offense after rushing for 95 yards per game and 13 touchdowns last year. Payton Salts will provide depth at running back, and Jacob Van Winkle is a go-to player at wide receiver. Jacob Shepardson anchors the offensive line and provides depth at linebacker. The key will be at quarterback. The Raiders must replace Drake Adams, who threw for 17 touchdowns and rushed for another 17 last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Braden Klover...RB/LB...6-2...210...Sr.
Payton Salts...RB/DB...5-10...165...Sr.
Jacob Shepardson...OL/LB...5-10...170...Sr.
Jacob Van Winkle...WR/DB...6-0...150...Sr.
Howard Bennett...WR/DB...6-0...150...Jr.
Brock Adams...TE/DE...6-1...165...So.
Nic Zito...OL/DL...6-0...230...Sr.
Riley Wegner...WR/DB...6-1...150...Sr.
Spotlight player
Braden Klover is among the top athletes in the lower classes. He has led the Raiders in tackles the past three seasons and has a nose for the ball. His speed makes him tough to tackle on offense, too.
Fast fact
Last year's state playoff appearance was the Raiders' first since 2014.