Diller-Odell
Mascot: Griffins
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 25
The coach
Chris Schluter
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 33-36
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 12
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Southern...A
S6...Blue Hill...A
S13...Lawrence-Nelson...H
S27...Pawnee City...A
O4...Johnson-Brock...H
O11...Falls City SH...A
O18...Parkview Christian...H
O24...Meridian...H
District games in bold
Last season
Southern...W...72-46
Blue Hill...W...58-8
Lawrence-Nelson...L...28-8
Pawnee City...W...62-0
Johnson-Brock...L...72-14
Falls City SH...L...40-14
Parkview Christian...W...1-0
Meridian...W...48-26
Osmond...L...40-30
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 3
2015: 6
Season outlook
Diller-Odell will have a lot of holes to fill this fall. The Griffins return only three starters on both sides of the ball and must replace a large 2018 senior class that included quarterback Ryan Arnold and running back William McLaughlin. Arnold led the team in passing and rushing. Sophomore Cooper Ebeling is expected to compete for the starting spot at quarterback, and Tucker Martin provides some experience at running back. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Austin Jurgens is among the top linemen in the state. Jurgens also is one of the team's top returning tacklers from last year, after finishing with 59 stops. Diller-Odell does not have a lot of depth following the graduation of a large senior class.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Connor Klecan...OL/DL...5-9...170...Sr.
Tucker Martin...RB/DB...5-10...155...Sr.
Austin Jurgens...OL/DL...6-3...220...Jr.
Spotlight player
Tucker Martin is the Griffins' returning leading rusher after rushing for 171 yards on 50 carries. He also had 32 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Fast fact
Diller-Odell created 18 turnovers last year, including 12 interceptions.
Falls City Sacred Heart
Mascot: Irish
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 18
The coach
Doug Goltz
At present school: 33rd year
Career record: 307-53
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 35
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 8 (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2013, 2016)
The schedule
A30...Lourdes CC...A
S6...Lawrence-Nelson...A
S13...Omaha Christian...H
S27...Meridian...H
O4...Parkview Christian...A
O11...Diller-Odell...H
O18...Pawnee City...A
O24...Johnson-Brock...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lourdes CC...W...60-28
Lawrence-Nelson...W...34-12
Omaha Christian...W...64-6
Meridian...W...50-22
Parkview Christian...W...1-0
Diller-Odell...W...40-14
Pawnee City...W...62-6
Johnson-Brock...L...52-46
Wynot...W...42-0
Randolph...W...60-22
Humphrey SF...L...54-35
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 9
2017: 10
2016: 12
2015: 9
Season outlook
Falls City Sacred Heart continues to be one of the top eight-man programs in the state, and that shouldn't change in 2019. However, the Irish have big shoes to fill at center and quarterback. They must replace Tanner Cromer at center and quarterback Drew Bippes, who enjoyed an all-state career. Sophomore Jakob Jordan could be an option at quarterback, and Jake Hoy is versatile enough to slide over from running back if needed. Sacred Heart is loaded at other spots on the field. Hoy was the team's top scorer last year, and Tyler Witt will create a lot a mismatches at tight end. Del Casteel and Branson Darveau are impact linebackers, and Sloan Lenard will help anchor the defensive and offensive lines. Witt also excels at defensive end.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Jake Hoy...RB/DB...5-11...165...Sr.
Sloan Lenard...OL/DL...6-2...250...Sr.
Brandon Darveau...OL/LB...6-1...205...Sr.
Tyler Witt...E...6-3...195...Sr.
Jarrot Simon...E/LB...6-3...180...Sr.
Del Casteel...RB/LB...6-0...195...Jr.
Kyle Bauman...OL/DL...6-1...195...Jr.
Spotlight player
Del Casteel is strong, tough, athletic and has a great motor. He'll be an impact player for the Irish at running back and linebacker.
Fast fact
Sacred Heart extended the state's longest active playoff streak to 32 seasons last year. The Irish have advanced past the second round each year since 2012.
Johnson-Brock
Mascot: Eagles
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 26
The coach
Mitch Roberts
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 24-9
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 13
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2018)
The schedule
A30...Elmwood-Murdock...H
S6...Mead...A
S20...Lawrence-Nelson...A
S27...Parkview Christian...H
O4...Diller-Odell...A
O11...Pawnee City...H
O18...Meridian...H
O24...Falls City SH...A
District games in bold
Last season
Elmwood-Murdock...W...50-18
Mead...W...70-12
Lawrence-Nelson...W...66-14
Parkview Christian...W...80-0
Diller-Odell...W...72-14
Pawnee City...W...66-0
Meridian...W...56-6
Falls City SH...W...52-46
Pender...W...82-3
Allen...W...76-0
Bloomfield...W...72-32
Humphrey SF...W...58-44
Mullen...W...56-26
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 13
2017: 6
2016: 5
2015: 5
Season outlook
Johnson-Brock was the last team standing in Class D-2 last year, celebrating a state championship on the Memorial Stadium turf. After a unbeaten season, the Eagles will have a lot of holes to fill. Ty Hahn is the only returning starter, though he's a heck of a player to build around. Johnson-Brock lost several players to graduation and Kaden Glynn, who had 42 catches for 896 yards last year, transferred to Beatrice. Caleb Fossenbarger was an occasional starter last year, catching 15 passes for 229 yards and eight TDs. He'll likely pair with Hahn to form a potent wideout combination. Senior Kolt Davis also will likely factor into the offense, and Ethan Brown, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior, is the team's most experienced lineman.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 1
Ty Hahn...WR/LB...6-2...190...Sr.
Spotlight player
Ty Hahn is among the top players in the state regardless of class. The 6-foot-2 wideout holds several school records and is receiving NCAA Division I football offers. The all-stater caught 62 passes for 1,165 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
Fast fact
Johnson-Brock averaged 66 points per game last season and scored 80 points or more twice. The Eagles' 856 points last season are an eight-man record.
Meridian
Mascot: Mustangs
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 31
The coach
Clint Jones
At present school: 14th year
Career record: 39-73
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Blue Hill...H
S6...H-TR-S...A
S20...Tri County...H
S27...Falls City SH...A
O4...Pawnee City...H
O11...Parkview Christian...H
O18...Johnson-Brock...A
O24...Diller-Odell...A
District games in bold
Last season
Blue Hill...W...50-25
H-TR-S...W...50-18
Tri County...W...52-24
Falls City SH...L...50-22
Pawnee City...W...64-26
Parkview Christian...W...50-0
Johnson-Brock...L...56-6
Diller-Odell...L...48-26
Bloomfield...L...38-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 5
2016: 1
2015: 1
Season outlook
Meridian lost a lot of experience from last year, including on the lines. A couple of running backs look to lead the way. Seniors Wyatt Haverluck and Kolby Schafer were a strong 1-2 combination last year, combining for 1,676 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. The offensive line, though inexperienced, will return two-year starter Zach Kerwood at center. The Mustangs must replace their top two tacklers from last year, but Haverluck is a strong piece on that side of the ball, and Keagan Sones saw valuable playing time on the defensive line as a freshman. With Falls City Sacred Heart and Johnson-Brock in the district, Meridian will have a tough schedule.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 5
Kolby Schafer...RB/LB...5-10...165...Sr.
Wyatt Haverluck...RB/LB...6-0...185...Sr.
Zach Kerwood...OL/DL...5-10...250...Sr.
Hector Nunez...LB...6-0...190...Sr.
Hunter Green...E...6-0...170...Sr.
Keagan Sones...OL/DL...6-2...210...So.
Spotlight player
Wyatt Haverluck had a breakout junior season, rushing for 973 yards (108.1 per game) and 14 touchdowns, while also finishing with 55 tackles on defense. He had 14 tackles for loss.
Fast fact
Meridian has reached the postseason five times since 2011. Before that, the Mustangs made five appearances from 1976 to 2009.
Parkview Christian
Mascot: Patriots
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 22
The coach
PJ Book
At present school: 1st year
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 5
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Mead...H
S6...Omaha Christian...A
S20...Clarkson/Leigh...H
S27...Johnson-Brock...A
O4...Falls City SH...H
O11...Meridian...A
O18...Diller-Odell...A
O25...Pawnee City...H
District games in bold
Last season
Mead...L...36-14
Omaha Christian...W...74-30
Clarkson/Leigh...L...58-38
Johnson-Brock...L...80-0
Falls City SH...L...1-0, fft.
Meridian...L...50-0
Diller-Odell...L...1-0, fft.
Pawnee City...W...52-30
Wins tracker
2018: 2
2017: 4
2016: 4
2015: 3
Season outlook
Book, who is also Parkview's new athletic director, said the Patriots will have an entirely new group of starters after last year's players either graduated, transferred or aren't coming back out for football. "It's going to be a big transition year with a lot of new names and faces on the field and on the sidelines," he said in early August. "We'll know a lot more as we get closer to the first game." Parkview will look for leadership from senior Jalen Curry and juniors Isaiah Neal, Tevin Godwin, Zane VanEvery and Ferrod Flemming.
Returning starters
Offense: 0
Defense: 0
Fast fact
New coach PJ Book guided Pope John to the Class D-1 state title in 2007, the only football state championship in school history.
Pawnee City
Mascot: Indians
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 29
The coach
Scott Brumbaugh
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 72-46
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...H-TR-S...H
S6...Southern...H
S13...Tri County...A
S27...Diller-Odell...H
O4...Meridian...A
O11...Johnson-Brock...A
O18...Falls City SH...H
O25...Parkview Christian...A
District games in bold
Last season
H-TR-S...L...66-44
Southern...L...63-24
Tri County...L...45-22
Diller-Odell...L...62-0
Meridian...L...64-26
Johnson-Brock...L...66-0
Falls City SH...L...62-6
Parkview Christian...L...52-30
Wins tracker
2018: 0
2017: 3
2016: 2
2015: 1
Season outlook
Pawnee City had a challenging 2018 season, and the Indians will face more challenges this year. They return only three starters and overall depth will need to be addressed. Bryce Gyhra, who played tight end last year, will be in the mix to start at QB. Mitch Gyhra, the lone returning starter on offense, anchors the O-line. A pair of freshmen may need to step in to help up front. Jacob Lytle will have an opportunity to play a big role at running back, and freshman Andy Maloley will look to provide immediate help. Dalton Kramer is the top returner on the defense, and junior DB Lytle picked up a lot of reps as a sophomore.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 2
Mitch Gyhra...OL/DL...6-0...230...Sr.
Dalton Kramer...FB/LB...5-9...170...Sr.
Jacob Lytle...RB/DB...5-10...160...Jr.
Spotlight player
Dalton Kramer was the Indians' top tackler last year, with 67 stops. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior is strong in stopping the run.
Fast fact
Pawnee City will play five teams that reached the playoffs last year, including defending state champion Johnson-Brock and eight-man power Falls City Sacred Heart in back-to-back weeks.