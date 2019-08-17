Aquinas
Mascot: Monarchs
Class C-2, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 67
The coach
Ron Mimick
At present school: 29th year
Career record: 297-116
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 27
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 8 (1980, 1993, 1994, 1997, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015)
The schedule
A30...Columbus Scotus...H
S6...Norfolk Catholic...H
S13...Hartington CC...A
S20...Ponca...A
S27...Centennial...H
O4...David City...H
O11...North Bend Central...A
O18...Twin River...A
O24...Shelby-Rising City...H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Scotus...L...23-21
Norfolk Catholic...L...31-7
Hartington CC...W...13-7
Ponca...W...28-14
Centennial...L...28-21
David City...W...46-7
North Bend Central...W...52-14
Twin River...W...54-22
Shelby-Rising City...W...31-14
Doniphan-Trumbull...W...38-14
Sutton...L...46-21
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 8
2015: 12
Season outlook
With nine starters back on offense, and eight back on defense, Aquinas could be primed for another big season. Aquinas, known for its power running game, will have the horses for another big season on the ground. Kyle Napier returns, and Zach Pandorf, Cade Kozisek and Keegan Lavicky are expected to shoulder the load in the backfield. Lineman Konner Adamy was an all-conference performer last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 8
Zach Pandorf...FB...5-11...170...Sr.
Braden Smith...E/CB...6-2...180...Sr.
Nolan Schultz...OL/LB...5-8...195...Sr.
Cade Kozisek...RB/CB...5-9...155...Sr.
Owen Schramm...OL/DL...5-11...260...Sr.
Konner Adamy...OL/DL...6-1...200...Sr.
Kyle Napier...RB/LB...5-9...160...Jr.
Josh Uhrmacher...OL/DL...6-2...195...Jr.
Rylan Chromy...OL/DL...6-2...185...Jr.
Keegan Lavicky...FB/LB...5-10...175...Jr.
Nolan Eller...OL/LB...5-10...160...Jr.
Brett Koba...OL/LB...5-9...160...Jr.
Spotlight player
Kyle Napier was an all-conference performer last year after leading the Monarchs in rushing. He also threw for five touchdowns and caught three scores, and is expected to play at quarterback or halfback this year.
Fast fact
Aquinas' Ron Mimick is three wins away from joining the exclusive 300-win club.
Centennial
Mascot: Broncos
Class C-2, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 55
The coach
Evan Klanecky
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 63-26
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 22
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2018)
The schedule
A30...Syracuse...H
S6...Malcolm...A
S13...Battle Creek...H
S20...Sutton...A
S27...Aquinas...A
O4...North Bend Central...H
O11...Shelby-Rising City...A
O18...David City...H
O25...Twin River...H
District games in bold
Last season
Syracuse...W...44-0
Malcolm...W...33-14
Battle Creek...W...21-0
Sutton...W...41-22
Aquinas...W...28-21
North Bend Central...W...47-14
Shelby-Rising City...W...28-15
David City...W...41-7
Twin River...W...53-18
North Platte SP...W...28-0
BRLD...W...33-28
Oakland-Craig...W...35-14
Norfolk Catholic...W...29-28
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 13
2017: 12
2016: 9
2015: 5
Season outlook
Centennial was the last team standing in Class C-2 last year, winning the school's first state football crown. The Broncos must replace the majority of their starters from a season ago, including all-staters Jackson Hirschfeld and Wyatt Ehlers. Centennial will have a pair of talented seniors to build around in tight end Joel Bargan and running back Caleb Horne. Horne is expected to be the go-to player at tailback, but he could also see snaps at wide receiver. Cooper Gierhan, who was out last season, is expected to take the reins at quarterback. Sophomore Jack Bargen is expected to step into a bigger role at one of the skill positions, while Jayden Hartshorn (OL/LB) is another rising sophomore. "Our condition level will be a big factor as we will have a lot of players that will be playing a lot of snaps and areas to improve will be kicking game and special teams," coach Evan Klanecky said.
Returning starters
Offense: 2
Defense: 3
Joel Bargen...TE...6-4...210...Sr.
Caleb Horne...RB...6-1...190...Sr.
Will Saunders...DB...6-0...175...Jr.
Spotlight player
Davon Brees will make an immediate impact for the Broncos after transferring from Seward. The 5-foot-10 and 200-pound senior led the Bluejays with 861 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Brees averaged 7.2 yards per carry.
Fast fact
Centennial has won 34 games over the past three seasons. The Broncos also haven't dropped a regular-season game since 2015, going 9-0 in each of the past three seasons.
David City
Mascot: Scouts
Class C-2, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 66
The coach
Robert Evans
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 13
Last appearance: 2011
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Stanton...A
S6...Syracuse...A
S13...Conestoga...H
S20...Hartington CC...H
S27...Shelby-Rising City...A
O4...Aquinas...A
O11...Twin River...H
O18...Centennial...A
O25...North Bend Central...H
District games in bold
Last season
Stanton...L...45-43
Syracuse...W...42-0
Conestoga...W...52-0
Hartington CC...L...41-17
Shelby-Rising City...W...21-6
Aquinas...L...46-7
Twin River...W...21-20
Centennial...L...41-7
North Bend Central...L...34-16
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 2
2016: 1
2015: 2
Season outlook
David City found some momentum last year, winning three of its first five games. Will Danielson was a big part of that, throwing for 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns, but he's graduated. "I think anytime you replace your starting quarterback, it takes some time to hit your stride offensively," coach Robert Evans says. The Scouts do return three starters up front and some experience at the skill positions, including tailback Clayton Denker. They must replace their top three wideouts, however. Evans said the Scouts are not a deep team, but are physical and highly motivated.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 7
Hunter Behrns...WR/CB...5-11...160...Sr.
Dylan Vodicka...QB/S...5-11...160...Jr.
Clayton Denker...RB/LB...6-0...Sr.
Spencer Allen...TE/DE...5-10...184...Sr.
Brock Tiemeyer...FB/LB...5-11...185...Sr.
Wayne Moore...OL/DL...5-11...204...Sr.
James Escamilla...OL/DL...5-11...175...Jr.
Jake Ingersen...OL/DL...5-8...230...Jr.
Spotlight player
Clayton Denker is the Scouts' top returning two-way player. The senior rushed for 343 yards and five touchdowns last year. He's also a difference-maker on defense. Last year, he led the team in tackles (73) and interceptions (three).
Fast fact
David City's four wins last year were its most in a season since winning seven in 2012.
Freeman
Mascot: Falcons
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 48
The coach
Travis Andreasen
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 28-21
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Yutan...H
S6...Hastings SC...A
S13...Sutton...H
S20...Sandy Creek...H
S27...Wilber-Clatonia...A
O4...Malcolm...H
O11...Johnson Co. Central...A
O18...Syracuse...H
O25...Conestoga...A
District games in bold
Last season
Yutan...W...27-0
Hastings SC...W...25-0
Sutton...L...40-0
Sandy Creek...W...34-14
Wilber-Clatonia...L...37-0
Malcolm...W...33-13
Johnson Co. Central...W...12-8
Syracuse...W...26-6
Conestoga...W...34-0
BRLD...L-56-39
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 5
2015: 1
Season outlook
Freeman has improved its win total by one for two consecutive seasons. To keep the trend going, the Falcons will need to rely on a lot of young players following the graduation of several players. Freeman must replace its starting QB, its top three rushers and its top three pass catchers from last year. "We will need to develop strength in the weight room to make up for lack of overall size," coach Travis Andreasen said. "There is a lot of potential, but few proven players, so we may be relying on freshmen to fill starter roles." Wyatt Currie is the team's top returning offensive threat after catching six passes for 106 yards last year. He's also a strong cover corner. Brock Robinson, an offensive lineman and linebacker, made big strides last year, and lineman Landon Husband is expected to take a bigger leadership role.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 4
Landon Husband...OL/DL...6-0...220...Sr.
Holden Ruse...ATH...6-0...185...Jr.
Trey Yates...WR/DB...6-5...180...Sr.
Wyatt Currie...WR/DB...5-8...155...Jr.
Brock Robinson...OL/LB...5-10...175...Sr.
Spotlight player
Landon Husband is the Falcons' top lineman on both sides of the ball. The physical 6-foot-tall 200-pounder had 28 tackles last year.
Fast fact
Freeman racked up 2,761 yards of total offense last year. Only 14% of that production returns this season.
Johnson County Central
Mascot: Thunderbirds
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 66
The coach
Gabe Meints
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 8-19
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 2
Last appearance: 2013
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...North Bend Central...H
S6...Louisville...A
S13...Shelby-Rising City...H
S20...Yutan...H
S27...Conestoga...A
O4...Wilber-Clatonia...H
O11...Freeman...H
O18...Malcolm...A
O25...Syracuse...A
District games in bold
Last season
North Bend Central...L...56-34
Louisville...W...48-13
Shelby-Rising City...L...45-6
Yutan...W...41-6
Conestoga...W...43-0
Wilber-Clatonia...L...41-14
Freeman...L...12-8
Malcolm...L...20-14
Syracuse...W...59-8
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 4
2016: 0
2015: 1
Season outlook
After back-to-back four-win seasons, Johnson County Central seeks to get over the hump and into the postseason. The Thunderbirds are experienced. They have a four-year starter at quarterback and several players have started since they were sophomores. Replacing Josh Bailey at running back will be tough. Senior Aldo Reyes will look to lead in the trenches. The defense must replace two starters. Sean Golden, who had 66 tackles last year, returns on the defensive line. Eli Waring, who had four interceptions last year, is a key part of the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 9
Eli Waring...QB/DB...6-1...160...Sr.
Levi Dorsey...RB/DB...5-9...150...Sr.
Tucker Liberty...TE/LB...6-2...175...Sr.
Aldo Reyes...OL/DL...5-9...245...Sr.
Andruw Stafford...OL/DL...5-11...225...Sr.
Caleb Eggleston...WR/LB...5-7...140...Sr.
Tanner Kerner...OL/LB...5-9...170...Sr.
Joe Rodriguez...OL/LB...5-6...155...Sr.
Hunter Clifton...OL/DL...6-0...270...Sr.
Quentin Xayaphonesongkham...OL/DL...5-11...230...Sr.
Colton Wellman...TE/LB...6-2...170...Sr.
Uriel Wellman...TE/LB...6-2...170...Jr.
Sean Golden...OL/DL...6-0...195...Jr.
Trey Holthus...WR/DB...5-10...165...So.
Roberto Borboa...OL/DL...5-0...270...So.
Spotlight player
Eil Waring has been the Thunderbirds' starting quarterback since his freshman season. He threw for 722 yards and eight TDs last year, and will be looked to for leadership.
Fast fact
Josh Bailey rushed for 190.9 yards per game last year, and finished with 19 touchdowns. He had 366 rushing yards in the season opener.
Malcolm
Mascot: Clippers
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 65
The coach
Scott Amen
At present school: 13th year
Career record: 60-64
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 12
Last appearance: 2014
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Grand Island CC...A
S6...Centennial...H
S13...Yutan...A
S20...St. Paul...H
S27...Syracuse...H
O4...Freeman...A
O11...Conestoga...A
O18...Johnson Co. Central...H
O25...Wilber-Clatonia...H
District games in bold
Last season
Grand Island CC...L...37-6
Centennial...L...33-14
Yutan...L...7-2
St. Paul...L...47-0
Syracuse...W...27-0
Freeman...L...33-13
Conestoga...W...46-6
Johnson Co. Central...W...20-14
Wilber-Clatonia...L...38-0
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 2
2016: 4
2015: 5
Season outlook
Malcolm has a couple of key holes to fill, but there are a lot of starters returning. The Clippers must find a new starter at quarterback, but Malcolm Saltzman could move into that role after getting some reps last year under center. Katon Thomas had the bulk of the carries last year and returns to anchor the backfield. Jaydin Little brings experience to the offensive and defensive lines. Dylan Zoucha, a three-year letterwinner, is one of the Clippers' top players on the defensive side. The Clippers will look to build on the end of the 2018 season, when they won three of their final five games.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 9
Dylan Zoucha...RB/DB...5-11...180...Sr.
Jaydin Little...OL/DL...6-2...180...Sr.
Ricky Nickel...WR/LB...5-8...185...Sr.
Kyle Henson...WR/DB...6-0...160...Sr.
Katon Thomas...RB/CB...5-8...165...Jr.
Malcolm Saltzman...QB/DB...6-1...155...Jr.
Colby Sizemore...WR/CB...5-10...150...Jr.
Gavin Zoucha...RB/DB...5-9...160...So.
Kale Nordmeyer...OL/DE...6-0...240...So.
Spotlight player
Junior Katon Thomas was the Clippers' leading rusher last year, running for nearly 70 yards per game. He will also add experience to the secondary.
Fast fact
Malcolm made the state playoffs six times from 2008-2014.
Sutton
Mascot: Mustangs
Class C-2, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 53
The coach
Steve Ramer
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 148-69
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 20
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (1988)
The schedule
A30...North Platte SP...A
S6...Wilber-Clatonia...H
S13...Freeman...A
S20...Centennial...H
S27...Doniphan-Trumbull...A
O4...Kearney Catholic...H
O11...Sandy Creek...H
O18...Superior...A
O25...Hastings SC...H
District games in bold
Last season
North Platte SP...W...50-7
Wilber-Clatonia...W...38-0
Freeman...W...40-0
Centennial...L...41-22
Doniphan-Trumbull...W...38-0
Kearney Catholic...W...36-0
Sandy Creek...W...62-0
Superior...W...60-6
Hastings SC...W...54-0
Battle Creek...W...22-7
Aquinas...W...46-21
Norfolk Catholic...L...50-28
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 10
2017: 7
2016: 6
2015: 9
Season outlook
Sutton rolled to 10 wins last year behind a potent rushing attack. Leading the way was Brett Simonsen, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards. Simonsen graduated, but the Mustangs return some strong skill position players. Jackson Perrian returns under center after throwing for 930 yards and rushing for 1,200 yards. Cade Wiseman, a speedster, could slide over to quarterback so the Mustangs can take advantage of their top two playmakers. The offensive and defensive lines may be the strength of this team. Leading the the way is Braden Peterworth and Jarvis Smith. Senior Eli Skalka (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is expected to step into a starting spot, as well. Sutton must replace some key players on defense, including Jacob Rogers, who had 88 tackles last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Braden Peterworth...OL/DL...6-4...300...Sr.
Jackson Perrian...RB/DB...6-0...200...Sr.
Jarvis Smith...OL/DL...6-1...245...Sr.
Cory Carlson...RB/LB...5-9...170...Sr.
Mauro Bautista...WR/LB...6-1...180...Sr.
Cade Wiseman...QB/DB...5-19...160...Jr.
Dawson Nunnenkamp...LB/WR...6-0...180...Sr.
Spotlight player
Sutton rushed for 4,150 yards as a team last year. A big reason, literally, was Braden Peterworth. The 300-pound lineman is a handful for opposing defenses and opposing offenses. He also has 26-inch vertical.
Fast fact
Sutton's rushing attack gets a lot of attention, but last year's team had 18 interceptions. The Mustangs also held nine opponents to seven points or less.
Syracuse
Mascot: Rockets
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 69
The coach
Rick Nordhues
At present school: 22nd year
Career record: 105-93
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2016
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Centennial...A
S6...David City...H
S13...Falls City...A
S20...Oakland-Craig...H...
S27...Malcolm...A
O4...Conestoga...H
O11...Wilber-Clatonia...H
O18...Freeman...A
O25...Johnson Co. Central...H
District games in bold
Last season
Centennial...L...44-0
David City...L...42-0
Falls City...L...24-6
Oakland-Craig...L...63-26
Malcolm...L...27-0
Conestoga...W...34-6
Wilber-Clatonia...L...60-0
Freeman...L...26-6
Johnson Co. Central...L...59-8
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 2
2016: 5
2015: 6
Season outlook
A combination of low numbers, injuries and inexperience led to a season of adversity last year. The Rockets, who return most of their starters from 2018, are hoping to learn from those struggles. Burton Brandt returns as the starting quarterback. One of his favorite targets, Grant Stubbendeck, also is back, and Brandon Cavanaugh is healthy after missing most of last season with an injury. Brandt is also a key figure on the defensive side of the ball after finishing with 104 tackles last year. Ethan Wittler also is one of the Rockets' top returnees on defense. Syracuse also hopes to get contributions from a solid freshman class.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 9
Grant Stubbendeck...WR/DB...6-2...165...Sr.
Kayden DeGolyer...OL/DL...5-9...190...So.
Burton Brandt...QB/DB...5-9...180...Jr.
Mitchell Brinkman...RB/DB...5-9...155...Jr.
Colby Lefferdink...RB/DB...5-10...165...Sr.
Nathan Miles...OL/DL...5-7...175...Jr.
Zach Burr...OL/DL...6-1...240...Jr.
Nolan Werner...OL/DL...6-0...200...So.
Ashton Bader...RB/DB...5-10...185...So.
Ethan Wittler...OL/DL...6-2...185...Jr.
Owen Wander...TE/LB...5-10...160...So.
Spotlight player
Quarterback Burton Brandt threw for 540 yards and rushed for 550 more last year as a sophomore. A state wrestling medalist, Brandt continues to get faster and stronger.
Fast fact
Four of Syracuse's opponents — Centennial, Oakland-Craig, Wilber-Clatonia and Freeman — finished a combined 34-3 last year during the regular season.
Wilber-Clatonia
Mascot: Wolverines
Class C-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 57
The coach
Lynn Jurgens
At present school: 11th year
Career record: 98-28
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 16
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2016)
The schedule
A30...Superior...H
S6...Sutton...A
S13...Archbishop Bergan...A
S20...Louisville...H
S27...Freeman...H
O4...Johnson Co. Central...A
O11...Syracuse...A
O18...Conestoga...H
O25...Malcolm...A
District games in bold
Last season
Superior...W...42-0
Sutton...L...38-0
Archbishop Bergan...W...38-14
Louisville...W...46-17
Freeman...W...37-0
Johnson Co. Central...W...41-14
Syracuse...W...60-0
Conestoga...W...56-0
Malcolm...W...38-0
North Bend Central...W...47-39
Oakland-Craig...L...35-21
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 9
2017: 8
2016: 13
2015: 11
Season outlook
Wilber-Clatonia lost some key players from last year's team, which reached the state quarterfinals, but a solid foundation remains. The strength is the offensive line, and that's a great starting point. The Wolverines return four starters, and two others who saw playing time last year. Eric Escobar, 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, is a three-year letterwinner on the line. Wilber-Clatonia has a pair of electric playmakers in Tad Mouldenhauer and Mason Zimmerman. The biggest question comes at quarterback. The Wolverines must find a replacement for Michael Pulliam. Sawyer Kunc will be a defensive force for the next three years after recording 87 tackles at middle linebacker as a freshman.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 8
Tad Moldenhauer...WB/CB...5-8...160...Sr.
Mason Zimmerman...SE/S...6-0...160...Sr.
Eric Escobar...OL/DL...6-3...260...Sr.
Trevor Kvasnicka...OL/DL...6-2...210...Sr.
Deitrick Baker...OL/DL...5-9...215...Jr.
Mitchell Thompson...RB/LB...6-0...180...Jr.
Layne Evans...WB/CB...5-10...165...Jr.
Wyatt Smith...TE/DE...6-1...175...Jr.
Drey Heller...TE/DE...6-0...185...Jr.
Adam Kotas...OL/DL...6-0...200...So.
Sawyer Kunc...FB/LB...6-1...190...So.
Spotlight player
Tad Moldenhauer can make an impact on the ground and through the air. He caught 13 passes for 226 yards (averaging 22.6 per catch) last year, while also rushing for 330 yards on 43 carries. He's capable of scoring every time he touches the ball.
Fast fact
Wilber-Clatonia has won eight or more games five straight seasons.