Ashland-Greenwood
Mascot: Bluejays
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 101
The coach
Ryan Thompson
At present school: 12th year
Career record: 76-44
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 11
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Fort Calhoun...H
S6...Platteview...A
S13...Fairbury...H
S20...Boys Town...A
S27...Auburn...H
O4...Falls City...A
O11...Lincoln Christian...H
O18...Nebraska City...H
O25...Lincoln Lutheran A
District games in bold
Last season
Fort Calhoun...W...27-0
Platteview...W...25-3
Fairbury...W...2-0
Boys Town...W...54-14
Auburn...L...19-7
Falls City...W...28-0
Lincoln Christian...W...43-7
Nebraska City...W...38-7
Lincoln Lutheran...L...26-21
Lincoln Lutheran...W...34-13
Ord...L...42-7
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 3
2016: 4
2015: 8
Season outlook
Expectations are high for this group. Ashland-Greenwood took a big leap forward last year, and the Bluejays return many players from that team. Hunter Washburn and Byrce Kitrell form one of the best one-two punches in the state. Washburn threw for 1,416 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Kitrell is a workhorse at running back. They'll bring back five starters on the offensive line, including Jacob Ludwig, who also is the Bluejays' biggest asset on defense. He finished with 110 tackles last year, including 19 for losses. Several other players are ready to take on bigger roles on both sides of the ball.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 8
Trey Comstock...WR/LB...6-2...170...Sr.
Seth Novak...WR/LB...6-2...165...Sr.
Gavin Bergsten...RB/B...5-9...165...Sr.
Hunter Washburn...QB/DB...5-10...170...Sr.
Bryce Kitrell...RB/LB...6-0...195...Sr.
Jacob Ludwig...OL/DL...6-1...210...Sr.
Jacob Carroll...OL/DL...6-0...210...Sr.
Riley Kasuske...OL/DL...5-11...200...So.
Blake Kobs...OL/DL...6-3...220...Sr.
Aidan Zulkoski...OL/DL...5-10...235...Sr.
Kyle vonRentzell...TE/LB...6-1...180...Sr.
Spotlight player
A combination of strength and speed makes Bryce Kitrell one of the top players in Class C-1. He rushed for 1,242 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, while also finishing with 70 tackles. The all-stater has an offer from Ohio.
Fast fact
Ashland-Greenwood is 5-0 in first-round playoff games since 2012.
Auburn
Mascot: Bulldogs
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 95
The coach
Tony Janssen
At present school: 5th year
Career record: 22-16
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 16
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2006)
The schedule
A30...Fairbury...H
S6...Fort Calhoun...A
S13...Milford...A
S20...Omaha Concordia...H
S27...Ashland-Greenwood...A
O4...Nebraska City...H
O11...Lincoln Lutheran...A
O18...Lincoln Christian...A
O25...Falls City...H
District games in bold
Last season
Fairbury...W...35-0
Fort Calhoun...W...45-0
Milford...W...35-7
Omaha Concordia...W...35-28
Ashland-Greenwood...W...19-7
Nebraska City...W...20-6
Lincoln Lutheran...L...19-16
Lincoln Christian...W...51-0
Falls City...W...48-0
Bishop Neumann...L...42-28
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 8
2016: 3
2015: 3
Season outlook
There is some uncertainty after several players graduated last year, including Baily Darnell, who is playing at the NCAA Division I level, and quarterback Drew Dixon. But optimism remains for a team that will seek a third straight trip to the Class C-1 playoffs. Auburn returns a lot of speed and ability in the backfield, and it starts with Brody Darnell, who appears to be a prime candidate to play quarterback. Connor Clark will look to expand his role at the skill spots. Auburn must replace three starters on the O-line, but 220-pound sophomore Bret Baltensperger gives it a strong piece to build around. Defensive lineman Turner Arban (66 tackles last year) is one of the top returns on defense.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 4
Brody Darnell...WR/DB...6-0...160...Jr.
Connor Clark...WR/DB...6-0...155...Jr.
Josh Lambert...TE/DE...6-8...220...Sr.
Bret Baltensperger...OL/DL...6-4...220...So.
Turner Arban...RB/DB...5-9...175...Jr.
Cameron Binder...OL/LB...6-1...190...Jr.
Spotlight player
Auburn will look to take advantage of Brody Darnell's versatility. The junior recorded stats passing, rushing and receiving last year, and is the Bulldogs' top return man. He also punts and kicks field goals and extra points.
Fast fact
After combining for 13 wins in the four seasons from 2013-16, Auburn won a combined 16 games over the past two seasons.
Bishop Neumann
Mascot: Cavaliers
Class C-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 88
The coach
Doug Lanik
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 13-14
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 27
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 3 (1977, 2002, 2003)
The schedule
A30...Boys Town...A
S6...Lincoln Lutheran...H
S13...Fort Calhoun...A
S20...Lincoln Christian...H
S27...Columbus Lakeview...A
O4...Columbus Scotus...H
O11...Wahoo...A
O18...Raymond Central...H
O25...Wayne...H
District games in bold
Last season
Boys Town...W...33-7
Lincoln Lutheran...W...61-33
Fort Calhoun...W...41-6
Lincoln Christian...W...53-6
Columbus Lakeview...W...29-22
Columbus Scotus...L...21-19
Wahoo...L...14-12
Raymond Central...W...41-12
Wayne...W...42-8
Auburn...W...42-28
Pierce...W...23-21
Ord...L...37-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 9
2017: 5
2016: 11
2015: 8
Season outlook
It's a new era of football at Bishop Neumann. For the first time in 40 seasons, a new head coach will lead the Cavaliers as Doug Lanik takes over for the legendary Tim Turman. The Cavaliers made a deep run last year behind a strong senior class, which included Caden Johnson, Eli Vedral, Brandon Blum and Luke Fairbanks. Neumann has some nice players to build a strong season around, including two-way standout David Lilly, and tight end/linebacker Trey Miller, who caught 26 passes for 285 yards last year. Taylen Pospisil, who missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL, is expected to take over for Vedral at quarterback. Dalton Bartek, a two-year starter, provides experience on the lines. A key for Neumann will be avoiding the injury bug.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 5
David Lilly...LB/RB...5-9...170...Sr.
Trey Miller...TE/LB...6-2...210...Sr.
Dalton Bartek...OL/DL...5-11...265...Sr.
Jarrett Kmiecik...WR/LB...6-1...180...Sr.
Spencer Wiese...RB/DB...5-10...155...Jr.
Jon Matulka...OL/DL...6-0...205...Sr.
Spotlight player
Linebacker David Lilly was a tackle machine last year, finishing with 144 tackles, including 13½ for losses. He'll look to carry a bigger load on offense, too.
Fast fact
Tim Turman won 307 games in 39 seasons at Bishop Neumann. That included state championships in 2002 and 2003.
Falls City
Mascot: Tigers
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 103
The coach
Darin Fritz
At present school: 8th year
Career record: 44-23
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Milford...H
S6...Raymond Central...A
S13...Syracuse...H
S20...Fairbury...H
S27...Lincoln Christian...A
O4...Ashland-Greenwood...H
O11...Nebraska City...A
O18...Lincoln Lutheran...H
O25...Auburn...A
District games in bold
Last season
Milford...L...43-0
Raymond Central...W...21-17
Syracuse...W...24-6
Fairbury...L...28-14
Lincoln Christian...W...42-35
Ashland-Greenwood...L...28-0
Nebraska City...L...14-9
Lincoln Lutheran...L...54-6
Auburn...L...48-0
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 4
2016: 4
2015: 7
Season outlook
The Tigers had a lot of underclassmen on the field last year, and are hoping that experience works in their favor. The strengths are in the trenches. All five starters return on the offensive line, including Jaxon Lunsford, and Jaden Nolte, 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, who started as a freshman. The Tigers must have some skill-position players to step up, including a new starter at quarterback. The defense will look to take advantage of its speed. Trey McAfee is a two-year starter at defensive back, and linebacker Drake Butler was the team's leading tackler last year.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 8
Trey McAfee...WR/DB...5-9...160...Sr.
Braden Oliver...OL/DL...5-10...240...Sr.
Seth Brewer...OL/DL...6-1...295...Sr.
Drake Butler...RB/LB...6-0...155...Jr.
Cade Bredemeier...RB/LB...6-0...175...Sr.
Jace Heckenlively...WR/DB...5-11...170...Sr.
James Eickhoff...WR/DB...5-9...170...Sr.
Jaxon Lunsford...OL/DL...5-11...230...Jr.
Jaden Nolte...OL/DL...6-5...260...So.
Alex Pellitier...OL/DL...5-9...210...Jr.
Spotlight player
Junior Jaxon Lunsford is a two-year starter and an explosive athlete. He'll anchor both offensive and defensive lines.
Fast fact
Three of the Tigers' final four opponents — Auburn, Lincoln Lutheran and Ashland-Greenwood — made the playoffs last year.
Fairbury
Mascot: Jeffs
Class C-1, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 93
The coach
Matt Edson
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 7
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Auburn...A
S6...Beloit, Kan....H
S13...Ashland-Greenwood...A
S20...Falls City...A
S27...Aurora...H
O4...Milford...A
O11...Central City...H
O18...Sandy Creek...H
O25...Fillmore Central...A
District games in bold
Last season
Auburn...L...35-0
Beloit, Kan....L...47-12
Ashland-Greenwood...L...2-0
Falls City...W...28-14
Aurora...L...48-6
Milford...L...46-9
Central City...L...48-0
Sandy Creek...W...34-20
Fillmore Central...W...34-13
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 9
2016: 8
2015: 5
Season outlook
Fairbury will have a new coach on the sideline in Matt Edson. The first-year head coach will be working with a team that returns nearly every starter from last year's 3-6 team. The Jeffs' top skill-position players are back, including junior tailback Brody Kroll, who led the team in rushing last year with 666 yards. He'll share carries with Seth Firmanik, who had 123 carries last year. Devin Wanamaker returns under center after throwing for 559 yards and six touchdowns. His top target, Chance Amundson, returns after hauling in 39 catches for 288 yards. The offensive line has a couple of holes to fill, but John Kerwood and Joe Melcher are three-year starters.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 10
Seth Firmanik...RB/LB...6-0...195...Sr.
Brody Kroll...RB/LB...5-8...175...Jr.
Chance Amundson...WR/CB...5-8...150...Sr.
Devin Wanamaker...QB/LB...5-10...185...Sr.
Bret Cole...TE/DE...6-4...175...Sr.
John Kerwood...OL/DL...5-10...190...Sr.
Joe Melcher...OL/DL...6-2...195...Sr.
Dominik Hyson...OL/DL...5-10...185...So.
Zane Grizzle...QB/S...5-11...165...So.
Josh Robertson...WB/CB...5-10...160...Jr.
Brock Beed...WR/S...5-10...140...Sr.
Spotlight player
Seth Firmanik brings experience and toughness to the running back and linebacker positions. He's a four-year starter, and the 195-pounder finished in third place at the state wrestling meet. He rushed for 555 yards last year.
Fast fact
Of Fairbury's 315 rushing attempts last year, 314 were by underclassmen. Of the team's 90 catches, 88 were by underclassmen.
Fillmore Central
Mascot: Panthers
Class C-1, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 70
The coach
Mitchell Lockhart
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 5-22
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2014
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Columbus Lakeview...H
S6...Holdrege...A
S13...Sandy Creek...A
S20...Minden...H
S27...Superior...H
O4...Aurora...A
O11...Milford...H
O18...Central City...A
O25...Fairbury...H
District games in bold
Last season
Columbus Lakeview...L...55-0
Holdrege...L...20-0
Sandy Creek...W...27-0
Minden...L...41-7
Superior...L...23-7
Aurora...L...57-7
Milford...L...39-0
Central City...L...21-20
Fairbury...L...34-13
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 1
2016: 3
2015: 4
Season outlook
The Panthers' look on the field isn't changing much, as they return 10 starters on both sides of the ball. The team, however, will aim for a new look in the win-loss column after finishing 1-8 last year. Offseason work will be key for a team that will be one of the more experienced teams in Class C-1. It will look to build around quarterback Jake Stoner. Brock Tatro, Carson Tatro and Trenton Srajhans look to bolster the backfield. Connor Asche is expected to play big roles on the lines, and Ellijah Rose brings leadership to the trenches. Fillmore Central will need to replace Riley Moses, who led the team in tackles and will walk on at Nebraska. Koby Head was one of the team's top tacklers last year, and the junior is expected to play at multiple spots.
Returning starters
Offense: 10
Defense: 10
Jake Stoner...RB/LB...5-10...185...Jr.
Brock Tatro...RB/DB...5-11...160...Sr.
Carson Tatro...WR/DB...5-11...150...Sr.
Demetrio Maciel...WR/DB...6-1...155...Jr.
Izayah Morris...WR/DB...6-2...150...Sr.
Trenton Srajhans...RB/LB...5-11...175...Jr.
Parker Uldrich...RB/LB...5-8...165...Jr.
Koby Head...RB/LB...5-11...180...Jr.
Connor Asche...OL/DL...6-5...250...Jr.
Ellijah Rose...OL/DL...5-10...240...Sr.
Gavin Hinrichs...TE/LB...6-3...165...Sr.
Spotlight player
Quarterback Jake Stoner made big strides last year, rushing for 754 yards, including 375 over the final two games. He also had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards as a freshman.
Fast fact
Carson Tatro had three of the team's five interceptions last season.
Lincoln Christian
Mascot: Crusaders
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 77
The coach
Kurt Earl
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 10-18
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Platteview...H
S6...Omaha Concordia...A
S13...Kearney Catholic...H
S20...Bishop Neumann...A
S27...Falls City...H
O4...Lincoln Lutheran...A
O11...Ashland-Greenwood...A
O18...Auburn...H
O25...Nebraska City...A
District games in bold
Last season
Platteview...L...22-15
Omaha Concordia...L...31-6
Kearney Catholic...L...57-20
Bishop Neumann...L...53-6
Falls City...L...42-35
Lincoln Lutheran...L...42-13
Ashland-Greenwood...L...43-7
Auburn...L...51-0
Nebraska City...L...56-53
Wins tracker
2018: 0
2017: 6
2016: 4
2015: 2
Season outlook
Earl says his Crusaders "are incredibly hungry" following a winless season last year, a huge drop-off from their playoff squad in 2017. Christian returns experienced players in almost every position, most notably in the offensive and defensive lines. Either Carter Sitzman, a talented 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore, or Alex Koch will be the quarterback in the Crusaders' second season operating the flexbone offense, with the other moving to a skill position. Colby Schluckebier will be the top returning ball carrier, while Josh Free will anchor the offensive front and contribute heavily defensively from his linebacker spot. Still a young team with 12 of its top 16 players being underclassmen.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 8
Alex Koch...QB/DB...5-10...160...Jr.
Josh Free...OL/LB...6-2...185...Jr.
John Haase...OL/DL...6-2...205...Sr.
Sam Driewer...OL/LB...5-10...195...Jr.
Jackson Emmanuel...OL/DL...5-11...215...Jr.
Colby Schluckebier...RB/S...5-11...160...Sr.
Isaiah Orduna...OL/DL...5-9...230...Sr.
Gage Holen:RB/S...5-10:140...So.
Ethan Berrier...RB/LB...5-11...180...So.
Anthony Roth...OL/DL...6-1...215...So.
Spotlight player
Josh Free averaged 8.2 tackles per game last season and will take over as the leader defensively this season. He'll also be a key member of the offensive line.
Fast fact
The Crusaders will play their first night game on campus when they host Platteview in the season opener at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. LCS began playing home games on campus in 2016 after going to either Nebraska Wesleyan's Abel Stadium or Lincoln High's Beechner Field in previous years. With no lights, LCS played afternoon home contests the past three years when they were on campus.
Lincoln Lutheran
Mascot: Warriors
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 70
The coach
Greg Nelson
At present school: 6th year
Career record: 24-25
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Omaha Concordia...H
S6...Bishop Neumann...A
S13...Adams Central...A
S20...Milford...H
S27...Nebraska City...A
O4...Lincoln Christian...H
O11...Auburn...H
O18...Falls City...A
O25...Ashland-Greenwood...H
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Concordia...W...47-0
Bishop Neumann...L...61-33
Adams Central...L...21-20
Milford...W...26-13
Nebraska City...W...52-14
Lincoln Christian...W...42-13
Auburn...W...19-16
Falls City...W...54-6
Ashland-Greenwood...W...26-21
Ashland-Greenwood...L...34-13
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 9
2016: 7
2015: 0
Season outlook
The Warriors return a heap of talent on both sides of the ball and look to make the playoffs for a third straight season. It'll be a three-way race under center — James Admiraal only played six quarters last season for Lincoln Lutheran, tossing nine touchdowns, while returning sophomore Josh Duitsman started eight games at quarterback as a freshman. Six-foot-2 Garret Hoefs also throws his name into the mix as Nelson called him a "promising" freshman. Look for all three to contribute in some capacity for the Warriors. Dalton Paxton is a three-year starter and a returning all-district linebacker.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 5
James Admiraal...QB/DB...6-0...155...Sr.
Ethan Zager...WR/S...6-1...155...Sr.
Dalton Paxton...OL/LB...6-3...200...Sr.
Colten Waldo...B/LB...5-9...175...Sr.
Wyatt Marr...O/DL...6-5...230...Jr.
Josh Puelz...TE/DL/6-4...190...Jr.
Josh Duitsman...QB/DB...5-10...165...SO
Spotlight player
Josh Puelz did not start on offense in 2018, but standing at 6-foot-4, the junior will be a reliable target to whoever comes out victorious in the quarterback race. Puelz will also be a valuable asset on the defensive line as one of three returning starters.
Fast fact
Lutheran defeated three playoff teams during the regular season in 2018 (Milford, Auburn, Ashland-Greenwood) in its first year back in Class C-1 after playing in C-2 in 2016 and ’17.
Milford
Mascot: Eagles
Class C-1, District 5
NSAA enrollment: 73
The coach
Marty Hingst
At present school: 41st year
Career record: 260-169-2
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1995, 1996)
The schedule
A30...Falls City...A
S6...Adams Central...H
S13...Auburn...H
S20...Lincoln Lutheran...A
S27...Central City...A
O4...Fairbury...H
O11...Fillmore Central...A
O18...Aurora...H
O25...Doniphan-Trumbull...A
District games in bold
Last season
Falls City...W...43-0
Adams Central...L...40-29
Auburn...L...35-7
Lincoln Lutheran...L...26-13
Central City...W...25-15
Fairbury...W...46-0
Fillmore Central...W...39-0
Aurora...L...42-13
Doniphan-Trumbull...W...14-13
Wahoo...L...35-0
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 4
2016: 2
2015: 6
Season outlook
The Eagles return a healthy dose of starters, but will need to replace several skill-position players, including running back Mitch Wingard and wideout Nate Hostetler. Isaac Yeackley was an all-district performer at quarterback. Jeaven Scdoris, a standout wrestler, is expected to step into a bigger role in the backfield. Tyler Roth and Bryce Jakub look to add depth there. Carson Stauffer anchors the lines. Defense may be the Eagles' strength. Stauffer is very disruptive on that side, and Yeackley and Scdoris are solid core pieces in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Carson Stauffer...OL/DL...6-2...215...Sr.
Isaac Yeackley...QB/DB...5-11...165...Jr.
Jeaven Scdoris...RB/DB...5-9...150...Sr.
Tyler Roth...RB/LB...5-10...175...Sr.
Seth Stutzman...TE/DL...6-4...225...So.
Nick Beel...OL/DL...6-4...240...Jr.
Kalub Miller...OL/DL...6-0...215...Jr.
Bryce Jakub...RB/DB...6-0...160...Jr.
Spotlight player
Carson Stauffer has a big motor and a lot of experience. He played as a freshman before starting on both sides of the ball as a sophomore and junior. The 6-foot-2 defensive end had 12 sacks last year.
Fast fact
Last year's playoff appearance was the Eagles' first since 2011.
Nebraska City
Mascot: Pioneers
Class C-1, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 156
The coach
Dan Hempel
At present school: 3rd year
Career record: 4-14
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2003
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Schuyler...H
S6...Wahoo...H
S13...Platteview...A
S20...Raymond Central...A
S27...Lincoln Lutheran...H
O4...Auburn...A
O11...Falls City...H
O18...Ashland-Greenwood...A
O25...Lincoln Christian...H
District games in bold
Last season
Schuyler...W...41-8
Wahoo...L...54-19
Platteview...W...45-44
Raymond Central...L...30-28
Lincoln Lutheran...L...52-14
Auburn...L...20-6
Falls City...W...14-9
Ashland-Greenwood...L...38-7
Lincoln Christian...W...56-53
Wins tracker
2018: 4
2017: 0
2016: 3
2015: 2
Season outlook
After a winless season in 2017, Nebraska City pulled in some Ws last year, including a wild 56-53 win against Lincoln Christian to close the season. The Pioneers will now look to build off that. They return 11 starters, but this remains a young team. A new starter at quarterback is needed, and senior Jordan Williams is among the players who will compete for the spot under center. Landon Adams was the team's second-leading rusher last year and is expected to take on a bigger workload. Alfredo Valquier, a 305-pound nose guard, will be a handful for opposing offensive lines, though the Pioneers must replace their top four tacklers from 2018.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 5
Eli Southard...WR/S...5-10...175...Sr.
Alfredo Valquier...DL/OL...5-11...305...Sr.
Wyatt Roberts...DL/OL...6-3...285...Jr.
Landon Adams...RB...5-10...180...Jr.
Colby Hoback...OL...6-4...280...Jr.
Max Chaney...OL...5-11...240...Sr.
Braden Thompson...TE/LB...6-2...210...So.
Jaren Johansen...DB...5-8...155...Sr.
Spotlight player
Eli Southard has a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball. He caught 27 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, and also made 41 tackles from his free safety spot.
Fast fact
Nebraska City has three out-of-state transfers on the team: one from Colorado, one from Mississippi and one from Texas.
Raymond Central
Mascot: Mustangs
Class C-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 89
The coach
Wade Houchin
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 2-7
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2013
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...DC West...A
S6...Falls City...H
S13...Louisville...A
S20...Nebraska City...H
S26...Columbus Scotus...A
O4...Wahoo...H
O11...Hastings SC...A
O18...Bishop Neumann...A
O25...Columbus Lakeview...H
District games in bold
Last season
DC West...L...32-13
Falls City...L...21-17
Louisville...W...14-10
Nebraska City...W...30-28
Columbus Scotus...L...49-7
Wahoo...L...75-6
Hastings SC...L...21-10
Bishop Neumann...L...41-12
Columbus Lakeview...L...48-0
Wins tracker
2018: 2
2017: 1
2016: 3
2015: 6
Season outlook
Last year, Raymond Central learned a new culture under new coach Wade Houchin, who is hoping the Mustangs take a step forward in 2019. Raymond Central has some starting points. Conner Kreikemeier returns under center after starting as a freshman, and Mikey McCoy is a go-to target at wide receiver. Another young player, sophomore Logan Bryce, is expected to see significant action at running back. Sophomore Travis Nelson is another player the Mustangs hope to get the ball to. Six starters return on defense. Christian Schweitzer, at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, provides some muscle in the trenches. The Mustangs must replace last year's leading tackler, Easton Albrecht, who finished with 92 stops.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 6
Mikey McCoy...WR/DB...5-8...150...Sr.
Conner Kreikemeier...QB/DB...5-8...160...So.
Michael Potter...OL/LB...5-11...185...Jr.
Christian Schweitzer...OL/DL...6-4...220...Jr.
Travis Nelson...WR/DB...5-8...135...So.
Ethan Boyd...B/LB...6-0...175...Sr.
Branden Caraway...OL/LB...6-0...185...Sr.
Ryan Jelinek...OL/DL...6-1...195...Sr.
Spotlight player
Houchin calls Conner Kreikemeier a "gamer." The sophomore continues to learn the quarterback position, and he's also a big contributor at safety. He had three interceptions last year.
Fast fact
The final four opponents on Raymond Central's schedule finished a combined 27-9 during the regular season last year.
Wahoo
Mascot: Warriors
Class C-1, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 136
The coach
Chad Fox
At present school: 18
Career record: 116-53
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 23
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Wayne...H
S6...Nebraska City...A
S13...Aurora...H
S20...Platteview...H
S27...West Point-Beemer...A
O4...Raymond Central...A
O11...Bishop Neumann...H
O18...Columbus Lakeview...A
O25...Columbus Scotus...H
District games in bold
Last season
Wayne...W...16-0
Nebraska City...W...54-19
Aurora...L...55-21
Platteview...W...60-0
West Point-Beemer...W...36-0
Raymond Central...W...75-6
Bishop Neumann...W...14-12
Columbus Lakeview...W...21-7
Columbus Scotus...W...40-14
Milford...W...35-0
Adams Central...W...45-7
Aurora...L...35-10
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 10
2017: 10
2016: 9
2015: 7
Season outlook
With nine starters back on each side of the ball, the Warriors look to once again be a Class C-1 state championship contender. Wahoo graduated a pair of all-staters in linebacker Sam Kolterman and lineman Jack Sutton, but the Warriors return one of the top running backs in the state in all-stater Trevin Luben and most of the linemen who blocked in front of him last season. Luben combined both speed and power to rush for 2,215 yards. The foursome of Kole Bordovsky, Brandon Swahn, Callan Phillips and Gunnar Vanek helped lead the way upfront for Luben. Bordovsky had 127 tackles and seven behind the line of scrimmage from his linebacker spot last season. The Warriors also bring back starting quarterback Thomas Waido, who figures to be a threat through the air this season.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 9
Cooper Hancock...RB/DB...5-10...165...Jr.
Trevin Luben...RB/DB...6-0...180...Sr.
Thomas Waido...QB/DB...6-3...180...Sr.
Jesus Zaragoza...K...5-10...190...Sr.
Peyten Walling...RB/LB...5-10...165...Sr.
Luke Partridge...WR/CB...6-0...1985...Sr.
Grant Kolterman...RB/LB...5-10...185...Jr.
Nate Fox...TE/DE...6-3...200...Sr.
Kole Bordovsky...OL/LB...6-0...185...Sr.
Brandon Swahn...OL/DE...6-0...200...Sr.
Callan Phillips...OL/DT...6-0...230...Sr.
Gunnar Vanek...OL/DE...6-3...245...Sr.
Spotlight player
Trevin Luben broke Wahoo's single-season rushing record with 2,215 yards last season and helped propel Wahoo to the semifinals of the Class C-1 state playoffs.
Fast fact
Wahoo has lost to the eventual C-1 state champion (Norfolk Catholic in 2017 and Aurora in 2018) the last two years in semifinal games on the road. The Warriors get a rematch at home with Aurora in Week 3 (Sept. 13).