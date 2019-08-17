Beatrice
Mascot: Orangemen
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 266
The coach
Todd Ekart
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 19
Last appearance: 2017
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Norris...A
S6...Plattsmouth...H
S13...Ralston...A
S20...McCook...H
S27...York...A
O4...Northwest...H
O11...Crete...A
O18...Hastings...A
O25...Seward...H
District games in bold
Last season
Norris...L...39-17
Plattsmouth...L...17-7
Ralston...L...20-9
McCook...L...63-3
York...L...51-14
Northwest...L...49-7
Crete...W...27-14
Hastings...L...31-30
Seward...L...55-13
Wins tracker
2018: 1
2017: 8
2016: 8
2015: 6
Season outlook
Beatrice missed the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons last year. The Orangemen were among the youngest teams in the state, at times having five sophomores and a freshman on the field at the same time. Many young players had to take on big roles, and the Orangemen are hoping it works in their favor this fall. Unfortunately, Andrew Mahoney, a big-time threat on offense, is lost for the season because of an ACL tear in June. Bennett Crandall, however, returns at quarterback, and another junior, Brody Nelson, rushed for 358 yards a year ago. "Our success depends how much we improve from last year up front on both sides of the ball," coach Todd Ekart said. Dakota Adams, the team's top tackler last season (68 stops), at linebacker, will anchor the defense.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Brody Nelson...RB/DB...6-1...175...Jr.
Dakota Adams...RB/LB...6-1...190...Sr.
Jace Pethoud...WR/DB...6-2...170...Jr.
Evan Busboom...OL/DL...6-2...200...Sr.
Colton Husa...OL...5-11...260...Sr.
Bladen Bayless...OL/DL...6-1...250...Sr.
Boden Ruskamp...LB...5-11...170...Sr.
Jackson Zhang...OL/DL...5-10...220...Jr.
Bennett Crandall...QB...6-2...170...Jr.
Elliott Jurgens...DB...5-10...150...So.
Spotlight player
Dakota Adams was Beatrice's leading tackler last season with 68 tackles from his linebacker spot. With Andrew Mahoney gone for the season, he'll also need to be productive from his running back position where he gained 206 yards last season.
Fast fact
Here's how much offense Beatrice will be missing without the speedy Mahoney in the line-up. He averaged 7.1 yards per rushing attempt and 13 yards per reception last season, and scored six of Beatrice's 14 offensive touchdowns.
Crete
Mascot: Cardinals
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 230
The coach
Mark Newmyer
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 22
Last appearance: 2014
State titles: 4 (2000, 2006, 2007, 2010)
The schedule
A30...Lexington...A
S6...Norris...H
S13...Plattsmouth...A
S20...South Sioux City...H
S27...Hastings...H
O4...Seward...A
O11...Beatrice...H
O18...Northwest...A
O25...York...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lexington...W...27-18
Norris...L...30-13
Plattsmouth...W...17-7
South Sioux City...W...56-8
Hastings...L...51-28
Seward...L...50-7
Beatrice...L...27-14
Northwest...L...42-7
York...L...43-13
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 1
2016: 3
2015: 3
Season outlook
After a two-win improvement in 2018, Crete seeks to take another step forward this fall. Having Zach Fye at quarterback is a good starting point. He's a three-year starter. The Cardinals also return some skill-position players who have experience. Zach Turner was one of the team's top wideouts last year, and Nigel Bridger was the team's leading rusher, finishing with 498 yards on 112 carries. Owen Kuntz and Carter Reckling were among the team's top tacklers last season. Kuntz will look to lead the way up front, while Reckling plays linebacker. The B-3 district could be wide-open, and Crete will aim to be a factor in the race.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 7
Zach Fye...QB/DB...6-0...185...Sr.
Trevor Malone...WR/DB...6-2...170...Sr.
Owen Kuntz...OL/DL...6-1...215...Sr.
Carter Reckling...OL/LB...6-3...190...Sr.
Zach Turner...WR/DB...6-1...170...Sr.
Jaedon Lothrop...RB/LB...6-3...230...Sr.
Dylan White...OL/DL...5-8...190...Sr.
Nigel Bridger...RB/LB...5-10...185...Jr.
Spotlight player
Zach Fye is one of the top quarterbacks in the state. The three-year starter threw for 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns last year, and rushed for 500 more yards and six scores. He's also a strong leader.
Fast fact
Mark Newmyer takes over for Reed Manstedt, who took the Waverly head coaching job. Newmyer was an assistant under Manstedt last year.
Norris
Mascot: Titans
Class B, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 267
The coach
Ty Twarling
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 25-36
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (1979)
The schedule
A30...Beatrice...H
S6...Crete...A
S13...Bennington...A
S20...Blair...H
S27...Waverly...H
O4...Plattsmouth...A
O11...Omaha Gross...H
O18...Ralston...H
O25...Omaha Skutt...A
District games in bold
Last season
Beatrice...W...39-17
Crete...W...30-13
Bennington...L...21-6
Blair...L...14-0
Waverly...L...48-16
Plattsmouth...W...21-3
Omaha Gross...W...27-14
Ralston...W...50-7
Omaha Skutt...L...34-7
Seward...L...42-7
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 4
2016: 8
2015: 2
Season outlook
There's a lot of optimism at Norris, and for good reason. The Titans have just about every starter from last year's playoff team, including speedster Ashton Hausmann, who is committed to walking on at Nebraska. Quarterback Aidan Oerter and running back Dylan Meyer are back, too, giving Norris a strong backfield. Several talented juniors saw a lot of snaps last year and are expected to take on bigger roles on both sides of the ball. That includes Matthew Medill, who is expected to be a factor at wideout and defensive back. The key for the Titans will be the development of their offensive and defensive lines.
Returning starters
Offense: 9
Defense: 9
Ashton Hausmann...RB/LB...Sr.
Aidan Oerter...QB/S...Sr.
Dylan Meyer...RB/LB...Jr.
Matthew Medill...WR/DB...Jr.
CJ Hood...WR/CB...Jr.
Bryson Schultz...RB/CB...Jr.
Connor Price...WR/LB...Sr.
James Carnie...TE/DE...Jr.
Ethan Schmidt...WR/CB...Sr.
Sam Landgren...OL/DL...Jr.
Isaiah Kroese...OL/DL...Jr.
Zane Leyden...WR/DB...Sr.
Spotlight player
Ashton Hausmann rushed for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games last year before injuries slowed him down. He's also a state champion in the Class B 100-meter dash, winning gold in 10.81 seconds in May.
Fast fact
Ty Twarling takes over for Jim Jacobsen at Norris. Twarling was at Cross County for nine years, serving as the head football coach for seven years.
Seward
Mascot: Bluejays
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 182
The coach
Jamie Opfer
At present school: 6th year
Career record: 28-30
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 14
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2001)
The schedule
A30...Waverly...A
S6...Gering...H
S13...Lexington...A
S20...Bennington...H
S27...Northwest...A
O4...Crete...H
O11...Hastings...H
O18...York...A
O25...Beatrice...A
District games in bold
Last season
Waverly...W...35-27
Gering...W...46-0
Lexington...W...54-21
Bennington...W...56-21
Northwest...L...44-40
Crete...W...50-7
Hastings...W...55-10
York...L...42-40
Beatrice...W...55-13
Norris...W...42-7
York...L...23-20
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 8
2017: 4
2016: 1
2015: 3
Season outlook
Led by a bevy of wideouts and QB Joseph Krause, Seward had one of the state's more explosive offenses last year, and it led to a spot in the state quarterfinals. Krause's graduation leaves a big void, and running back Davon Brees must be replaced but the cupboard is far from bare for the Bluejays. Gabe Knisley, the team's second-leading rusher last year, also returns. The offensive line returns nearly intact. Three starters return and Jordan Kavulak is back after missing last season because of a knee injury. Defensively, Seward returns three of its top four tacklers. Knisley had a pair of interceptions last year, and is expected to anchor the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 7
Ben Myers...WR...6-3...190...Sr.
Colton Hill...OL/LB...5-9...210...Sr.
Gabe Knisley...RB/DB...5-9...180...Sr.
Tyler Lenz...OL/DL...6-3...240...Sr.
Trevor Reeves...OL/DL...6-1...240...Sr.
Wyatt Warner...TE/DL...5-10...190...Sr.
Josh Sagehorn...WR/DB...5-8...140...Sr.
Tyson Franklin...FB/LB...5-9...175...Sr.
Zack Ellingson...FB/LB...5-10...200...Sr.
Spotlight player
Senior Ben Myers hauled in 56 passes for 800 yards over the past two seasons. He's a big, strong player who possesses great ball skills. He'll be a go-to target in the Bluejays' spread attack.
Fast fact
Seward averaged nearly 479 yards per game of total offense last season, including 308 through the air.
Waverly
Mascot: Vikings
Class B, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 237
The coach
Reed Manstedt
At present school: 1st year
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 19
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (1980)
The schedule
A30...Seward...H
S6...Bennington...A
S13...Omaha Roncalli...H
S20...Lexington...H
S27...Norris...A
O4...Omaha Gross...A
O11...Omaha Skutt...H
O18...Plattsmouth...A
O25...Ralston...H
District games in bold
Last season
Seward...L...35-27
Bennington...W...45-14
Omaha Roncalli...W...49-31
Lexington...W...48-7
Norris...W...48-16
Omaha Gross...W...42-0
Omaha Skutt...L...30-14
Plattsmouth...W...35-0
Ralston...W...49-21
Lexington...W...56-0
McCook...W...36-30
Omaha Skutt...L...34-14
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 9
2017: 6
2016: 2
2015: 5
Season outlook
With Rhett Jordon and Kaleb Canoyer leading the offensive attack, Waverly had one of its best seasons in recent memory. Now the Vikings usher in several new starters and a new coach in Reed Manstedt, who comes over from Crete. Waverly must replace eight starters on both sides of the ball, but the talent is in place to make some noise in Class B. Mason Nieman, a leader on the defensive side of the ball, is likely to get a shot at quarterback, while Evan Canoyer is expected to take on a bigger role in the offensive backfield. Sophomore lineman Trevor Brown, who started as a freshman, is a star in the making. Aside from Nieman, the Vikings have a pair of hard hitters on defense in linebackers Mike Larsen and Barrett Skrobecki. The development of the lines will be key if Waverly wants to make another deep playoff run.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 3
Mason Nieman...DB...6-2...190...Sr.
Mike Larsen...LB...5-10...210...Sr.
Barrett Skrobecki...LB...6-0...185...Sr.
Trevor Brown...OL...6-2...260...So.
Evan Canoyer...RB...5-8...180...Jr.
Noah Stoddard...WR...6-0...175...Sr.
Spotlight player
Mason Nieman is a versatile player. He is a two-year starter at safety and played at wide receiver last season. He caught 10 passes for 143 yards. He also had 30 tackles on defense.
Fast fact
Waverly reached the Class B state semifinals last season, their deepest run in the postseason since reaching the semifinals in 2004.
York
Mascot: Dukes
Class B, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 173
The coach
Glen Snodgrass
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 158-60
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 1 (2017)
The schedule
A30...Alliance...H
S6...Blair...A
S13...McCook...A
S20...Omaha Skutt...H
S27...Beatrice...H
O4...Hastings...A
O11...Northwest...H
O18...Seward...H
O25...Crete...A
District games in bold
Last season
Alliance...W...55-14
Blair...W...50-28
McCook...L...20-13
Omaha Skutt...L...42-37
Beatrice...W...51-14
Hastings...W...42-21
Northwest...W...35-19
Seward...W...42-20
Crete...W...43-13
Alliance...W...35-11
Seward...W...23-20
Scottsbluff...L...27-21
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 9
2017: 12
2016: 8
2015: 9
Season outlook
With Garrett Snodgrass, Brady Danielson, Wyatt Cast and Noah Starfursky graduated, a new era begins for the Dukes, who are coming off two of the best seasons in school history. There are some big questions marks, including depth, but the Dukes have some talent to build around. Jacob Diaz is a workhorse at running back, and Wyatt Collingham is expected to help share the carries in the backfield. The offensive and defensive lines return some experience, which is a plus. Josh Saathoff is among the top offensive linemen on the team, while Brayan Rodriguez is a strong pass rusher. Tom Erwin is a big hitter, and is expected to make an impact at linebacker and fullback. Someone will need to replace Snodgrass at quarterback. Senior Noah Burke is among those expected to compete for the starting QB spot.
Returning starters
Offense: 3
Defense: 5
Jacob Diaz...RB/LB...6-0...190...Sr.
Tom Erwin...FB/LB...6-3...218...Sr.
Beau Woods...OL/DL...6-0...255...Sr.
Josh Saathoff...OL/DL...6-1...270...Jr.
Brayan Rodriguez...OL/DL...6-1...215...Sr.
Andrew Clark...OL/DL...6-4...235...Sr.
Jake Erwin...WR/LB...6-0...175...Jr.
Tyler Wright...WR/DB...6-0...170...Sr.
Spotlight player
Jacob Diaz battled injuries last year, yet still managed to rush for 946 yards. He had 122 yards in a Class B state semifinal game at Scottsbluff before leaving in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.
Fast fact
After going nine seasons without making the playoffs, York has reached the postseason seven straight seasons. That includes a state title in 2017.