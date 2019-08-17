Lincoln East
Mascot: Spartans
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 1,695
The coach
John Gingery
At present school: 23rd year.
Career record: NA
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 2 (1975, 1979)
The schedule
30...Lincoln Pius X...A
S6...Lincoln Northeast...A
S13...Lincoln Southwest...H
S20...Lincoln Southeast...H
S27...Bellevue East...A
O3...Lincoln North Star...H
O11...Omaha Bryan...A
O17...Millard West...A
O25...Grand Island...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Pius X...L...13-0
Lincoln Northeast...W...28-7
Lincoln Southwest...L...17-14
Lincoln Southeast...L...14-12
Bellevue East...W...41-7
Lincoln North Star...W...17-0
Omaha Bryan...W...59-0
Millard West...W...21-13
Grand Island...L...24-3
Omaha Westside...L...34-7
District game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 3
2016: 7
2015: 4
2014: 7
Season outlook
East returns almost all of its starting linemen from a year ago, and that should make the Spartans better in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Linemen Jett Janssen, Joey Adkisson, Dylan Keller, Cooper Colon, Jude Garrett and Parker Volquardsen were all starters at one point during the season, which should make junior Austin Schneider's job a little easier at quarterback. Schneider (6 feet, 175 pounds) was pressed into action last season as a sophomore because of injuries to the top two quarterbacks, and that experience should serve him well in 2019. Luke Spethman and Carter Glenn were both starters last season at wide receiver, while Eddie Lankas (5-9, 190, senior) saw playing time at running back.
East had one of the best defenses in Class A last season, but only three starters return — GeGe Crayton, Colon and Trevor Jeffrey, all linemen. Look for Janssen to be a major contributor defensively as well as linebacker Quinton Adams, a 6-3, 225-pound junior who will also line up in the backfield offensively. It will be interesting to see who emerges during preseason camp to fill those open defensive spots, especially in the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 3
Luke Spethman...WR...5-10...165...Sr.
Carter Glenn...WR...5-10...160...Jr.
Jett Janssen...OT/DE...6-5...220...Sr.
GeGe Crayton...DL...6-0...275...So.
Joey Adkisson...OG/DT...6-2...235...Sr.
Dylan Keller...OT...6-2...216...Sr.
Cooper Colon...C/NG...6-0...225...Sr.
Trevor Jeffrey...NG...6-0...302...Sr.
Jude Garrett...OG/DT...6-1...270...Sr.
Parker Volquardsen...C...5-9...230...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jett Janssen is being recruited by colleges in three sports — football (as a defensive end and tight end), basketball and baseball. That broad athletic spectrum should serve the 6-5 220-pounder well on the football field this fall.
Gingery expects Quinton Adams to have a breakout season at linebacker. Adams is 6-3, 225, can bench press 275 pounds, squat 375 and runs a 4.8-second 40-yard dash.
Fast fact
If Jett Janssen chooses football as his sport at the next level, he'll be breaking family tradition. His brother, Jordan Janssen, was an all-state basketball player at East and now is a sophomore on Wayne State's hoops team. His father, Dana, was an All-American basketball player at Nebraska Wesleyan and is considered one of the best in school history.
Lincoln High
Mascot: Links
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 1,692
The coach
Mark Macke
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 32-43
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 8
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Bellevue West...H
S6...Grand Island...A
S13...Creighton Prep...H
S20...Lincoln Pius X...H
S27...Omaha Central...A
O4...North Platte...A
O11...Omaha Benson...H
O18...Kearney...A
O24...Lincoln Southwest...H
District games in bold
Last season
Bellevue West...L...49-43, 2OT
Grand Island...L...42-27
Creighton Prep...W...42-21
Lincoln Pius X...W...19-16
Omaha Central...W...49-6
North Platte...W...55-6
Omaha Benson...W...56-14
Kearney...W...66-31
Lincoln Southwest...W...43-3
Elkhorn South...L...27-24
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 8
2016: 5
2015: 4
2014: 1
Season outlook
Lincoln High faces a major rebuilding process... the core players who led the Links to a 15-5 record the past two years and three straight playoff appearances are gone. Among the graduation losses are two-time first-team Super-State quarterback Cedric Case, Super-State running back Isaiah Alford and a trio of second-team Super-Staters in receivers CJ Jones and Jaden Horton, and safety Darius Luff. Just two returning starters remain in linemen Jack Cosson and Zavion Garcia-Hill. Senior Davis Buchanan (5-10, 160) will likely take over the quarterback duties, while a pair of seniors — WR Parker Raszick and tight end George Atkins — will be his main targets. Two more seniors, Michael Terrano (6-4, 230) and Reese Shriner (6-2, 270), picked up experience on the line last year, while senior Malachi Hopkins (6-1, 190) is the Links' top linebacker prospect. Expect some young playmakers to emerge as the season progresses.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 1
Jack Cosson...C...6-2...265...Sr.
Zavion Garcia-Hill...DT...5-10...305...Jr.
Spotlight players
Zavion Garcia-Hill registered 34 tackles last season, including three behind the line of scrimmage. Just a junior, the all-city selection in 2018 is one of the top returning defensive linemen in Class A this season.
Fast fact
Davis Buchanan is the son of former Husker football player Eric Buchanan and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Buck Buchanan. Davis' older brother, Jack, was an all-state linebacker for the Links in 2017.
Lincoln Northeast
Mascot: Rockets
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 1,280
The coach
Dan Martin
At present school: 1st year
Career record: 0-0
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 17
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Fremont...A
S6...Lincoln East...H
S13...Omaha Bryan...A
S19...Norfolk...H
S27...Papio South...A
O4...Omaha South...H
O11...Omaha North...H
O17...Bellevue East...A
O25...Lincoln Southeast...H
District games in bold
Last season
Fremont...W...22-0
Lincoln East...L...28-7
Omaha Bryan...W...52-0
Norfolk...W...24-21
Papio South...L...33-19
Omaha South...W...20-7
Omaha North...L...49-3
Bellevue East...W...57-14
Lincoln Southeast...L...28-14
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 2
2016: 2
2015: 4
2014: 2
Season outlook
Dan Martin, a former Kearney and Grand Island assistant, becomes the Rockets' third head coach in three years. Northeast had momentum at the end of last year, finishing 5-4 and just missing the playoffs. Three major contributors to that team — the trio of all-city running back Nick Halleen, two-year starting quarterback Shaden Shannon and linebacker Keaton Beaudette — all transferred to Lincoln Southeast for their senior year, leaving some major holes for the Rockets. Jeremiah Collier steps in at quarterback as a dual threat who will get better with experience. Wyatt Morgan will be counted on both at running back and defensively, where he had 23 tackles last season as a linebacker. Seniors Jesston Howard and Kaleb Merrill started at wide receiver last season. Howard is also a factor defensively, he had three interceptions as a defensive back in 2018. The lines will be anchored by a pair of seniors in Jayden Schrader and Nick Dungan.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 6
Jayden Schrader...OL...6-0...240...Sr.
Kaleb Merrill...WR...5-7...145...Sr.
Anthony Gomez...DL...5-10...240...Sr.
Fanar Al Sloo:DE:5-10...195...Sr.
Jesston Howard...WR/DB...5-9...160...Sr.
Dominick Mendoza...DB...5-9...150...Sr.
Nick Dungan...OL...6-2...270...Sr.
Jeremiah Collier...QB...5-10...180...Jr.
Dawson Wright...5-7...160...Sr.
Wyatt Morgan...RB/LB...5-9...170...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jeremiah Collier led the Rockets to a win over Omaha Bryan, so the junior quarterback got some experience last season. His ability to run and throw should open up other facets of the offense.
Wyatt Morgan will have an enhanced role at running back to go with his linebacker duties. Look for him to become a leader on both sides of the ball.
Fast fact
New football coach Dan Martin comes from a coaching family. His father, Russ Martin, is the head coach at Mesa University in Colorado, where he's compiled a 49-29 record in seven seasons and three conference championships.
Lincoln North Star
Mascot: Navigators
Class A, District 4
NSAA enrollment: 1,571
The coach
Tony Kobza
At present school: 2nd year
Career record: 9-54
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 6
Last appearance: 2015
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Lincoln Southwest...A
S6...Kearney...H
S13...Elkhorn South...A
S20...Omaha South...A
S27...Grand Island...H
O3...Lincoln East...A
O11...North Platte...H
O18...Omaha Bryan...A
O25...Millard West...H
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln Southwest...L...43-0
Kearney...L...49-7
Elkhorn South...L...56-6
Omaha South...W...21-6
Grand Island...L...57-14
Lincoln East...L...17-0
North Platte...W...21-7
Omaha Bryan...W...52-16
Millard West...L...49-10
Wins tracker
2018: 3
2017: 2
2016: 3
2015: 4
2014: 4
Season outlook
Five of the eight starters who are back are juniors, so the Gators will be a young team again. DJ McGarvie picked up valuable experience starting at quarterback as a sophomore, and has the athletic ability to become a key component in the offense. Two more juniors — Cole Coffey and Matt Kopplin — could emerge as threats at wide receiver and running back, respectively. Jervon McDonald (5-10, 170, senior) at wide receiver and Colton Reed (5-11, 160, junior) at running back are two more to watch. Junior Jake Seip leads a solid group of linemen who should allow North Star to compete up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 5
Defense: 7
DJ McGarvie...QB...6-3...180...Jr.
Cole Coffey...WR/DB...6-0...170...Jr.
Matt Kopplin...RB/LB...6-1...175...Jr.
Jake Seip...OL/DL...6-3...210...Jr.
Hunter Towle...OL/DL...5-10...220...Sr.
Junior Lavilay...DL...5-10...225...Sr.
Jehrett Meyers...OL...6-0...260...Sr.
Isaiah Donaldson...OL/DL...6-3...280...Jr.
Spotlight players
DJ McGarvie's dual-threat skills make him an ideal quarterback in the spread offense. He will only get better as he gains more experience.
Coach Tony Kobza describes Jake Seip as a returning MVP, leader and playmaker. He had 26 tackles last season as a sophomore defensive lineman, with seven behind the line of scrimmage. He also had a fumble recovery.
Fast fact
As the offense went, so went North Star last season. The Gators' offense got cranked up in North Star's three wins last season, scoring a combined 94 points. In the six losses, they managed just 37 points total. That's why developing playmakers will be key this fall.
Lincoln Pius X
Mascot: Thunderbolts
Class A, District 2
NSAA enrollment: 897
The coach
Ryan Kearney
At present school: 4th year
Career record: 16-14
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 30
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 6 (1975, 1978, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2004)
The schedule
A30...Lincoln East...H
S5...Millard South...A
S13...Gretna...H
S20...Lincoln High...A
S27...Bellevue West...H
O4...Omaha Central...A
O11...Lincoln Southeast...H
O18...Norfolk...H
O25...Omaha South...A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln East...W...13-0
Millard South...L...42-39
Gretna...W...27-7
Lincoln High...L...19-16
Bellevue West...L...42-21
Omaha Central...W...31-7
Lincoln Southeast...L...21-14
Norfolk...W...27-7
Omaha South...W...55-14
Millard South...L...34-14
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016: 5
2015: 8
2014: 4
Season outlook
Pius X traditionally plays a lot of seniors, so the graduation hit the Thunderbolts took this season is the norm. There's plenty to build around, beginning with senior Jon Andreasen, the top returning rusher and pass receiver from last year and a solid defensive back on the other side of the ball. Another senior, Justin Leggott (5-9, 190) provides a 1-2 punch at running back and a physical linebacker defensively. Tayden Gentrup was the Thunderbolts' leading tackler last season and looks to be a candidate for postseason honors. Up front the Thunderbolts welcome back two players who were injured last season — John Blatchford (6-3, 225, senior) and Matt Akins (6-0, 220, senior) to go along with Jonathan Bauer (6-0, 205, senior). Finding a quarterback to replace standout Austin Jablonski will be a priority, but expect Pius X to be competitive again this season.
Returning starters
Offense: 1
Defense: 3
Jon Andreasen...RB/CB...5-9...165...Sr.
Blake Vodicka...RB/CB...5-10...175...Jr.
Tayden Gentrup...TE/LB...6-3...205...Sr.
Spotlight players
Jon Andreasen is a multi-threat running back who had 538 yards rushing and two TDs last season to go with 28 pass receptions for 400 yards and two more scores. He's also productive as a cornerback on defense with 48 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
Tayden Gentrup had 70 tackles and four quarterback sacks from his linebacker spot last season. He'll also provide a big target as a tight end.
Fast fact
Lincoln Pius X is tied with Elkhorn for the most combined Class A and B football playoff appearances. The Thunderbolts reached the A playoffs for the fifth time in school history last season. Pius X has been in the Class B playoffs 25 times with six state titles. Elkhorn has been in the A playoffs twice and the B postseason 28 times.
Lincoln Southeast
Mascot: Knights
Class A, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 1,515
The coach
Ryan Gottula
At present school: 9th year
Career record: 50-32
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 30
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 9 (1976, 1977, 1991, 1992, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2011)
The schedule
A29...Omaha Burke...H
S6...Lincoln Southwest...A
S13...Omaha Westside...H
S20...Lincoln East...A
S26...Omaha North...H
O4...Bellevue East...A
O11...Lincoln Pius X...A
O18...Papio South...H
O25...Lincoln Northeast...A
District games in bold
Last season
Omaha Burke...L...49-28
Lincoln Southwest...W...22-13
Omaha Westside...L...29-14
Lincoln East...W...14-12
Omaha North...L...6-0
Bellevue East...W...55-7
Lincoln Pius X...W...21-14
Papio South...W...37-30
Lincoln Northeast...W...28-14
Lincoln Southwest...W...14-10
Omaha Burke...L...35-13
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 4
2016: 8
2015: 2
2014: 3
Season outlook
Lincoln Southeast's preseason story has two narratives — the players returning from last season and the new ones that have transferred in. The Knights bring back some of the top players in the state at their position, headlined by senior Isaac Gifford, who missed the final four games last season because of a knee injury. He already has FBS scholarship offers from Oregon State and Wyoming, and is on the radar of a number of Power Five schools, including Nebraska. Wide receiver Isaac Appleget has already accepted a South Dakota State offer, and lineman Xavier Trevino is pledged to be a Nebraska walk-on. Trevino is one of five linemen back with starting experience. Defensively Jackson Kraus led the Knights in tackles a year ago with 111 from his linebacker spot.
Add to the mix senior lineman Teivis Tuioti and three seniors transfers from Lincoln Northeast — Nick Halleen, Keaton Beaudette and Shadon Shannon — and the Knights become much deeper with numerous options in terms of getting players in the right places. The 6-2, 290-pound Tuioti, the son of Nebraska assistant coach Tony Tuioti, has Division I scholarship offers from Army, Idaho State and Nevada. The 5-11, 200-pound Halleen rushed for 1,052 yards in earning all-city honors last season. The 6-4, 185-pound Shannon racked up 939 yards of total offense as the Rockets' starting quarterback, and the 6-3, 200-pound Beaudette had 49 tackles and five stops behind the line of scrimmage from his defensive end spot.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 8
Isaac Gifford...RB/FS...6-1...195...Sr.
Isaac Appleget...WR/CB...6-2...190...Sr.
Xavier Trevino...OT/NG...6-3...280...Sr.
Jackson Kraus...LB/RB...6-1...200...Sr.
Ryan Rediger...LB/FB...5-10...175...Sr.
Carter West...C...6-0...285...Sr.
Carson Stone...OT/DT...6-3...280...Sr.
Reis Jensen...OLB...6-0...175...Sr.
Trystan Neiman...DE/OL...6-2...220...Sr.
Gage Johnson...DE/TE...6-4...215...Sr.
Derek Branch...CB/WR...5-11...165...Jr.
Barrett France...TE/DE...6-2...205...Jr.
Austin Rutledge...FS/WR...5-11...165...Sr.
Jacob Bergonia...OG/DL...6-3...275...Jr.
Spotlight players
Isaac Gifford had 71 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries as a safety in seven games before a knee injury ended his junior season. He also rushed for 230 yards and six touchdowns. He has 4.55 speed in the 40-yard dash, bench presses 270 pounds and has a 36-inch vertical jump, all of which makes him a prime recruiting target.
Isaac Appleget was Southeast's leading receiver a year ago with 39 catches for 590 yards and five TDs. He was a factor defensively as well with 58 tackles, 13 pass break-ups and an interception as a cornerback.
Fast fact
The Knights will leave Lincoln just once during the regular season — a road game at Bellevue East on Oct. 4. Southeast will have the last two Class A state champions — Omaha Burke (season-opener on Aug. 29) and Omaha North (Sept. 26) — as well as state championship contender Omaha Westside (Sept. 13) at Seacrest Field.
Lincoln Southwest
Mascot: Silver Hawks
Class A, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 1,501
The coach
Andrew Sherman
At present school: 4th season
Career record: 17-13
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 15
Last appearance: 2018
State titles: 0
The schedule
A30...Lincoln North Star...H
S6...Lincoln Southeast...H
S13...Lincoln East...A
S20...Elkhorn...A
S27...North Platte...H
O4...Omaha Benson...H
O11...Kearney...A
O18...Grand Island...H
O24...Lincoln High...A
District games in bold
Last season
Lincoln North Star...W...43-0
Lincoln Southeast...L...22-13
Lincoln East...W...17-14
Elkhorn...W...30-0
North Platte...W...42-7
Omaha Benson...W...56-7
Kearney...W...17-15
Grand Island...W...21-7
Lincoln High...L...43-3
Lincoln Southeast...L...14-10
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2018: 7
2017: 6
2016: 4
2015: 3
2014: 4
Season outlook
Lincoln Southwest possessed one of the top defenses in Class A last season, and the Silver Hawks will have to replace two first-team Super-Staters on that side of the ball in linebacker Caden McCormack and safety TaeVyn Grixby. Senior defensive linemen Dane Gebers (37 tackles, seven for losses last season) and Nolan Milius (25 tackles, seven for losses) are the lone returning starters defensively, but provide a solid base to build on. Gebers anchors an offensive line that brings back four starters and is the Silver Hawks' strength. Last year's starting quarterback, Laken Harnly, accounted for 885 yards of total offense, and his experience will be invaluable early in the season. Competition for the skill positions will be intense in preseason... the Hawks have a number of young players with potential. Southwest also has to replace Super-State kicker Dylan Jorgensen, who is now at Nebraska.
Returning starters
Offense: 6
Defense: 2
Drake Sherman...OL...6-1...275...Sr.
Dane Gebers...OL/DL...6-5...245...Sr.
Caleb Kutter...OL...5-10...195...Sr.
Jacob Dugger...OL...6-3...205...Sr.
Laken Harnly...QB...5-11...175...Sr.
Grant McKinsey...WR...6-4...200...Sr.
Nolan Milius...DL...6-4...190...Sr.
Spotlight players
Laken Harnly is an experienced dual threat quarterback who will supply stability to an offense that is otherwise lacking skill players with meaningful varsity playing time.
At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Dane Gebers has the frame college coaches look for in projecting high school linemen at the next level. He has the potential to be one of the top linemen in the state this season.
Fast fact
Since Southwest opened in 2002, the Silver Hawks have been a Class A playoffs qualifier in 15 of 17 seasons. There's plenty of motivation for this year's squad beyond just reaching the postseason. Southwest has lost six straight first-round games since advancing to the quarterfinals in 2011.