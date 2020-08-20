Prep football preseason ratings: Classes A and B

Class A

Case for No. 1: The Thunderbirds graduated some integral pieces from their dominant undefeated state championship team, but once again, have talent most high school teams can only dream of. There are very few prep programs across the country that have three Power Five wide receivers/tight ends on the field — Iowa recruit and returning first-team Super-Stater Keagan Johnson and juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, both of whom have big-time offers from across the country. Coach Michael Huffman thinks 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior running back Les Richardson could emerge as a star this season while the defense has three potential all-staters in outside linebacker Jack McDonnell, middle linebacker Kier Kier and outside backer Jayden Roberts.