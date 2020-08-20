Prep football preseason ratings: Classes A and B

Class A
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Bellevue West (13-0) | 5 | 5 | WR Keagan Johnson
2. Omaha Westside (10-3) | 7 | 7 | CB Avante Dickerson
3. Millard South (10-2) | 8 | 7 | QB TJ Urban
4. Millard West (11-1) | 4 | 1 | TE/LB James Conway
5. Elkhorn South (7-4) | 5 | 5 | OT/DT Teddy Prochazka
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) | 5 | 3 | WR/CB Derek Branch
7. Creighton Prep (6-4) | 6 | 9 | TE/DE AJ Rollins
8. Grand Island (9-2) | 2 | 3 | FB/NG Daylon Keolavone
9. Millard North (4-6) | 5 | 6 | FS/RB Blake Closman
10. Kearney (7-3) | 3 | 2 | LB Jack Johnson
OS–offensive starters back; DS–defensive starters back
Contenders: Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Gretna, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte.
Case for No. 1: The Thunderbirds graduated some integral pieces from their dominant undefeated state championship team, but once again, have talent most high school teams can only dream of. There are very few prep programs across the country that have three Power Five wide receivers/tight ends on the field — Iowa recruit and returning first-team Super-Stater Keagan Johnson and juniors Kaden Helms and Micah Riley, both of whom have big-time offers from across the country. Coach Michael Huffman thinks 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior running back Les Richardson could emerge as a star this season while the defense has three potential all-staters in outside linebacker Jack McDonnell, middle linebacker Kier Kier and outside backer Jayden Roberts.
Westside, Millard South loaded as well: Westside looks like it could go one step further than last year’s state runner-up finish with three Division I level players leading the way — two-time first-team Super-State cornerback Avante Dickerson (Minnesota), first-team Super-State defensive lineman Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and the top returning quarterback in the state this season in second-team Super-Stater Cole Payton (North Dakota State). Millard South welcomes 15 starters back, a group led by second-team Super-State quarterback TJ Urban, an Air Force commit.
Class B
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) | 2 | 4 | FB/LB Barrett Liebentritt
2. Waverly (10-2) | 7 | 5 | OT/DT Trevor Brown
3. Norris (7-4) | 9 | 10 | TE James Carnie
4. Hastings (8-3) | 8 | 7 | QB Jarrett Synek
5. Elkhorn (3-6) | 6 | 6 | RB/DB Aiden Young
6. McCook (5-5) | 6 | 10 | FB/LB Alex Langan
7. Scottsbluff (12-1) | 2 | 6 | DE Nick Maag
8. Bennington (7-4) | 4 | 7 | RB/LB Tyler LeClair
9. Aurora (7-4) | 5 | 8 | RB/LB Mack Owens
10. Northwest (9-2) | 4 | 4 | OL/DL Brody Stutzman
OS-offensive starters back; DS-defensive starters back.
Contenders: Omaha Roncalli, Beatrice, York, Seward, Mount Michael.
Case for No. 1: With a 26-game winning streak and the last two Class B state championships, Skutt deserves to stay No. 1 until someone can beat the SkyHawks. Skutt graduated 16 starters, so a rebuild is in order, but senior fullback/linebacker Barret Liebentritt is a good place to start.
Balanced field: Class B is wide-open at the top with numerous teams with the talent and experience to make a run in November. With Trevor Brown leading the way, Waverly might have the most experienced offensive line in the class and a pair of potential 1,000-yard rushers to run behind them in Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer. Hastings might have the best aerial attack with all-state senior quarterback Jarrett Synek and all-state wide receiver Carson Shoemaker. Norris has no shortage of tall athletic seniors who are Division I college athletes, while Elkhorn brings back an experienced group that’s been battle-tested playing a difficult Class A schedule.
