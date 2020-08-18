Prep football preseason ratings: Class D-1, D-2, D-6

Class D-1
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Clarkson/Leigh (7-3) | 7 | 7 | RB/S Tommy McEvoy
2. Cross County (7-5) | 6 | 5 | TE/DE Cory Hollinger
3. Burwell (10-3) | 5 | 7 | QB Barak Birch
4. Dundy Co.-Stratton (10-2) | 5 | 6 | OL/DL Delton Haines
5. Howells-Dodge (10-1) | 3 | 3 | RB/LB Levi Belina
6. Tri County (7-4) | 8 | 8 | QB/DB Cole Siems
7. Cambridge (10-1) | 7 | 7 | QB/S Quintin Shaner
8. Neligh-Oakdale (7-3) | 6 | 6 | WR/DB Julien Hearn
9. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2) | 4 | 6 | QB/LB Jadyn Scott
10. Wakefield (7-1) | 4 | 5 | RB/LB Justin Erb
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Hi-Line, Amherst, Lutheran High Northeast, Thayer Central, Wisner-Pilger, Ravenna, Elm Creek, Elkhorn Valley.
Case for No. 1: The Patriots bring back seven starters on each side of the ball, including junior all-stater Eli Hays, who averaged 168 all-purpose yards per game, brought back six kick returns for touchdowns and is a lockdown defender at cornerback. But perhaps most importantly, Clarkson/Leigh welcomes back senior Tommy McEvoy, an all-state running back/safety as a sophomore who missed last season with an ACL injury. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound McEvoy, who is being recruited by a number of Division I college programs, rushed for 1,708 yards and 30 TDs to go with 78 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2018 as a sophomore. Clarkson/Leigh hosts No. 2 Cross County on opening night Aug. 28.
Class D-2
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Falls City SH (11-1) | 4 | 4 | RB/LB Del Casteel
2. BDS (9-1) | 4 | 3 | C/DE Kyle Ardissono
3. Osceola (11-2) | 6 | 6 | TE/LB Kyle Sterup
4. Humphrey SF (13-0) | 2 | 2 | QB/DB Tannyer Pfeifer
5. Central Valley (10-1) | 6 | 4 | QB/S Jackson McIntyre
6. Kenesaw (8-2) | 7 | 7 | QB/CB Tyson Denkert
7. Bloomfield (10-1) | 5 | 5 | OL/DL Gabe Lauck
8. Pleasanton (10-3) | 5 | 5 | Tyce Westland
9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-1) | 7 | 6 | RB/LB Dane Pokorny
10. Mullen (4-6) | 4 | 5 | QB/DB Brendon Walker
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Fullerton, Creighton, Lawrence-Nelson, Allen, Riverside, St. Mary’s, Johnson-Brock, Overton.
Case for No. 1: The Irish bring back eight starters (four on both sides of the ball) from a semifinal D-2 playoff team from a year ago that came within an eyelash of knocking off eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis, which was Sacred Heart’s only loss last year. Del Casteel (6-0, 195, sr.) is a two-time all-state linebacker, while junior Brogan Nachtigal (6-3, 215) is one of the better linemen in the class. The Irish will have an experienced quarterback in Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155, jr.), which should make them better offensively coming into the season than a year ago.
Class D-6
School (’19 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. McCool Junction (11-1) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Owen McDonald
2. Creek Valley (10-1) | 5 | 5 | E/LB Tucker Graeff
3. Harvard (12-0) | 2 | 2 | RB/DB Ethan Piper
4. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) | 3 | 4 | TE/DE Tucker Ravenscroft
5. Arthur County (7-3) | 4 | 4 | RB/DB Alex Worthing
6. Spalding Academy (4-5) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Alex Diessner
7. Red Cloud (6-3) | 6 | 4 | RB/LB Derrick Hersh
8. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-6) | 6 | 4 | WR/LB Lane Lieb
9. Sterling (5-4) | 5 | 5 | RB/LB Derek Buss
10. Heartland Lutheran (6-3} | 4 | 4 | RB/LB Quenston Larsen
OS—returning offensive starters; DS—returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Sioux County, Parkview Christian, Paxton, Franklin, Deshler.
Case for No. 1: McCool Junction reached the state finals a year ago undefeated before falling to Harvard in the championship game. The Mustangs appear to have the pieces to take it one step further this season with senior all-state running back/linebacker Owen McDonald (909 yards rushing, 31 TDs; 50 tackles, five interceptions) and 6-4, 255-pound senior all-state lineman Kaden Kirkpatrck among the five starters back both offensively and defensively.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!