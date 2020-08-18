Prep football preseason ratings: Class D-1, D-2, D-6

Class D-2

Case for No. 1: The Irish bring back eight starters (four on both sides of the ball) from a semifinal D-2 playoff team from a year ago that came within an eyelash of knocking off eventual state champion Humphrey St. Francis, which was Sacred Heart’s only loss last year. Del Casteel (6-0, 195, sr.) is a two-time all-state linebacker, while junior Brogan Nachtigal (6-3, 215) is one of the better linemen in the class. The Irish will have an experienced quarterback in Jakob Jordan (6-0, 155, jr.), which should make them better offensively coming into the season than a year ago.