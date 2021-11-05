Prep football playoffs roundup: Cross County outlasts Lourdes CC in high-scoring duel

In game that had over 1,000 yards and 100 points, Class D-1 No. 4 Cross County outlasted No. 2 Lourdes CC 58-51 on Friday night in Stromsburg.

Carter Seim carried the ball 38 times for 293 yards and four touchdowns to lead ta Cougars rushing attack that amassed 500 yards on the ground. Haiden Hild plowed for 149 yards on 18 rushes.

“After halftime we just told them to keep throwing punches,” cross County head coach Hayden DeLano said. “We knew that the last one with the ball and to score would win so we had to make the last play.”

Lourdes’ Blake Miller completed 22-of-39 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns and one interception. Aidan Aldana led the team in rushing with 65 yards and four scores.

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34: No. 3 Coyotes ran away in the second half, outscoring No. 7 Patriots 33-6 in that span to roll in six-man in Potter.

Chandler Page paced the Patriots' offense, finishing with 230 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.

Parkview Christian quarterback had 155 passing yards and threw for a score, but the Patriots were unable to slow Potter-Dix, who advances to the state semifinals.