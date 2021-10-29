Prep football playoffs: Here's a look at Friday's results

Football
STATE PLAYOFFS
Class A
Friday's first-round results
Omaha North 49, Millard South 42
North Platte 24, Columbus 17
Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42
Elkhorn South 35, Kearney 20
Bellevue West 63, Papillion-La Vista 26
Grand Island 30, Creighton Prep 28
Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 0
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Omaha North (5-5) at North Platte (7-3)
Gretna (9-1) at Elkhorn South (9-1)
Grand Island (7-3) at Bellevue West (9-1)
Omaha Burke (8-2) at Omaha Westside (10-0)
Class B
Friday's first-round results
Bennington 51, McCook 13
Waverly 59, Northwest 13
Seward 21, Omaha Roncalli 19
Plattsmouth 19, Omaha Gross 13
Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10
Elkhorn 36, York 0
Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Waverly (7-3) at Bennington (10-0)
Seward (8-2) at Elkhorn (9-1)
Omaha Skutt (7-3) at Plattsmouth (10-0)
Scottsbluff (8-2) at Aurora (8-2)
Class C-1
Friday's first-round results
Ashland-Greenwood 23, Adams Central 12
Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14
Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20
Columbus Scotus 35, Fort Calhoun 16
Boone Central 42, Wayne 35
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20
Wahoo 24, Auburn 13
Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2)
Columbus Scotus (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3)
Boone Central (9-1) at Columbus Lakeview (8-2)
Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3)
Class C-2
Friday's first-round results
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
Hartington CC 20, No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's 7
Hastings SC 21, Bishop Neumann 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26
Ord 62, Centennial 21
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon-Rushville 15
Aquinas 37, Sutton 15
Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at Hartington CC (8-2)
Hastings SC (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4)
Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at Ord (9-1)
Aquinas (8-2) at Archbishop Bergan (10-0)
Class D-1
Friday's second-round results
Burwell 59, Humphrey/LHF 12
Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20
Howells-Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
Dundy Co.-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28
Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36
Lourdes CC 53, Sutherland 20
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at Burwell (10-0)
Howells-Dodge (10-0) at Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-1)
Hitchcock County (9-1) at Perkins County (8-2)
Lourdes CC (10-0) at Cross County (9-1)
Class D-2
Friday's second-round results
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22
Elgin/PJ 70, Bloomfield 40
BDS 36, Pender 28
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT
Kenesaw 62, Falls City SH 50
Humphrey SF 30, Blue Hill 0
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Osceola (9-1) at Sandhills/Thedford (10-0)
Elgin/PJ (7-3) at Johnson-Brock (8-2)
BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2)
Kenesaw (10-0) at Humphrey SF (10-0)
Six-man
Friday's first-round results
Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0
Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38
McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20
Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44
Pawnee City 54, Red Cloud 46
Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44
Arthur County 45, S-E-M 38
Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19
Nov. 5 quarterfinals
Potter-Dix (9-0) vs. Parkview Christian (7-2)