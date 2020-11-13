Prep football playoff summaries, 11/13

ELKHORN SOUTH 10, KEARNEY 3
|Kearney
|3
|0
|0
|0
|--
|3
|Elkhorn South
|0
|0
|10
|0
|--
|10
K--Dakan 40 FG
ES--Crouch 17 FG
K--Ballard 1 run
OMAHA WESTSIDE 35, MILLARD SOUTH 33
|Millard South
|9
|10
|7
|7
|--
|33
|Omaha Westside
|7
|15
|7
|6
|--
|35
MS--Team safety
MS--Nash 29 run (Lammel kick)
OW--Dickerson 10 run (Bauerly kick)
MS--Urban 39 run (Lammel kick)
OW--Dickerson 98 kick return (Bauerly kick)
OW--Bretz 45 interception return (Bretz pass from Payton)
MS--Lammel 41 FG
MS--Urban 53 run (Lammel kick)
OW--Payton 1 run (Bauerly kick)
MS--Urban 1 run (Lammel kick)
OW--Rezac 34 run (kick failed)
AURORA 21, PLATTSMOUTH 12
|Plattsmouth
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Aurora
|6
|8
|0
|7
|--
|21
A--Shaw 10 run (kick failed)
A--Settles 5 pass from Shaw (Owens run)
P--Meneses 3 run (kick failed)
P--28 pass (conversion failed)
A--Collingham 22 interception return (Peters kick)
ELKHORN 33, HASTINGS 28
|Elkhorn
|14
|0
|7
|12
|--
|33
|Hastings
|14
|0
|0
|14
|--
|28
E--Young 19 run (Houck kick)
H--Kalvelage 66 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
H--Dreher 40 fumble return (Menke kick)
E--Stec 5 run (Houck kick)
E--Young 53 run (Houck kick)
H--Weidner 2 run (Menke kick)
E--Robinson 12 run (kick blocked)
H--Kalvelage 26 pass from Synek (Menke kick)
E--Gragert 25 pass from Gutschow (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--Elkhorn-- Young 18-124, Gutschow 11-29, Stec 10-51, Johnson 2-3, Robinson 4-54, Team 4-(-7). Hastings-- Synek 7-12, Sullivan 2-1, Weidner 8-21, Team 1-(-4).
PASSING--Elkhorn-- Gutschow 13-24-1, 193. Hastings-- Synek 17-29-2, 257.
RECEIVING--Elkhorn-- Christo 9-139, Young 1-5, Gragert 3-49. Hastings -- Kalvelage 2-92, Shoemaker 10-105, Nauert 1-29, Weidner 1-12, Jones 2-14, Dreher 1-5.
ADAMS CENTRAL 34, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 29
|Kearney Catholic
|7
|7
|9
|6
|--
|29
|Adams Central
|20
|7
|0
|7
|--
|34
KC--Conrad 3 run (Hogeland kick)
AC--Slechta 7 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC--Slechta 42 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
AC--Huyser 14 run (kick failed)
KC--Miner 45 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)
AC--Smith 3 run (Slechta kick)
KC--Conrad 5 run (Hogeland kick)
KC--Team safety
AC--Huyser 88 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)
KC--O'Brien 9 pass from Haarberg (pass failed)
PIERCE 21, ST. PAUL 14
|St. Paul
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Pierce
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
P--Kruntorad 1 run (Roth kick)
SP--Larson 3 run (kick good)
P--Moeller 70 pass from Scholting (Roth kick)
SP--Larson 19 run (kick good)
P--Moeller 29 pass from Scholting (Roth kick)
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 21, YUTAN 7
|Yutan
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
|Archbishop Bergan
|7
|0
|7
|7
|--
|21
AB--Boggs 5 pass from McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
AB--McIntyre 1 run (Langenfeld kick)
Y--Egr 6 run (Kirchmann kick)
AB--McIntyre 75 run (Langenfeld kick)
ORD 38, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28
|Ord
|14
|7
|7
|10
|--
|38
|Oakland-Craig
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
ORD--Stevens 1 run (Meyer kick)
OC--Nelson 3 run (Pille kick)
ORD--Smith 4 run (Meyer kick)
OC--Thiele run (Pille kick)
ORD--Stevens 9 run (Meyer kick)
ORD--Smith 1 run (Meyer kick)
OC--Nelson run (Pille kick)
OC--Gatewood run (Pille kick)
ORD--Meyer 32 FG
ORD--Smith 8 run (Meyer kick)
DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 42, TRI COUNTY 24
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|8
|12
|0
|22
|--
|42
|Tri County
|8
|8
|8
|0
|--
|24
DCS--Diaz 51 pass from Myers (Myers run)
TC--Siems 10 run (Siems run)
TC--Holsing 9 run (Siems run)
DCS--Diaz 30 pass from Myers (pass failed)
DCS--Myers 26 run (run failed)
TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Siems (Siems run)
DCS--Myers 6 run (Waters pass)
DCS--Horner 5 pass from Myers (Horner pass)
DCS--Horner 12 pass from Myers (run railed)
|DCS
|TC
|First downs
|21
|14
|Rushes-yards
|53-267
|42-202
|Passing
|7-11-0
|10-16-1
|Passing yards
|123
|102
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-yards
|10-66
|8-62
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING--DCS, Diaz 29-184, Myers 22-138, Horner 2-45; TC, Holsing 10-36, Co. Siems 27-136, Garrison 2-7, Lewandowski 1-1, Ca. Siems 2-22.
PASSING--DCS, Myers 7-9-0 123, Horner 0-1-0 0, Waters 0-1-0 0; TC, Co. Siems 10-16-1 102.
RECEIVING--DCS, Diaz 2-81, Horner 5-42; TC, Lewandowski 4-53, Ca. Siems 2-13, Holsing 2-14, Weichel 1-23, Beeson 1-3.
BURWELL 37, CROSS COUNTY 36
|Burwell
|7
|15
|8
|7
|--
|37
|Cross County
|22
|8
|0
|6
|--
|36
CC--Noyd 33 run (run failed)
CC--Seim 45 run (Rystrom run)
CC--Rystrom 3 run (Seim run)
B--Gurney 65 pass from Birch (Koskela kick)
B--Gurney 6 pass from Birch (Koskela kick)
CC--Seim 23 run (Noyd run)
B--Busch 2 run (Busch run)
B--Gurney 5 run (Gurney from Birch)
B--Busch 4 run (Koskela kick)
CC--Rystrom 27 pass from Noyd (run failed)
SANDHILLS/THEDFORD 36, FALLS CITY SH 26
|Falls City SH
|12
|6
|6
|2
|--
|26
|Sandhills/Thedford
|6
|6
|8
|16
|--
|36
FCSH--Casteel 5 run (conversion failed)
ST-- Pokorny 60 run (conversion failed)
FCSH--Casteel 8 run (conversion failed)
ST--Pokorny 3 run (conversion failed)
FCSH--Fiegener 7 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
ST--Pokorny 60 run (Pokorny run)
FCSH--Fiegener 24 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)
ST--Pokorny 10 run (Pokorny run good)
FCSH--Team safety
ST--Pokorny 46 run (Pokorny run)
BDS 40, CENTRAL VALLEY 36
|Central Valley
|14
|6
|0
|16
|--
|36
|BDS
|0
|16
|18
|6
|--
|40
CV--McIntyre 1 run (McIntyre run)
CV--Nekoliczak 1 run (conversion failed)
CV--McIntyre 55 pass from Nekoliczak (conversion failed)
BDS--Weber 1 run (Philippi run)
BDS--Weber 18 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 47 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)
BDS--Schlegel 7 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)
BDS--Noel 6 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)
CV--McIntyre 27 pass from Nekoliczak (Wolf pass from Nekoliczak)
CV--McIntyre 1 run (McIntyre pass from Nekoliczak)
BDS--Kleinschmidt 54 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)
|CV
|BDS
|First downs
|15
|16
|Rushes-yards
|16-62
|46-178
|Passing yards
|323
|137
|Passing
|21-32
|8-9
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|5-55
|4-40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—CV, McIntyre 11-43, Nekoliczak 10-10, Behnk 4-11, Corman 1-(-2); BDS, Philippi 18-58, Weber 16-72, Kleinschmidt 12-48.
PASSING—CV, Nekoliczak 21-31-2-323, Corman 0-1-0-0; BDS, Philippi 8-9-5-167.
RECEIVING—CV, McIntyre 7-129, Behnk 5-73, Oakley 5-48, Wolf 3-46, Corman 1-27; BDS, Kleinschmidt 3-107, Weber 2-24, Schroeder 1-23, Schlegel 1-7, Noel 1-6.
STERLING 60, ARTHUR COUNTY 58
|Sterling
|6
|24
|16
|14
|--
|60
|Arthur County
|12
|6
|24
|16
|--
|58
S--Buss 41 run (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 2 run (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 1 run (PAT failed)
S--Boldt 3 run (McAullife kick)
S--Boldt 10 run (McAuliffe kick)
S--Boldt 9 run (McAuliffe kick)
AC--Worthing 5 run (PAT failed)
S--Boldt 3 run (PAT good)
S--Boldt 75 kickoff return (PAT good)
AC--Worthing 15 run (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 9 run (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 14 run (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 20 run (PAT failed)
S--Boldt 34 run (PAT good)
S--Boldt 72 kickoff return (PAT failed)
AC--Worthing 16 run (PAT good)
AC--Worthing 25 run (PAT good)
McCOOL JUNCTION 30, CODY-KILGORE 12
|McCool Junction
|16
|8
|6
|0
|--
|30
|Cody-Kilgore
|6
|0
|6
|0
|--
|12
MC--McDonald 77 kick return (McDonald kick)
CK--Ravenscroft 16 pass from Davis (kick failed)
MC--McDonald 2 run (McDonald kick)
MC--McDonald 14 run (McDonald kick)
MC--McDonald 21 run (kick failed)
CK--Millar 12 run (kick failed)
