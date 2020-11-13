 Skip to main content
Prep football playoff summaries, 11/13
Prep football playoff summaries, 11/13

Central Valley vs. BDS, 11.13

BDS' Dominic Philippi (right) knocks the ball from the hands of Central Valley's Kyle Oakley, causing an interception in the second quarter of a Class D-2 semifinal Friday in Bruning.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

ELKHORN SOUTH 10, KEARNEY 3 

Kearney --
Elkhorn South 10 --10

K--Dakan 40 FG

ES--Crouch 17 FG

K--Ballard 1 run 

OMAHA WESTSIDE 35, MILLARD SOUTH 33

Millard South 91077--33
Omaha Westside 71576--35

MS--Team safety

MS--Nash 29 run (Lammel kick)

OW--Dickerson 10 run (Bauerly kick)

MS--Urban 39 run (Lammel kick)

OW--Dickerson 98 kick return (Bauerly kick)

OW--Bretz 45 interception return (Bretz pass from Payton)

MS--Lammel 41 FG

MS--Urban 53 run (Lammel kick)

OW--Payton 1 run (Bauerly kick)

MS--Urban 1 run (Lammel kick)

OW--Rezac 34 run (kick failed)

AURORA 21, PLATTSMOUTH 12

Plattsmouth --12 
Aurora  --21 

A--Shaw 10 run (kick failed)

A--Settles 5 pass from Shaw (Owens run)

P--Meneses 3 run (kick failed)

P--28 pass (conversion failed)

A--Collingham 22 interception return (Peters kick)

ELKHORN 33, HASTINGS 28

Elkhorn 14 12 --33 
Hastings  14 14 --28 

E--Young 19 run (Houck kick)

H--Kalvelage 66 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

H--Dreher 40 fumble return (Menke kick)

E--Stec 5 run (Houck kick)

E--Young 53 run (Houck kick)

H--Weidner 2 run (Menke kick)

E--Robinson 12 run (kick blocked)

H--Kalvelage 26 pass from Synek (Menke kick)

E--Gragert 25 pass from Gutschow (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--Elkhorn-- Young 18-124, Gutschow 11-29, Stec 10-51, Johnson 2-3, Robinson 4-54, Team 4-(-7). Hastings-- Synek 7-12, Sullivan 2-1, Weidner 8-21, Team 1-(-4).

PASSING--Elkhorn-- Gutschow 13-24-1, 193. Hastings-- Synek 17-29-2, 257.  

RECEIVING--Elkhorn-- Christo 9-139, Young 1-5, Gragert 3-49. Hastings -- Kalvelage 2-92, Shoemaker 10-105, Nauert 1-29, Weidner 1-12, Jones 2-14, Dreher 1-5. 

ADAMS CENTRAL 34, KEARNEY CATHOLIC 29

Kearney Catholic 7796--29
Adams Central 20707--34

KC--Conrad 3 run (Hogeland kick)

AC--Slechta 7 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)

AC--Slechta 42 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)

AC--Huyser 14 run (kick failed)

KC--Miner 45 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

AC--Smith 3 run (Slechta kick)

KC--Conrad 5 run (Hogeland kick)

KC--Team safety

AC--Huyser 88 pass from Foster (Slechta kick)

KC--O'Brien 9 pass from Haarberg (pass failed)

PIERCE 21, ST. PAUL 14

St. Paul 0770--14
Pierce 7770--21

P--Kruntorad 1 run (Roth kick)

SP--Larson 3 run (kick good)

P--Moeller 70 pass from Scholting (Roth kick)

SP--Larson 19 run (kick good)

P--Moeller 29 pass from Scholting (Roth kick)

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 21, YUTAN 7

Yutan 0070--7
Archbishop Bergan  7077--21

AB--Boggs 5 pass from McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)

AB--McIntyre 1 run (Langenfeld kick)

Y--Egr 6 run (Kirchmann kick)

AB--McIntyre 75 run (Langenfeld kick)

ORD 38, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28

Ord 14 10 --38 
Oakland-Craig --28 

ORD--Stevens 1 run (Meyer kick)

OC--Nelson 3 run (Pille kick)

ORD--Smith 4 run (Meyer kick)

OC--Thiele run (Pille kick)

ORD--Stevens 9 run (Meyer kick)

ORD--Smith 1 run (Meyer kick)

OC--Nelson run (Pille kick)

OC--Gatewood run (Pille kick)

ORD--Meyer 32 FG

ORD--Smith 8 run (Meyer kick)

DUNDY CO.-STRATTON 42, TRI COUNTY 24

Dundy Co.-Stratton 812022 --42 
Tri County --24 

DCS--Diaz 51 pass from Myers (Myers run)

TC--Siems 10 run (Siems run)

TC--Holsing 9 run (Siems run)

DCS--Diaz 30 pass from Myers (pass failed)

DCS--Myers 26 run (run failed)

TC--Lewandowski 11 pass from Siems (Siems run)

DCS--Myers 6 run (Waters pass)

DCS--Horner 5 pass from Myers (Horner pass)

DCS--Horner 12 pass from Myers (run railed)

 DCSTC
First downs2114 
Rushes-yards53-267 42-202
Passing7-11-0 10-16-1 
Passing yards123 102 
Fumbles-lost2-1 1-0 
Penalties-yards10-66 8-62 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING--DCS, Diaz 29-184, Myers 22-138, Horner 2-45; TC, Holsing 10-36, Co. Siems 27-136, Garrison 2-7, Lewandowski 1-1, Ca. Siems 2-22.

PASSING--DCS, Myers 7-9-0 123, Horner 0-1-0 0, Waters 0-1-0 0; TC, Co. Siems 10-16-1 102.

RECEIVING--DCS, Diaz 2-81, Horner 5-42; TC, Lewandowski 4-53, Ca. Siems 2-13, Holsing 2-14, Weichel 1-23, Beeson 1-3.

BURWELL 37, CROSS COUNTY 36

Burwell71587 --37
Cross County22806 --36

CC--Noyd 33 run (run failed)

CC--Seim 45 run (Rystrom run)

CC--Rystrom 3 run (Seim run)

B--Gurney 65 pass from Birch (Koskela kick)

B--Gurney 6 pass from Birch (Koskela kick)

CC--Seim 23 run (Noyd run)

B--Busch 2 run (Busch run)

B--Gurney 5 run (Gurney from Birch)

B--Busch 4 run (Koskela kick)

CC--Rystrom 27 pass from Noyd (run failed)

SANDHILLS/THEDFORD 36, FALLS CITY SH 26

Falls City SH 12662--26
Sandhills/Thedford 66816--36

FCSH--Casteel 5 run (conversion failed)

ST-- Pokorny 60 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Casteel 8 run (conversion failed)

ST--Pokorny 3 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Fiegener 7 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)

ST--Pokorny 60 run (Pokorny run)

FCSH--Fiegener 24 pass from Jordan (conversion failed)

ST--Pokorny 10 run (Pokorny run good)

FCSH--Team safety

ST--Pokorny 46 run (Pokorny run)

BDS 40, CENTRAL VALLEY 36

Central Valley 14 16 --36 
BDS  16 18 --40 

CV--McIntyre 1 run (McIntyre run)

CV--Nekoliczak 1 run (conversion failed)

CV--McIntyre 55 pass from Nekoliczak (conversion failed)

BDS--Weber 1 run (Philippi run)

BDS--Weber 18 pass from Philippi (Philippi run)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 47 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)

BDS--Schlegel 7 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)

BDS--Noel 6 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)

CV--McIntyre 27 pass from Nekoliczak (Wolf pass from Nekoliczak)

CV--McIntyre 1 run (McIntyre pass from Nekoliczak)

BDS--Kleinschmidt 54 pass from Philippi (conversion failed)

 CVBDS
First downs15  16
Rushes-yards16-62 46-178 
Passing yards323 137 
Passing21-32 8-9 
Fumbles-lost0-0 0-0 
Penalties-yards5-55 4-40 

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHINGCV, McIntyre 11-43, Nekoliczak 10-10, Behnk 4-11, Corman 1-(-2); BDS, Philippi 18-58, Weber 16-72, Kleinschmidt 12-48.

PASSINGCV, Nekoliczak 21-31-2-323, Corman 0-1-0-0; BDS, Philippi 8-9-5-167.

RECEIVINGCV, McIntyre 7-129, Behnk 5-73, Oakley 5-48, Wolf 3-46, Corman 1-27; BDS, Kleinschmidt 3-107, Weber 2-24, Schroeder 1-23, Schlegel 1-7, Noel 1-6.

STERLING 60, ARTHUR COUNTY 58

Sterling 24 16 14 --60 
Arthur County  12 24 16 --58 

S--Buss 41 run (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 2 run (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 1 run (PAT failed)

S--Boldt 3 run (McAullife kick)

S--Boldt 10 run (McAuliffe kick)

S--Boldt 9 run (McAuliffe kick)

AC--Worthing 5 run (PAT failed)

S--Boldt 3 run (PAT good)

S--Boldt 75 kickoff return (PAT good)

AC--Worthing 15 run (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 9 run (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 14 run (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 20 run (PAT failed)

S--Boldt 34 run (PAT good)

S--Boldt 72 kickoff return (PAT failed)

AC--Worthing 16 run (PAT good)

AC--Worthing 25 run (PAT good)

McCOOL JUNCTION 30, CODY-KILGORE 12

McCool Junction 16860--30
Cody-Kilgore 6060--12

MC--McDonald 77 kick return (McDonald kick)

CK--Ravenscroft 16 pass from Davis (kick failed)

MC--McDonald 2 run (McDonald kick)

MC--McDonald 14 run (McDonald kick)

MC--McDonald 21 run (kick failed)

CK--Millar 12 run (kick failed)

Tags

