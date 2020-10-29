 Skip to main content
Prep football playoff scores
Prep football playoff scores

Lincoln East vs. North Platte, 10.9

Lincoln East's Hunter Epp rushes for a 7-yard touchdown against North Platte in the second quarter Oct. 9 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Football

STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Friday's second-round results

No. 17 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (5-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Kearney (3-4) at No. 8 Gretna (6-1), 7 p.m.

Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0 

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 3

No. 14 Millard West (2-6) at No. 3 Millard South (6-1), 7 p.m., Buell

No. 11 Millard North (4-4) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (5-2), 8 p.m., Omaha Westside

No. 12 Fremont (6-3) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (7-1), 8 p.m., Elkhorn High

No. 13 Columbus (6-3) at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast (7-0), 8:15 p.m., Seacrest

Oct. 23 results

Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21

Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6

North Platte 33, Lincoln 14

Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20

Millard North 52, Norfolk 6

Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28

Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14

CLASS B

Friday's first-round results

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross 7

No. 16 Seward (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 McCook (6-2) at No. 8 Plattsmouth (6-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 Scottsbluff (4-3) at No. 5 Aurora (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Beatrice (4-5) a No. 4 Norris (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Blair (6-3) at No. 6 Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Northwest (5-3) at No. 7 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at No. 2 Hastings (7-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Friday's first-round results

No. 16 Logan View/SS (7-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Wayne (6-3) at No. 8 Adams Central (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. No. 5 Auburn (7-1), 6:30 p.m.

Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0

No. 14 Cozad (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Gothenburg (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Christian (7-1), 6 p.m.

Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14

No. 15 West Point-Beemer (6-3) at No. 2 Pierce (8-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS C-2

Friday's first-round results

No. 16 Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 North Platte St. Pat's (7-1) at No. 8 Sutton (6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Grand Island CC (5-4) at No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Centura (4-4) at No. 4 Yutan (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Crofton (5-4) at No. 3 Oakland-Craig (7-1), 7 p.m.

Hartington CC 21, Bridgeport 0

No. 10 Aquinas (7-2) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (6-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Bishop Neumann (4-4) at No. 2 Ord (7-0), 5 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Friday's second-round results

No. 1 Tri County (7-0) at No. 16 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m., Laurel

Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32

No. 5 Stanton (7-1) at No. 12 Arcadia/Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m., Loup City

No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-0) at No. 13 Lourdes CC (6-2), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Burwell (9-0) at No. 14 Howells-Dodge (7-2), 5:30 p.m., Howells

No. 11 Hi-Line (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 5 p.m., Neligh

No. 10 Nebraska Christian (5-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cross County (9-0) at No. 15 Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 results

East bracket

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34

Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81, EMF 28

Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14 

West bracket

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

CLASS D-2

Friday's second-round results

Falls City SH 54, Creighton 28

No. 9 Osceola (8-0) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 12 Loomis (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m., Thedford

No. 13 Pleasanton (8-1) at No. 4 Wynot (6-1), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Central Valley (7-0) at No. 14 Medicine Valley (8-1), 5 p.m.

No. 11 Bloomfield (5-3) at No. 6 St. Mary's (9-0), 6 p.m.

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

No. 2 BDS (8-0) at No. 15 Ansley-Litchfield (6-3), 6 p.m.

Oct. 22 results

East bracket

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Wynot 46, Winside 20

West bracket

Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Six-man

Friday's first-round results

Arthur 55, Pawnee City 8

No. 9 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 8 Creek Valley (6-2), 5 p.m. MT, Chappell

No. 12 Dorchester (6-2) at No. 5 Red Cloud (7-0), 7 p.m.

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

No. 14 Parkview Christian (5-3) at No. 3 McCool Junction (7-0), 5 p.m.

No. 11 S-E-M (4-2) at No. 6 Paxton (6-2), 6 p.m. MT

Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0

No. 15 Wallace (2-4) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT, Potter

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

