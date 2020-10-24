Prep football playoff schedules for all seven classes

Here's a look at the latest state playoff pairings, with the additions of Classes B, C-1, C-2 and six-man coming Saturday:
STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Friday's second-round games
No. 17 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (5-0)
No. 9 Kearney (3-4) at No. 8 Gretna (6-1)
No. 10 North Platte (6-2) at No. 7 Lincoln East (6-2)
No. 15 Grand Island (4-4) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (8-0)
No. 14 Millard West (2-6) at No. 3 Millard South (6-1)
No. 11 Millard North (4-4) at No. 6 Creighton Prep (5-2)
No. 12 Fremont (6-3) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (7-1)
No. 13 Columbus (6-3) at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast (7-0)
Friday's results
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
North Platte 33, Lincoln 14
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14
CLASS B
Friday's first-round games
No. 16 Seward (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (8-1)
No. 9 McCook (6-2) at No. 8 Plattsmouth (6-2)
No. 12 Scottsbluff (4-3) at No. 5 Aurora (6-3)
No. 13 Beatrice (4-5) a No. 4 Norris (7-2)
No. 14 Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 3 Elkhorn (7-2)
No. 11 Blair (6-3) at No. 6 Waverly (7-2)
No. 10 Northwest (5-3) at No. 7 Omaha Skutt (6-3)
No. 15 Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at No. 2 Hastings (7-1)
CLASS C-1
Friday's first-round games
No. 16 Logan View/SS (7-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0)
No. 9 Wayne (6-3) at No. 8 Adams Central (7-2)
No. 12 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. No. 5 Auburn (7-1)
No. 13 Chadron (6-2) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (7-1)
No. 14 Cozad (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (8-1)
No. 11 Gothenburg (6-3) at No. 6 Lincoln Christian (7-1)
No. 10 Mitchell (8-1) at No. 7 Wahoo (6-2)
No. 15 West Point-Beemer (6-3) at No. 2 Pierce (8-0)
CLASS C-2
Friday's first-round games
No. 16 Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
No. 9 North Platte St. Pat's (7-1) at No. 8 Sutton (6-1)
No. 12 Grand Island CC (5-4) at No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1)
No. 13 Centura (4-4) at No. 4 Yutan (7-1)
No. 14 Crofton (5-4) at No. 3 Oakland-Craig (7-1)
No. 11 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 6 Bridgeport (6-1)
No. 10 Aquinas (7-2) at No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (6-2)
No. 15 Bishop Neumann (4-4) at No. 2 Ord (7-0)
CLASS D-1
Friday's second-round games
No. 1 Tri County (7-0) at No. 16 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3)
No. 9 Weeping Water (7-1) at No. 8 Lutheran High Northeast (8-1)
No. 5 Stanton (7-1) at No. 12 Arcadia/Loup City (6-3)
No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (8-0) at No. 13 Lourdes CC (6-2)
No. 3 Burwell (9-0) at No. 14 Howells-Dodge (7-2)
No. 11 Hi-Line (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)
No. 10 Nebraska Christian (5-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (8-1)
No. 2 Cross County (9-0) at No. 15 Cambridge (4-3)
Oct. 22 results
East bracket
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36
Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34
Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81, EMF 28
Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14
West bracket
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23
Burwell 47, North Central 14
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22
Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12
CLASS D-2
Friday's second-round games
No. 1 Falls City SH (7-1) at No. 16 Creighton (7-2)
No. 9 Osceola (8-0) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (8-1)
No. 12 Loomis (8-1) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0)
No. 13 Pleasanton (8-1) at No. 4 Wynot (6-1)
No. 3 Central Valley (7-0) at No. 14 Medicine Valley (8-1)
No. 11 Bloomfield (5-3) at No. 6 St. Mary's (9-0)
No. 10 Kenesaw (7-1) at No. 7 Allen (7-0)
No. 2 BDS (8-0) at No. 15 Ansley-Litchfield (6-3)
Oct. 22 results
East bracket
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0
Bloomfield 26, Mead 0
Creighton 54, Osmond 26
Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14
Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Wynot 46, Winside 20
West bracket
Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12
Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16
Loomis 52, Leyton 16
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18
Six-man
Friday's first-round games
No. 16 Pawnee City (3-5) at No. 1 Arthur County (6-2)
No. 9 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 8 Creek Valley (6-2)
No. 12 Dorchester (6-2) at No. 5 Red cloud (7-0)
No. 13 Southwest (3-2) at No. 4 Sterling (7-0)
No. 14 Parkview Christian (5-3) at No. 3 McCool Junction (7-0)
No. 11 S-E-M (4-2) at No. 6 Paxton (6-2)
No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (4-2) at No. 10 Stuart (5-1)
No. 15 Wallace (2-4) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (8-0)
