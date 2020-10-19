Prep football playoff schedule

No. 15 Arcardia-Loup City (5-3) at No. 14 Amherst (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Hemingford (6-2) at No. 10 Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 p.m., Central City

No. 24 Hitchcock County (6-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 27 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7 p.m., Neligh

No. 21 Southern Valley (5-3) at No. 12 Hi-Line (4-3), 7 p.m., Elwood

No. 20 Cambridge (3-3) at No. 13 Sutherland (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 4 p.m. MST

CLASS D-2

Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.

Thursday's games

East bracket

No. 31 Fullerton (2-4) at No. 1 Falls City SH (6-1), 5 p.m.

No. 19 Creighton (6-2) at No. 18 Osmond (5-2)

No. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-3) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (7-1)