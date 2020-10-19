Prep football playoff schedule

Football
STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Friday's games
No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star
No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney
No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte
No. 18 Lincoln Pius X at No. 15 Grand Island
No. 19 Bellevue East at No. 14 Millard West
No. 22 Norfolk at No. 11 Millard North
No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 12 Fremont
No. 20 Papillion-La Vista at No. 13 Columbus
Oct. 30 second-round games
Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Bellevue West
Lincoln Northeast/Kearney winner at No. 8 Gretna
Lincoln High/North Platte winner at No. 7 Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Omaha Westside
Bellevue East/Millard West winner at No. 3 Millard South
Norfolk/Millard North winner at No. 6 Creighton Prep
Papillion-La Vista South/Fremont winner at No. 5 Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista/Columbus winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast
CLASS D-1
Note: Class D-1 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.
Thursday's games
East bracket
Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.
No. 18 Lourdes CC (5-2) at No. 16 Humphrey/LHF (4-2), 3:30 p.m., Humphrey
No. 23 Freeman (5-2) at No. 9 Weeping Water (6-1), 7 p.m.
No. 26 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 8 Lutheran Northeast (7-1), 7 p.m., Norfolk
No. 28 EMF (4-3) at No. 5 Stanton (6-1), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 11 Thayer Central (6-2), 2 p.m.
No. 19 Howells-Dodge (6-2) at No. 17 Guardian Angels CC (3-4), 7 p.m.
No. 30 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 2 Cross County (8-0), 7 p.m.
West bracket
No. 29 North Central (4-4) at No. 3 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Arcardia-Loup City (5-3) at No. 14 Amherst (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 25 Hemingford (6-2) at No. 10 Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 p.m., Central City
No. 24 Hitchcock County (6-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.
No. 27 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7 p.m., Neligh
No. 21 Southern Valley (5-3) at No. 12 Hi-Line (4-3), 7 p.m., Elwood
No. 20 Cambridge (3-3) at No. 13 Sutherland (5-3), 7 p.m.
No. 31 Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 4 p.m. MST
CLASS D-2
Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.
Thursday's games
East bracket
No. 31 Fullerton (2-4) at No. 1 Falls City SH (6-1), 5 p.m.
No. 19 Creighton (6-2) at No. 18 Osmond (5-2)
No. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-3) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (7-1)
No. 26 Johnson-Brock (3-5) at No. 7 Allen (6-0), 6 p.m.
No. 27 Winside (5-3) at No. 4 Wynot (5-1), 6 p.m.
No. 23 Pender (5-3) at No. 9 Osceola (7-0), 6 p.m.
No. 21 Mead (4-4) at No. 11 Bloomfield (4-3), 6 p.m.
No. 29 Elgin/PJ (3-5) at No. 2 BDS (7-0), 5 p.m., Bruning
West bracket
No. 32 Blue Hill (1-6) at No. 3 Central Valley (6-0), 7 p.m., Wolbach
No. 16 Medicine Valley (7-1) at No. 14 Garden County (6-2), 6 p.m. MST
No. 22 Leyton (5-3) at No. 13 Loomis (7-1), 4 p.m.
No. 24 Palmer (3-5) at No. 10 Kenesaw (6-1), 7 p.m.
No. 28 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 6 St. Mary's (8-0), 4 p.m.
No. 20 Mullen (6-2) at No. 12 Pleasanton (7-1), 6 p.m.
No. 17 Ansley/Litchfield (5-3) at No. 15 Riverside (3-3), 7 p.m., Cedar Rapids
No. 30 Axtell (3-5) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 5 p.m., Dunning
