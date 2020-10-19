 Skip to main content
Prep football playoff schedule
Prep football playoff schedule

Football

STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Friday's games

No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star

No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney

No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte

No. 18 Lincoln Pius X at No. 15 Grand Island

No. 19 Bellevue East at No. 14 Millard West

No. 22 Norfolk at No. 11 Millard North

No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 12 Fremont

No. 20 Papillion-La Vista at No. 13 Columbus

Oct. 30 second-round games

Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Bellevue West

Lincoln Northeast/Kearney winner at No. 8 Gretna

Lincoln High/North Platte winner at No. 7 Lincoln East

Lincoln Pius X/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Omaha Westside

Bellevue East/Millard West winner at No. 3 Millard South

Norfolk/Millard North winner at No. 6 Creighton Prep

Papillion-La Vista South/Fremont winner at No. 5 Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista/Columbus winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast

CLASS D-1

Note: Class D-1 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.

Thursday's games

East bracket

Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.

No. 18 Lourdes CC (5-2) at No. 16 Humphrey/LHF (4-2), 3:30 p.m., Humphrey

No. 23 Freeman (5-2) at No. 9 Weeping Water (6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 26 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 8 Lutheran Northeast (7-1), 7 p.m., Norfolk

No. 28 EMF (4-3) at No. 5 Stanton (6-1), 6 p.m.

No. 22 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at No. 11 Thayer Central (6-2), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Howells-Dodge (6-2) at No. 17 Guardian Angels CC (3-4), 7 p.m.

No. 30 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 2 Cross County (8-0), 7 p.m.

West bracket

No. 29 North Central (4-4) at No. 3 Burwell (8-0), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Arcardia-Loup City (5-3) at No. 14 Amherst (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Hemingford (6-2) at No. 10 Nebraska Christian (4-2), 1:30 p.m., Central City

No. 24 Hitchcock County (6-2) at No. 7 Elm Creek (7-1), 7 p.m.

No. 27 Elkhorn Valley (5-3) at No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1), 7 p.m., Neligh

No. 21 Southern Valley (5-3) at No. 12 Hi-Line (4-3), 7 p.m., Elwood

No. 20 Cambridge (3-3) at No. 13 Sutherland (5-3), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Anselmo-Merna (4-4) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (7-0), 4 p.m. MST

CLASS D-2

Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets. Seedings below reflect overall seeds and not geographical seeding.

Thursday's games

East bracket

No. 31 Fullerton (2-4) at No. 1 Falls City SH (6-1), 5 p.m.

No. 19 Creighton (6-2) at No. 18 Osmond (5-2)

No. 25 Niobrara/Verdigre (2-3) at No. 8 Humphrey SF (7-1)

No. 26 Johnson-Brock (3-5) at No. 7 Allen (6-0), 6 p.m.

No. 27 Winside (5-3) at No. 4 Wynot (5-1), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Pender (5-3) at No. 9 Osceola (7-0), 6 p.m.

No. 21 Mead (4-4) at No. 11 Bloomfield (4-3), 6 p.m.

No. 29 Elgin/PJ (3-5) at No. 2 BDS (7-0), 5 p.m., Bruning

West bracket

No. 32 Blue Hill (1-6) at No. 3 Central Valley (6-0), 7 p.m., Wolbach

No. 16 Medicine Valley (7-1) at No. 14 Garden County (6-2), 6 p.m. MST

No. 22 Leyton (5-3) at No. 13 Loomis (7-1), 4 p.m.

No. 24 Palmer (3-5) at No. 10 Kenesaw (6-1), 7 p.m.

No. 28 Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 6 St. Mary's (8-0), 4 p.m.

No. 20 Mullen (6-2) at No. 12 Pleasanton (7-1), 6 p.m.

No. 17 Ansley/Litchfield (5-3) at No. 15 Riverside (3-3), 7 p.m., Cedar Rapids

No. 30 Axtell (3-5) at No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 5 p.m., Dunning

High school football logo 2014

 

