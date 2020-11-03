Prep football playoff schedule, scores

Football
STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 9 Kearney (4-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (6-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Elkhorn South (8-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Southeast (8-0), 7 p.m., Seacrest Field
No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-2) at No. 3 Millard South (7-1), 7 p.m., Buell Stadium
No. 7 Lincoln East (7-2) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 second-round results
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13
Kearney 30, Gretna 28
Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0
Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 3
Millard South 21, Millard West 7
Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17
Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0
Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7
Oct. 23 results
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
North Platte 33, Lincoln 14
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14
CLASS B
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 8 Plattsmouth (7-2) at No. 1 Bennington (9-1), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Aurora (7-3) at No. 4 Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Waverly (8-2) at No. 3 Elkhorn (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Hastings (8-1) at No. 10 Northwest (6-3)
Oct. 30 first-round results
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross 7
Bennington 52, Seward 26
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3
Norris 35, Beatrice 27
Waverly 42, Blair 8
Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt 20
Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21
CLASS C-1
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 8 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn (8-1) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Lincoln Christian (8-1) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-1)
No. 7 Wahoo (7-2) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 first-round results
Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View/SS 7
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15
Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14
Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21
CLASS C-2
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 8 Sutton (7-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1)
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (8-1) at No. 11 Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 2 Ord (8-0) at No. 10 Aquinas (8-2), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 first-round results
Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15
Sutton 30, North Platte St. Pat's 6
Wilber-Clatonia 46, GICC 33
Yutan 57, Centura 12
Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14
Hartington CC 21, Bridgeport 0
Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10
Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14
CLASS D-1
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 9 Weeping Water (8-1) at No. 1 Tri County (9-0), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Stanton (8-1) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-0), 2 p.m. MST
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 3 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Elm Creek (9-1) at No. 2 Cross County (10-0), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 second-round results
Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32
Stanton 56, Arcadia/Loup City 14
Dundy Co.-Stratton 48, Lourdes CC 30
Burwell 50, Howells-Dodge 14
Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50
Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22
Cross County 54, Cambridge 16
Oct. 22 results
East bracket
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36
Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34
Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81, EMF 28
Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14
West bracket
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23
Burwell 47, North Central 14
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22
Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12
CLASS D-2
Friday's results
No. 9 Osceola (9-0) vs. No. 1 Falls City SH (8-1), 6 p.m., Jug Brown Stadium
No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) at No. 13 Pleasanton (9-1), 6 p.m.
No. 6 St. Mary's (10-0) at No. 3 Central Valley (8-0), 6 p.m., Wolbach
No. 10 Kenesaw (8-1) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), 6 p.m., Shickley
Oct. 30 second-round results
Falls City SH 54, Creighton 28
Osceola 50, Humphrey SF 46
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16
Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30
Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42
St. Mary's 34, Bloomfield 24
Kenesaw 64, Allen 20
BDS 50, Ansley-Litchfield 30
Oct. 22 results
East bracket
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0
Bloomfield 26, Mead 0
Creighton 54, Osmond 26
Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14
Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Wynot 46, Winside 20
West bracket
Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12
Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16
Loomis 52, Leyton 16
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18
Six-man
Friday's quarterfinals
No. 8 Creek Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Arthur County (7-2), 1:30 p.m. MST
No. 5 Red Cloud (8-0) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Paxton (7-2) at No. 3 McCool Junction (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (9-0), 5 p.m. MST
Oct. 30 first-round results
Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8
Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16
Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36
Sterling 54, Southwest 6
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44, S-E-M 38, OT
Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0
Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
