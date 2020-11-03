 Skip to main content
Prep football playoff schedule, scores
agate

Prep football playoff schedule, scores

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. North Platte, 10.9

Lincoln East's Hunter Epp rushes for a 7-yard touchdown against North Platte in the second quarter Oct. 9 at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Football

STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 9 Kearney (4-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (6-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Elkhorn South (8-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln Southeast (8-0), 7 p.m., Seacrest Field

No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-2) at No. 3 Millard South (7-1), 7 p.m., Buell Stadium

No. 7 Lincoln East (7-2) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 second-round results

Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13

Kearney 30, Gretna 28

Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0 

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 3

Millard South 21, Millard West 7

Creighton Prep 28, Millard North 17

Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0

Lincoln Southeast 31, Columbus 7

Oct. 23 results

Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21

Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6

North Platte 33, Lincoln 14

Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20

Millard North 52, Norfolk 6

Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28

Columbus 31, Papillion-La Vista 14

CLASS B

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Plattsmouth (7-2) at No. 1 Bennington (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Aurora (7-3) at No. 4 Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Waverly (8-2) at No. 3 Elkhorn (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Hastings (8-1) at No. 10 Northwest (6-3)

Oct. 30 first-round results

Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross 7

Bennington 52, Seward 26

Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9

Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3

Norris 35, Beatrice 27

Waverly 42, Blair 8

Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt 20

Hastings 47, Omaha Roncalli 21

CLASS C-1

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Auburn (8-1) at No. 4 Kearney Catholic (8-1), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Lincoln Christian (8-1) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-1)

No. 7 Wahoo (7-2) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 first-round results

Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View/SS 7

Adams Central 31, Wayne 13

Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15

Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0

St. Paul 48, Cozad 0

Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT

Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14

Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21

CLASS C-2

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Sutton (7-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (7-1) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1)

No. 3 Oakland-Craig (8-1) at No. 11 Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Ord (8-0) at No. 10 Aquinas (8-2), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 first-round results

Archbishop Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15

Sutton 30, North Platte St. Pat's 6

Wilber-Clatonia 46, GICC 33

Yutan 57, Centura 12

Oakland-Craig 44, Crofton 14

Hartington CC 21, Bridgeport 0

Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10

Ord 38, Bishop Neumann 14

CLASS D-1

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 9 Weeping Water (8-1) at No. 1 Tri County (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Stanton (8-1) at No. 4 Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-0), 2 p.m. MST

No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (9-1) at No. 3 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Elm Creek (9-1) at No. 2 Cross County (10-0), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 second-round results

Tri County 40, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Weeping Water 36, Lutheran High Northeast 32

Stanton 56, Arcadia/Loup City 14

Dundy Co.-Stratton 48, Lourdes CC 30

Burwell 50, Howells-Dodge 14

Neligh-Oakdale 72, Hi-Line 50

Elm Creek 24, Nebraska Christian 22

Cross County 54, Cambridge 16

Oct. 22 results

East bracket

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34

Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81, EMF 28

Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14 

West bracket

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

CLASS D-2

Friday's results

No. 9 Osceola (9-0) vs. No. 1 Falls City SH (8-1), 6 p.m., Jug Brown Stadium

No. 5 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0) at No. 13 Pleasanton (9-1), 6 p.m.

No. 6 St. Mary's (10-0) at No. 3 Central Valley (8-0), 6 p.m., Wolbach

No. 10 Kenesaw (8-1) at No. 2 BDS (9-0), 6 p.m., Shickley

Oct. 30 second-round results

Falls City SH 54, Creighton 28

Osceola 50, Humphrey SF 46

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Loomis 16

Pleasanton 46, Wynot 30

Central Valley 79, Medicine Valley 42

St. Mary's 34, Bloomfield 24

Kenesaw 64, Allen 20

BDS 50, Ansley-Litchfield 30

Oct. 22 results

East bracket

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Wynot 46, Winside 20

West bracket

Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Six-man

Friday's quarterfinals

No. 8 Creek Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Arthur County (7-2), 1:30 p.m. MST

No. 5 Red Cloud (8-0) at No. 4 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Paxton (7-2) at No. 3 McCool Junction (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Cody-Kilgore (5-2) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (9-0), 5 p.m. MST

Oct. 30 first-round results

Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8

Creek Valley 40, Spalding Academy 16

Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36

Sterling 54, Southwest 6

McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24

Paxton 44, S-E-M 38, OT

Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0

Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

