 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football playoff schedule and results
View Comments
agate

Prep football playoff schedule and results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A

Friday's games

No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star, 7 p.m., Seacrest

No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney, 7 p.m.

No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte, 7 p.m.

No. 18 Lincoln Pius X at No. 15 Grand Island, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Bellevue East at No. 14 Millard West, 7 p.m., Buell Stadium

No. 22 Norfolk at No. 11 Millard North, 4 p.m., Buell Stadium

No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 12 Fremont, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Papillion-La Vista at No. 13 Columbus, 3 p.m.

Oct. 30 second-round games

Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Bellevue West

Lincoln Northeast/Kearney winner at No. 8 Gretna

Lincoln High/North Platte winner at No. 7 Lincoln East

Lincoln Pius X/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Omaha Westside

Bellevue East/Millard West winner at No. 3 Millard South

Norfolk/Millard North winner at No. 6 Creighton Prep

Papillion-La Vista South/Fremont winner at No. 5 Elkhorn South

Papillion-La Vista/Columbus winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast

CLASS D-1

Note: Class D-1 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

East bracket

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34

Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81, EMF 28

Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14 

West bracket

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Hemingford 24, Nebraska Christian 14

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

CLASS D-2

Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

East bracket

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14

Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Wynot 46, Winside 20

West bracket

Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18

High school football logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News