Prep football playoff schedule and results

Football
STATE PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A
Friday's games
No. 17 Lincoln Southwest at No. 16 Lincoln North Star, 7 p.m., Seacrest
No. 24 Lincoln Northeast at No. 9 Kearney, 7 p.m.
No. 23 Lincoln High at No. 10 North Platte, 7 p.m.
No. 18 Lincoln Pius X at No. 15 Grand Island, 7 p.m.
No. 19 Bellevue East at No. 14 Millard West, 7 p.m., Buell Stadium
No. 22 Norfolk at No. 11 Millard North, 4 p.m., Buell Stadium
No. 21 Papillion-La Vista South at No. 12 Fremont, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Papillion-La Vista at No. 13 Columbus, 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 second-round games
Lincoln Southwest/Lincoln North Star winner at No. 1 Bellevue West
Lincoln Northeast/Kearney winner at No. 8 Gretna
Lincoln High/North Platte winner at No. 7 Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Omaha Westside
Bellevue East/Millard West winner at No. 3 Millard South
Norfolk/Millard North winner at No. 6 Creighton Prep
Papillion-La Vista South/Fremont winner at No. 5 Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista/Columbus winner at No. 4 Lincoln Southeast
CLASS D-1
Note: Class D-1 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
East bracket
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36
Lourdes CC 54, Humphrey/LHF 34
Lutheran Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81, EMF 28
Tri County 1, Southern 0, fft.
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14
West bracket
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23
Burwell 47, North Central 14
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22
Dundy Co.-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Hemingford 24, Nebraska Christian 14
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12
CLASS D-2
Note: Class D-2 will be reseeded following the opening round, combining teams from the East and West brackets.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
East bracket
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0
Bloomfield 26, Mead 0
Creighton 54, Osmond 26
Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14
Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Wynot 46, Winside 20
West bracket
Ansley/Litchfield 34, Riverside 12
Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16
Loomis 52, Leyton 16
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
St. Mary's 56, Sandhills Valley 18
