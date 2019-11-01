Football
STATE PLAYOFFS
Class A
Friday's games
No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), Millard South's Buell Stadium, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2), UNK Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.
No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0), 7 p.m.
Millard South 42, Papillion-LV South 21
No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.
Class B
Friday's games
No. 16 Alliance (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0), 7 p.m. MDT
No. 9 Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Northwest (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings (7-2), Hastings College, 7 p.m.
Class C-1
Friday's games
No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Aurora (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2), 6 p.m. MT
No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Bishop Neumann (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Scotus (7-2), Columbus Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.
No. 14 Cozad (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class C-2
Friday's games
No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Archbishop Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend Central (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1), Bancroft, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.
Class D-1
East Bracket
Thursday's results
Howells-Dodge 52, Homer 12
Lutheran High NE 56, Lourdes CC 52
Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32
Osceola-High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12
Elmwood-Murdock 74, East Butler 16
Tri County 40, Southern 12
Cross County 60, Laurel-C-C 26
BDS 42, Guardian Angels CC 20
West Bracket
Thursday's results
Cambridge 72, Nebraska Christian 36
Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35
Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16
Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6
Arcadia-Loup City 68, Alma 32
Sutherland 32, North Central 16
Dundy Co.-Stratton 50, Hemingford 12
Fullerton 48, Morrill 14
Wednesday's games
Lutheran Northeast (6-3) at Howells-Dodge (9-0), 6 p.m.
Osceola-High Plains (7-2) at Creighton (6-3), 4 p.m.
Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) at Tri County (6-3), 6:30 p.m.
Cross County (5-4) at BDS (9-0), 6 p.m.
Neligh-Oakldale (7-2) at Cambridge (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
Burwell (7-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 5 p.m.
Sutherland (9-0) at Arcadia-Loup City (8-1), 5 p.m.
Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) at Fullerton (8-1), 6 p.m.
Class D-2
West Bracket
Thursday's results
Garden County 52, Blue Hill 6
Overton 16, CWCE 14
Central Valley 36, Medicine Valley 12
Elwood 86, Maxwell 25
Mullen 18, Sandhills/Thedford 12
Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0
Pleasanton 56, Brady 34
Kenesaw 52, Anselmo-Merna 14
East Bracket
Thursday's results
Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin/PJ 6
Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24
Plainview 56, Randolph 6
Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Diller-Odell 6
Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6
Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28
Bloomfield 54, Pender 16
Wednesday's games
Overton (5-4) at Garden County (9-0), 4 p.m. (MT)
Central Valley (9-0) at Elwood (8-1), 4:30 p.m.
Mullen (4-5) at Twin Loup (5-4), 6 p.m.
Pleasanton (7-2) at Kenesaw (8-1), 6 p.m.
Lawrence-Nelson (5-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 3 p.m.
Plainview (8-1) at Johnson-Brock (7-2), 4 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh (7-2) at Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0), 4 p.m.
Hartington-Newcastle (6-3) at Bloomfield (9-0), 6 p.m.
Six-man
Friday's games
Cody-Kilgore 100, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0
Arthur County 59, Heartland Lutheran 38
No. 12 Red Cloud (6-2), at No. 5 Eustis-Farnam (6-2), 5 p.m.
McCool Junction 55, Crawford 40
No. 14 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 3 Creek Valley (8-0), 5:30 p.m., MDT
No. 11 McPherson County/Stapleton at No. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), 7 p.m.
Sioux County 48, Sterling 8
No. 15 Spalding Academy (4-4) at No. 2 Harvard (8-0), 7 p.m.