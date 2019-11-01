{{featured_button_text}}
Southeast v. Pius X, 10.11

Lincoln Southeast's Shadon Shannon looks for room to run in a game against Lincoln Pius X earlier this month. Southeast is the No. 2 seed in the Class A playoffs.

 JEREMY BUSS, For the Journal Star

Football

STATE PLAYOFFS

Class A

Friday's games

No. 16 Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), Millard South's Buell Stadium, 8 p.m.

No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2), UNK Cope Stadium, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Millard North (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Burke (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 4 Bellevue West (9-0), 7 p.m.

Millard South 42, Papillion-LV South 21 

No. 11 Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 2 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.

Class B

Friday's games

No. 16 Alliance (3-6) at No. 1 Scottsbluff (9-0), 7 p.m. MDT

No. 9 Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Northwest (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Blair (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Skutt (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Seward (5-4) at No. 7 Bennington (6-3), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 11 McCook (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings (7-2), Hastings College, 7 p.m.

Class C-1

Friday's games

No. 16 Valentine (5-4) at No. 1 Adams Central (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Aurora (6-3) at No. 8 Ogallala (7-2), 6 p.m. MT

No. 13 Chase County (5-4) at No. 4 Pierce (9-0), 4 p.m.

No. 12 Ord (6-3) at No. 5 Gothenburg (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Wahoo (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Bishop Neumann (6-3) at No. 7 Columbus Scotus (7-2), Columbus  Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Wayne (7-2) at No. 6 Kearney Catholic (7-2), 5 p.m.

No. 14 Cozad (5-4) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class C-2

Friday's games

No. 16 Yutan (5-4) at No. 1 Sutton (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Archbishop Bergan (7-2) at No. 8 Battle Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 13 North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 4 North Bend Central (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 5 BRLD (8-1), Bancroft, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Centura (6-3) at No. 3 St. Paul (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 6 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.

Class D-1

East Bracket

Thursday's results

Howells-Dodge 52, Homer 12

Lutheran High NE 56, Lourdes CC 52

Creighton 56, Wisner-Pilger 32

Osceola-High Plains 73, Elkhorn Valley 12

Elmwood-Murdock 74, East Butler 16

Tri County 40, Southern 12

Cross County 60, Laurel-C-C 26

BDS 42, Guardian Angels CC 20

West Bracket

Thursday's results

Cambridge 72, Nebraska Christian 36

Neligh-Oakdale 44, West Holt 35

Burwell 48, Hitchcock County 16

Elm Creek 45, Palmer 6

Arcadia-Loup City 68, Alma 32

Sutherland 32, North Central 16

Dundy Co.-Stratton 50, Hemingford 12

Fullerton 48, Morrill 14

Wednesday's games

Lutheran Northeast (6-3) at Howells-Dodge (9-0), 6 p.m.

Osceola-High Plains (7-2) at Creighton (6-3), 4 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) at Tri County (6-3), 6:30 p.m.

Cross County (5-4) at BDS (9-0), 6 p.m.

Neligh-Oakldale (7-2) at Cambridge (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

Burwell (7-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 5 p.m.

Sutherland (9-0) at Arcadia-Loup City (8-1), 5 p.m.

Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) at Fullerton (8-1), 6 p.m.

Class D-2

West Bracket

Thursday's results

Garden County 52, Blue Hill 6

Overton 16, CWCE 14

Central Valley 36, Medicine Valley 12

Elwood 86, Maxwell 25

Mullen 18, Sandhills/Thedford 12 

Twin Loup 34, Axtell 0

Pleasanton 56, Brady 34

Kenesaw 52, Anselmo-Merna 14

East Bracket

Thursday's results

Humphrey St. Francis 68, Elgin/PJ 6

Lawrence-Nelson 48, Allen 24

Plainview 56, Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 62, Wynot 14 

Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Diller-Odell 6

Clarkson/Leigh 58, Riverside 6

Hartington-Newcastle 75, Mead 28

Bloomfield 54, Pender 16

Wednesday's games

Overton (5-4) at Garden County (9-0), 4 p.m. (MT)

Central Valley (9-0) at Elwood (8-1), 4:30 p.m.

Mullen (4-5) at Twin Loup (5-4), 6 p.m.

Pleasanton (7-2) at Kenesaw (8-1), 6 p.m.

Lawrence-Nelson (5-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 3 p.m.

Plainview (8-1) at Johnson-Brock (7-2), 4 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh (7-2) at Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0), 4 p.m.

Hartington-Newcastle (6-3) at Bloomfield (9-0), 6 p.m.

Six-man

Friday's games

Cody-Kilgore 100, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 0

Arthur County 59, Heartland Lutheran 38

No. 12 Red Cloud (6-2), at No. 5 Eustis-Farnam (6-2), 5 p.m.

McCool Junction 55, Crawford 40

No. 14 Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 3 Creek Valley (8-0), 5:30 p.m., MDT

No. 11 McPherson County/Stapleton at No. 6 Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), 7 p.m.

Sioux County 48, Sterling 8

No. 15 Spalding Academy (4-4) at No. 2 Harvard (8-0), 7 p.m.

