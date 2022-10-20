Prep football playoff glance: Weeping Water upsets Cross County in opening round

Mitchell Shepherd saw Weeping Water become the team he envisioned all season long Thursday.

The No. 14-seeded Indians shocked the D-1 playoff landscape with a 42-22 victory over third-seeded Cross County in the D-1 opening round of the playoffs.

Weeping Water's defense had amnesia Shepherd said.

The Indians' defense came through with two interceptions including one from Wilson's top receiver Sayler Rhodes. Rhodes had three receptions for 95 yards and two scores.

Hayden Nash came up with another stop, picking off a Cross County pass in the end zone.

"They made a bad play and came back battling," the Weeping Water head coach said. "Our kids all night did a really good job of what we were asking them to do. ... We got to the level we could have been this year and that was great to see."

Riggs Wilson ripped the football for 191 yards with five of his eight completions going for touchdowns. Wilson added another score on the ground.

"One of those great football games. It was fun as hell," Shepherd said.

Heartland 20, EMF 18: All points were scored in the first half of this game, which went down to the wire as Heartland held off an EMF comeback on a goal-line stand at the own 1-yard line. Trev Peters, who scored two of Heartland's three touchdowns, pulled off a 38-yard rush in the final minutes to ice the game.

BDS 46, Nebraska Lutheran 6: Jaron Norder and Seth Stengel each scored two of the Eagles' six rushing touchdowns to extend BDS' undefeated season. Stengel scored the longest touchdown of the game on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Humphrey SF 64, Falls City SH 12: Jaden Kosch recorded two receiving touchdowns, one from Carson Wessel and the other from Devon Baumgart, returned a 60-yard kickoff for a touchdown and had a pick-six for 25 yards for the Flyers. Carson Wessel was another key contributor for Humphrey SF, running in two early touchdowns.

Johnson-Brock 58, Wausa 22: Junior quarterback Sloan Pelican threw for 142 yards and four touchdowns on 9-of-16 passing while also rushing for 72 yards and another touchdown.