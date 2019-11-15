Sutton, and its power running attack, is headed back to the state football finals for the first time since 2012.
The No. 3 Mustangs (11-1) rushed for 531 yards in holding off No. 4 BRLD (10-2) 38-28 in the Class C-2 state semifinals Friday in Lyons.
Cade Wiseman's 65-yard keeper for a touchdown gave Sutton a 38-22 lead with 3 minutes, 46 seconds remaining, all but sealing the Mustangs' spot in the championship game, where Oakland-Craig waits.
Wiseman ran the ball 24 times for 198 yards and four touchdowns while Jackson Perrien ran for 233 and a couple of scores.
Sutton's offensive attack included a 99-yard touchdown run by Perrien in the first half.
Oakland Craig 54, St. Paul 13: Jaron Meyer ran for 111 yards and two TDs on seven carries as Oakland-Craig rolled the Wildcats in Oakland to advance to the state final. The Knights' Caden Nelson ran for 54 yards and three more scores, while Coulter Thiele (87 yards) and Ian Lundquist (80 yards) both had a touchdown on the ground. The Wildcats, held to just 183 yards, were led by Eli Larson, who rushed for 65 and a TD. Oakland-Craig finished with 472 yards offensively.
Class B
Scottsbluff 63, Omaha Roncalli 56: Sabastian Harsh accounted for 609 yards of offense and eight touchdowns, including five on the ground, in leading the No. 3 Bearcats back into the Class B finals for the second straight year. Scottsbluff trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but rattled off 50 points over the second and third quarters combined.
Harsh scored from 48 yards out on a fourth-down play early in the third quarter to give the Bearcats a 42-33 lead. They expanded the lead to 50-33 on Harsh's 5-yard TD run.
Class C-1
Pierce 54, Adams Central 14: Pierce utilized a dominant running game to top the Patriots in a C-1 semifinal. The Bluejays' rushing attack accounted for 522 yards, an effort led by Carson Oestreich, who ran for five touchdowns. Pierce will face Wahoo in the state championship game at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium.
Six-man
McCool Junction 40, Cody-Kilgore 28: Two seasons after moving to six-man football, McCool Junction (11-0) will be playing for its first six-man state championship. Owen McDonald scored on a 7-yard run to give the No. 2 Mustangs a 10-8 lead, and then he added an 80-yard pick-6. Dana Hobbs added a pair of second-half touchdowns, including one on a 55-yard run. McCool Junction will play Harvard (11-0) in the six-man final at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.