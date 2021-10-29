Prep football playoff glance: Omaha North stuns top-ranked Millard South in Class A

Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 50: It was expected to be one of the top games Friday, and it live up the billing. Class D-2 No. 2 Kenesaw trailed 30-14 before making a big rally against the No. 4 Irish.

After the Blue Devils recovered an FCSH fumble, Tyson Denkert scored from 15 yards out to give Kenesaw a 54-44 lead with 8:25 remaining.

Denkert rushed for more than 300 yards.

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22: Caleb Fossenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the No. 7 Eagles against No. 6 Riverside.

Riverside pulled to within 26-22 in the fourth quarter, but Fossnebarger connected with Hunter Gravatt for a 3-yard touchdown and Jake Parriott for a 9-yard score.

BDS 36, Pender 28: In Class D-2 at Pender, Easton Weber scored four touchdowns, including three in the second half, to lead the Eagles to the victory. Weber scored on runs of 35 and 27 yards as BDS built a 36-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Pender's Braxton Volk threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38: In six-man, Chandler Page outran Silver Lake to the tune of 147 rushing yards with five touchdowns while quarterback Elijah Colbert went 9-for-14 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Despite giving up 32 points in the fourth quarter, the Patriots forced five turnovers.

