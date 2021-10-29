Prep football playoff glance: Omaha North stuns top-ranked Millard South in Class A

Keshaun Williams hauled in a 36-yard touchdown over two defenders with 16 seconds remaining as Omaha North stunned No. 1 Millard South 49-42 in the opening round of the Class A state playoffs Friday at Buell Stadium.
Omaha North was the No. 16 seed in the playoffs.
The winning touchdown was set up by a Omaha North fumble recovery near midfield with 46 seconds remaining. Moments later, Jordan Williams hit Keshaun Williams for the winning score.
Husker recruit Gage Stenger returned from injury to throw six touchdown passes for the Patriots. His sixth scoring strike gave Millard South a 42-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Te'Shaun Porter scored from five yards out to pull Omaha North to within 42-35, and the Vikings tied it on Keshaun Williams' 50-yard touchdown.
Omaha North, which started the season 0-5, wasn't the only team to pull an upset in Class A on Friday.
Grand Island upset red-hot Creighton Prep 30-28 at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Creighton Prep, ranked No. 4, got to within two points on Jack Stessman's 10-yard touchdown run with 5:44 remaining, and the Junior Jays intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive. But they turned it over at the GI 35 late in the final moments.
Omaha Skutt 31, Norris 10: No. 5 Omaha Skutt used a second-quarter burst to run past No. 10 Norris in Class B.
Leading 7-3, SkyHawks quarterback Caden Becker connected with Joe Connolly for a 24-yard touchdown, and Wyatt Archer tacked on a 3-yard rushing score to give Omaha Skutt a comfortable 24-3 lead at the break.
Becker finished with 340 passing yards and two touchdowns. Norris' Cooper Hausmann threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kale Consbruck in the third quarter but was bogged down by two interceptions.
Scottsbluff 54, Beatrice 21: Sebastien Boyle rushed for 315 yards and three touchdowns and Braeden Stull added 186 yards and four total touchdowns to lead the host No. 7 Bearcats in Class B.
Elkhorn 36, York 0: In Class B, the No. 2 Antlers gained 368 yards, of offense including a passing and rushing touchdown from quarterback Connor Hunt to run past York. Elkhorn held the Dukes to 172 yards, and Hayden Stec returned an interception 88 yards for a score.
Wahoo 24, Auburn 13: In a C-1 first-round game, the Warriors forced four interceptions, and quarterback Owen Hancock had a two-touchdown night with a 35-yard dot to Trent Hallowell and a 1-yard scamper. Ryan Binder and Tate Hug each scored for the No. 9 Bulldogs.
Columbus Lakeview 42, Milford 20: A dynamite second quarter from Adam Van Cleave and the No. 7 Vikings was the difference. Van Cleave finished with 140 yards on 17 carries in the game and two touchdowns. Jackson Weyand led C-1 No. 5 Milford with 150 yards passing.
Aquinas 37, Sutton 15: Lucas Sellers connected with John Prochaska for a 41-yard touchdown and then Sellers returned a fumble for a score to give the No. 4 Monarchs an early 14-0 lead in a C-2 matchup.
The host Monarchs pushed the lead to 31-7 on Michael Andel's 3-yard score, and 37-7 on Curtis Humlicek's touchdown.
Hastings SC 21, Bishop Neumann 14: Carson Kudlacek scored from seven yards out with 34 seconds remaining to lift No. 6 Hastings SC to a Class C-2 playoff victory.
The Bluehawks thought they had the lead moments earlier when they scored a touchdown. The score was nullified by a penalty, but Garrett Parr responded with a 16-yard run, and Kudlacek later followed with the game-winner.
Parr rushed for 125 yards. Neumann's Trenton Barry caught six passes for 203 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown.
Ord 62, Centennial 21: The third-ranked Chanticleers scored 42 first-half points en route to the win in Class C-2. Dylan Hurlburt threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more to lead Ord. Maj Nisly threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns for Centennial.
Lourdes Central Catholic 53, Sutherland 20: In Class D-1, Blake Miller ran 20 times for 152 yards while completing 17-of-22 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Knights to the victory. Miller’s leading receiver was Beau Lee, who caught six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 50: It was expected to be one of the top games Friday, and it live up the billing. Class D-2 No. 2 Kenesaw trailed 30-14 before making a big rally against the No. 4 Irish.
After the Blue Devils recovered an FCSH fumble, Tyson Denkert scored from 15 yards out to give Kenesaw a 54-44 lead with 8:25 remaining.
Denkert rushed for more than 300 yards.
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22: Caleb Fossenbarger threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead the No. 7 Eagles against No. 6 Riverside.
Riverside pulled to within 26-22 in the fourth quarter, but Fossnebarger connected with Hunter Gravatt for a 3-yard touchdown and Jake Parriott for a 9-yard score.
BDS 36, Pender 28: In Class D-2 at Pender, Easton Weber scored four touchdowns, including three in the second half, to lead the Eagles to the victory. Weber scored on runs of 35 and 27 yards as BDS built a 36-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Pender's Braxton Volk threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38: In six-man, Chandler Page outran Silver Lake to the tune of 147 rushing yards with five touchdowns while quarterback Elijah Colbert went 9-for-14 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Despite giving up 32 points in the fourth quarter, the Patriots forced five turnovers.