Prep football playoff glance: Noyd gets top-ranked Cross County off to a rolling start; Weeping Water holds off Freeman

Cross County continued its dominance in Class D-1 on Thursday as the No. 1 Cougars (9-0) ran past Clarkson/Leigh 56-6 in the opening round of the state football playoffs in Stromsburg.

Isaac Noyd carried the load with 164 yards on the ground and three scores. Noyd had scoring runs of 34 and 18 yards in the first half before putting a stamp on his performance with a 44-yard gallop in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 44-6 lead.

Carter Seim added three carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns for Cross County.

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14: Weeping Water scored on its first two possessions, and then relied on its defense to hold off the Falcons on a windy and rainy night in Weeping Water.

Nolan Blevins scored from a yard out to give the Indians (7-1) a 24-0 lead with more than 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Freeman responded with a 1-yard touchdown from Holden Ruse before halftime.

Freeman (6-3) pulled to within 10 midway through the fourth quarter on another TD from Ruse. Freeman recovered an onside kick and began driving down the field, but Blevins picked off a pass to end the Falcons' momentum.

Weeping Water won the regular-season meeting 40-8 in Week 1.