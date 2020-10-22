Prep football playoff glance: Noyd gets top-ranked Cross County off to a rolling start; Weeping Water holds off Freeman

Cross County continued its dominance in Class D-1 on Thursday as the No. 1 Cougars (9-0) ran past Clarkson/Leigh 56-6 in the opening round of the state football playoffs in Stromsburg.
Isaac Noyd carried the load with 164 yards on the ground and three scores. Noyd had scoring runs of 34 and 18 yards in the first half before putting a stamp on his performance with a 44-yard gallop in the third quarter to give the Cougars a 44-6 lead.
Carter Seim added three carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns for Cross County.
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14: Weeping Water scored on its first two possessions, and then relied on its defense to hold off the Falcons on a windy and rainy night in Weeping Water.
Nolan Blevins scored from a yard out to give the Indians (7-1) a 24-0 lead with more than 8 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Freeman responded with a 1-yard touchdown from Holden Ruse before halftime.
Freeman (6-3) pulled to within 10 midway through the fourth quarter on another TD from Ruse. Freeman recovered an onside kick and began driving down the field, but Blevins picked off a pass to end the Falcons' momentum.
Weeping Water won the regular-season meeting 40-8 in Week 1.
Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34: Quarterback Blake Miller had a big hand in the Knights' Class D-1 win, running for four touchdowns and rushing for another in Humphrey.
Lourdes (5-2) took control in the third quarter, scoring four plays into the half on Aidan Aldana's 22-yard run, which gave the Knights a 26-14 lead. Miller completed a 43-yard pass to set up a 10-yard touchdown run to give Lourdes a 34-14 lead later in the quarter.
The Bulldogs finish at 4-2.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36: Evan Haisch scored seven touchdowns, including five after Thayer Central pulled to within 38-28 in the third quarter, in helping L-C-C (6-3) pull away for the first-round win in Hebron.
Haisch scored on runs of 18, 5, 35, 1, 11, 4 and 4.
His 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter ignited a 38-point outburst.
Logan Wiedel threw for 267 yards and four touchdowns, and Trey Fischer caught five passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns to lead Thayer Central (6-3).
Stanton 81, EMF 28: Class D-1 No. 7 Stanton rolled up 448 rushing yards and 53 first-half points en route to the win.
Sutton Pohlman rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and Parker Krusemark scored four touchdowns to lead the Mustangs (7-1).
Jackson Beethe hauled in two touchdowns for EMF (4-4).
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22: Eli Knapp rushed for 180 yards and four touchdowns in leading No. 9 Lutheran Northeast to a Class D-1 first-round win in Norfolk.
Lutheran Northeast jumped to a 32-0 lead behind a blocked punt safety, followed by a 42-yard kickoff return for a score from Cort McKewon and then a 41-yard toudchdown run from Knapp.
BDS 50, Elgin/PJ 0: Dalton Kleinschmidt set the tone with three early touchdowns as top-ranked BDS rolled to a first-round win in Bruning.
Kleinschmidt opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown, and rumbled in from 7 and 29 yards out to give the Eagles (8-0) a 24-0 lead.
BDS kept the pressure on, building a 42-0 halftime lead. Elgin/PJ finishes at 3-6.
Falls City Sacred Heart 60, Fullerton 14: The Class D-2 No. 3 Irish (7-1) ran away with a 38-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in Falls City.
Jakob Jordan led the way with four first-quarter touchdowns, including runs of 39, 5 and 1 yards.
He added a 32-yard pass to Jack Fiegener to close out the scoring in the first frame. Jordan added 64 yards on the ground on nine carries, while Del Casteel led the Irish with 13 carries for 161 yards and two scores.
Allen 40, Johnson-Brock 20: Kobe Kumm started Class D-2 No. 9 Allen in style with a fumble recovery for a touchdown on Johnson-Brock's first offensive series. Kumm later added a 9-yard run and a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Joe Grone added a splash in the second quarter with two touchdowns in under a minute from 5 and 3 yards out to put Allen out front. Anthony Isom added a 40-yard run and interception return for a score in the third.
Sloan Pelican had two touchdowns for Johnson-Brock (3-6).
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County, 10.22
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!