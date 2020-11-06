Prep football playoff glance: Larson, St. Paul overcome slow start to run past Lincoln Christian

Halloween is over, but St. Paul's game against Lincoln Christian was full of tricks-and-treats Friday in St. Paul.

Eli Larson fumbled the football twice for C-1 No. 2 St. Paul on the Wildcats' first two possessions that led to a 14-0 lead for No. 8 Lincoln Christian, but quickly made up for it in St. Paul's 50-21 quarterfinal victory.

"We just told the boys they have to get out of their own way," St. Paul head coach Rusty Fuller said. "We knew they were going to be ready to go."

After Lincoln Christian's Alex Koch rumbled 21 yards in the end zone that helped put the Crusaders ahead 14-0, Larson buckled his chin strap a little tighter and finished a two-play, 80-yard drive with a 57-yard run.

"Next play, next play," Fuller said. "I didn't even have to say anything to him. That's just the way he is."

Larson finished with 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tommy Wroblewski added 133 yards, including a 95-yard score on the ground, and an interception return for a touchdown.

St. Paul then opened the second half with an onside kick, faked a kick for a two-point conversion and scored on a hook-and-ladder for the second time this season en route to 50 unanswered points.