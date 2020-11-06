Prep football playoff glance: Larson, St. Paul overcome slow start to run past Lincoln Christian

Halloween is over, but St. Paul's game against Lincoln Christian was full of tricks-and-treats Friday in St. Paul.
Eli Larson fumbled the football twice for C-1 No. 2 St. Paul on the Wildcats' first two possessions that led to a 14-0 lead for No. 8 Lincoln Christian, but quickly made up for it in St. Paul's 50-21 quarterfinal victory.
"We just told the boys they have to get out of their own way," St. Paul head coach Rusty Fuller said. "We knew they were going to be ready to go."
After Lincoln Christian's Alex Koch rumbled 21 yards in the end zone that helped put the Crusaders ahead 14-0, Larson buckled his chin strap a little tighter and finished a two-play, 80-yard drive with a 57-yard run.
"Next play, next play," Fuller said. "I didn't even have to say anything to him. That's just the way he is."
Larson finished with 250 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tommy Wroblewski added 133 yards, including a 95-yard score on the ground, and an interception return for a touchdown.
St. Paul then opened the second half with an onside kick, faked a kick for a two-point conversion and scored on a hook-and-ladder for the second time this season en route to 50 unanswered points.
The Wildcats advance to face No. 1 Pierce in a Week 1 rematch.
CLASS A
Millard South 34, Creighton Prep 20: No. 3 Millard South opened the second half with back-to-back touchdowns from Christian Nash to take a 28-10 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter in Omaha. No. 6 Creighton Prep got within 28-17, but the Patriots had the answer with an 11-yard pass from T.J. Urban to Reggie Harris.
CLASS C-2
Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19: Brady Timm had a ball game with 279 yards of total offense (128 rushing, 151 passing) and three touchdowns to lead No. 5 Yutan past No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia in Yutan. Sam Peterson added 88-yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Chieftains.
CLASS D-1
Cross County 62, Elm Creek 6: No. 1 Cross County never passed the ball against Elm Creek, running the ball for 522 rushing yards in Stromsburg.
Carter Seim was the Cougars' leading rusher with 18 attempts for 272 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores give him 36 on the season.
Isaac Noyd also eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards for the Cougars and included a 63-yard direct snap for his 28th touchdown of the season.
The Cougars only allowed 47 yards on 40 plays from the Buffaloes.
"We were pleased with our physicality, especially on the defensive side," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "We're excited about the outcome, but we know we have our hands full going forward."
Tri County 44, Weeping Water 28: Cole Siems ran rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and Jack Holsing added another 143 yards and a score for road team Tri County as the No. 4 Trojans advanced to the Class D-1 semifinals. The Trojans ran for 355 yards.
"We had to make some adjustments from last time we played them (Weeping Water). They showed us some different looks," coach Brent Scheiding said. "I thought all of our backs did a good job tonight."
CLASS D-2
Falls City Sacred Heart 54, Osceola 28: Del Casteel's 1-yard run for the final score on the scoreboard was simple, but it put a stamp on the game for the D-2 No. 3 Irish in Falls City.
Falls City Sacred Heart trailed No. 2 Osceola 28-14 at halftime before the Irish scored 40 unanswered points in the second half.
“We made some decent adjustments at halftime. More than anything we played a smarter second half," Sacred Heart head coach Doug Goltz said. "In the first half, we made some mistakes that took away some points for us and gave them some points. I had some play calls that hurt us the first half, too. I think we settled down and followed the game plan better the second half. We beat a very good football team tonight.”
Casteel finished with 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 touches.
BDS 60, Kenesaw 27: Dominic Philippi had four rushing touchdowns of 12, 8, 32 and 14 yards and finished with six touchdowns to lead No. 1 BDS past No. 6 Kenesaw at home. Dalton Kleinschmidt added a 77-yard kickoff return.
SIX-MAN
McCool Junction 79, Paxton 20: No. 1 McCool Junction exploded for 466 total yards and 11 touchdowns with 423 yards and 10 touchdowns coming on the ground in the home win. Owen McDonald was the Mustangs' leading offensive contributor, running 16 times for 224 yards, four rushing touchdowns and a 75 yard kick return.
Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14: Derek Buss rushed for 174 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns as Sterling remained undefeated and advanced to the semifinals. Garret Hier completed six of his seven pass for 81 yards and three scores for the Jets. They will face Arthur County next week.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!