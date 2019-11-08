Jackson Seward had two rushing touchdowns and Eli Larson rushed for 169 yards as the Class C-2 No. 2 Wildcats shut down No. 7 Aquinas 25-10 in St. Paul.
The win puts St. Paul into the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Brendan Knapp opened the scoring for St. Paul with a 33-yard TD pass to Tommy Wroblewski. After an Aquinas field goal cut the lead to 6-3, Seward's 9-yard TD put the Wildcats up 13-3 in the second quarter.
Seward added a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Larson's 4-yard TD in the fourth quarter put St. Paul up 25-10.
"(Larson and Seward) really hurt us at both running back and linebacker. They're nice players who make an impact on both sides of the ball." said Aquinas coach Ron Mimick.
St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said Larson's big game gave him 30 TDs this season and has him just 13 rushing yards short of 2,000.
Up next for the Wildcats is a semifinal matchup with top-ranked Oakland-Craig.
"On defense they haven't been giving up too many yards ...," Fuller said. "They're going to be big and physical, and we're going to have to be ready to go."
Millard South 34, Grand Island 24: T.J. Urban led the Class A No. 3 Patriots to a come-from-behind quarterfinal victory over the No. 6 Islanders Friday at home with 175 of Millard South's 303 rushing yards and four scores on 27 carries.
Grand Island took an early 10-0 first quarter lead, capped by a 41-yard boot from Braxton Mendez, before Urban carried the Patriots with his legs.
The Patriot quarterback had scoring runs of 16, 1, 39 and 29 yards as Millard South finally got some breathing room in the third quarter by outscoring the Islanders 13-0.
Broc Douglas paced the Islanders offensively with eight receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Douglas opened the scoring with a 77-yard score on a reverse pass in the first quarter.
McCool Junction 63, Eustis-Farnam 16: The No. 2 Mustangs finished with eight touchdowns on the ground, four by Owen McDonald, as McCool Junction rolled in the six-man playoff matchup.
"We came out and established our will on both sides of the ball, and by halftime the game was pretty well locked up," McCool Junction coach Jarrod Weiss said. "It was a credit to our kids for being ... locked in."
McCool Junction rolled up 426 yards of offense with 389 on the ground. Dana Hobbs added nine carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns.