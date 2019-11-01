The No. 6 Islanders rushed out to a 28-7 lead at the half and cruised to a 35-14 victory over Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island.
The Silver Hawks finished with 300 yards of offense to Grand Island's 278, but threw three interceptions, including a pick-six. Carson Cahoy completed 10 of his 19 passes for 131 yards and touchdown while adding 41 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to lead the Islanders.
Southwest's Laken Harnly was 16-of-29 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Telo Arsiaga had 93 yards on 24 carries for the Silver Hawks. Grand Island next faces No. 3 Millard South, who defeated Papillion-La Vista South 42-21, at Buell Stadium in Omaha next Friday.
Millard West 34, Lincoln Pius X 0: After a scoreless first quarter, the No. 2 Wildcats scored 21 points in the second and 13 points in the third to power past the Thunderbolts at Buell Stadium. Millard West outgained Lincoln Pius X 349-104 on offense. Tristan Gomes completed 5 of 9 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 17 times for 125 yards and three scores to lead the Wildcats. John Andreasen ran 13 times for 43 yards to lead the Bolts on the ground. Millard West takes on No. 9 Elkhorn South, which defeated eighth-ranked Kearney 23-7, at Buell Stadium in Omaha next Friday.
Wahoo 56, Boys Town 0: The No. 2 Warriors rushed for 292 yards against the Cowboys in C-1 first-round playoff action at Wahoo. Wahoo's defense held Boys Town to 175 total yards of offense. Trevin Luben had 11 carries for 74 yards and scored three times, while Colin Ludvik ran nine times for 89 yards and a touchdown to lead the Warriors. Thomas Waido completed all seven of his passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, as well. Wahoo will face 10th-ranked Columbus Scotus next Friday. Scotus beat Bishop Neumann 48-28.
You have free articles remaining.
Waverly 49, Omaha Gross 20: The Class B No. 2 Vikings cruised past Omaha Gross on Friday night, rushing for 400 total yards and shutting down the Cougar offense for most of the night. Zane Schawangs led Waverly with 94 yards on the ground, but it was a different Viking running back that stole the show. Junior Evan Canoyer punched it into the end zone four times, including rushing scores of 12 and 2 yards to put Waverly out front early 14-0. Two more scores by Ethan Kastens and Mason Nieman made the score 28-0 at halftime. Gross put up 20 points in the fourth quarter, but two Canoyer scores in the second half put the game away. Waverly will face off against Hastings in the Class B quarterfinals next Friday in Waverly. No. 7 Hastings beat McCook 42-7.
Ashland-Greenwood 53, Cozad 14: Everything was working for Ashland-Greenwood as the C-1 No. 4 Bluejays handily move past Cozad at home backed by a solid passing performance. Bryce Kitrell was a big factor in the Bluejays' success, rushing for 181 yards on nine carries and reaching the end zone four times, including on two punt returns. Hunter Washburn was 3-for-11 passing for 139 yards, most of it to Kyle vonRentzell, who hauled in two catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Ashland-Greenwood will travel to play No. 9 Wayne on next Friday. Wayne defeated Kearney Catholic 28-21.
Doniphan-Trumbull 22, Centennial 14: Class C-2 No. 5 Doniphan-Trumbull tamed the sixth-ranked Broncos in Doniphan behind quarterback Griffin Hendricks. He went 14-for-30 for 132 passing yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Keithan Stafford rushed 18 times for 104 yards. Doniphan-Trumbull travels to meet top-ranked Oakland-Craig next Friday. Oakland-Craig beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 28-26.
BRLD 39, Wilber-Clatonia 21: Entering Friday's contest against BRLD, Wilber-Clatonia was 9-1 in C-2 first-round state playoff games in the past 10 seasons. Enter Will Gatzemeyer. The Wolverines quarterback eclipsed 300 yards passing and recorded three touchdowns, not to mention a pick-six on the defensive side. With the win, BRLD advances to take on North Bend Central on the road.
Aquinas 27, Shelby-Rising City 0: Aquinas used big plays to shut out Shelby-Rising City, including a 45-yard touchdown run and six turnovers. Aquinas takes on St. Paul on the road.