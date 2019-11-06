Cross County is peaking at the right time, and used a 1-2 punch Wednesday in a 20-6 upset victory over No. 2 BDS in a Class D-1 playoff game in Bruning.
The Cougars (6-4), who lost three of their first four games to begin the year, had not made it to the third-round of the state playoffs since 2002, while BDS (9-1) suffered just its third loss in the past five seasons. The Eagles racked up a 54-3 record in that span, including the upset loss Wednesday.
After the Eagles used a six-play, first-quarter drive ending with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Quinones to Isaac Else to take a 6-0 lead, Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd took over the game for the Cougars. Both Seim and Noyd finished with more than 130 rushing yards apiece.
Seim capped a five-play drive in the second quarter with 46-yard scamper and took an 8-6 lead into the half after Landen Berck converted the two-point conversion. The Cougar sophomore finished with 95 yards on 12 carries and the lone Cross County score in the first half.
Noyd added his own stamp on the game with a 60-yard dash in the third quarter to give Cross County a 14-6 advantage, and Seim added another score from 43 yards out
The Cougars on Tuesday will face Tri-County, which won 68-8 in an upset of their own over No. 5 Elmwood-Murdock.
You have free articles remaining.
Falls City SH 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6: Jake Hoy ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another as Falls City Sacred Heart turned an 8-6 first-quarter lead into a blowout in the second round of the Class D-2 playoffs in Falls City. After Hoy took a 26-yard run to the house and converted the two-point run, Eli Hays answered with a 22-yard reception from Lance Paprocki, but the Patriots failed to tie the game. Hoy finished with 77 yards on 12 carries, and Del Casteel added three second-half touchdowns to help the Irish pull away. Casteel added 66 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Lawrence-Nelson 14: No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis tasted its first deficit of the season in Wednesday's D-2 home playoff game but quickly washed that out of its mouth and got back to business.
Behind 207 rushing yards and four touchdowns by running back Taylor Wemhoff, St. Francis remained unbeaten with a 60-14 win over Lawrence-Nelson. The Raiders led 14-6 after answering the Flyers' opening touchdown drive and capitalizing on a fumbled kickoff with another score moments later.
But St. Francis then scored the next 54 points, including Wemhoff's second, third and fourth touchdowns. Wemhoff went 49 yards to the end zone on the first snap of the game, the third week in a row the Flyers had created a touchdown on either the kickoff or their first play from scrimmage.
"I didn't have to do much with my blockers. They were getting them each time. It made it a lot of fun. There's nothing like this," Wemhoff said. "We've (scored on the first play) a couple times this season. I think this was the third time we broke that first one. It's a lot of fun getting that first punch at them."