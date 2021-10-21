Prep football playoff glance: Falls City Sacred Heart starts fast en route to opening-round win in Class D-2

The No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart football team cruised in its opening-round game of the Class D-2 playoffs Thursday in Falls City.

The Irish led by as much as 55-0 en route to a 63-41 win against Osmond.

Sacred Heart quarterback Jakob Jordan made plays in the run game, scoring three running touchdowns of 3, 27 and 11 yards to fuel an early surge, when the Irish scored five first-quarter touchdowns to take a 34-0 lead.

Evan Keithley had two rushing touchdowns for the Irish and made a play on special teams with a blocked punt returned for a score.

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12: Carter Seim scampered for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead the D-1 No. 4 Cougars (8-1). Haiden Hild pitched in with nine carries for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32: A 50-point first half from the D-1 No. 3 Jaguars (9-0) led a cruising victory in Howells. Levi Belina scored four touchdowns in the first half and finished with 179 yards on nine carries. Lane Belina followed right behind with 132 yards and a pair of scores. Cade Hosier led the Knights with 103 rushing yards.