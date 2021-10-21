Prep football playoff glance: Falls City Sacred Heart starts fast en route to opening-round win in Class D-2

The No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart football team cruised in its opening-round game of the Class D-2 playoffs Thursday in Falls City.
The Irish led by as much as 55-0 en route to a 63-41 win against Osmond.
Sacred Heart quarterback Jakob Jordan made plays in the run game, scoring three running touchdowns of 3, 27 and 11 yards to fuel an early surge, when the Irish scored five first-quarter touchdowns to take a 34-0 lead.
Evan Keithley had two rushing touchdowns for the Irish and made a play on special teams with a blocked punt returned for a score.
Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12: Carter Seim scampered for 160 yards and two touchdowns to lead the D-1 No. 4 Cougars (8-1). Haiden Hild pitched in with nine carries for 86 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32: A 50-point first half from the D-1 No. 3 Jaguars (9-0) led a cruising victory in Howells. Levi Belina scored four touchdowns in the first half and finished with 179 yards on nine carries. Lane Belina followed right behind with 132 yards and a pair of scores. Cade Hosier led the Knights with 103 rushing yards.
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 32: Aiden Kuester threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns — and rushed for another 116 and three scores — as the D-1 No. 7 Warriors (8-1) used a 32-point second quarter to run away with a Class D-1 win. Dusty Kapke led the Trojans with 174 yards through the air and 89 on the ground.
Lourdes CC 57, Thayer Central 14: Blake Miller led the D-1 No. 2 Knights (9-0) on offense and defense, scoring one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown, and leading the team in tackles with 17. Miller carried the ball 11 times for 81 yards and completed eight passes for 85 yards. Miller's passing touchdown was to Zach Tesarek, who caught two passes for two touchdowns.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30, EMF 26: L-C-C rallied from down 26-22 in the fourth quarter to prevail in the first round of the D-1 playoffs. Evan Schmitt connected with Evan Haisch for a 47-yard touchdown with 3:52 remaining to give L-C-C the lead for good.
Johnson-Brock 54, Winside 12: Senior quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger accounted for five touchdowns for the D-2 No. 7 Eagles (8-2) in Johnson. Fossenbarger threw two passing touchdowns, a 25-yarder to Nic Parriott and a 50-yarder to Hunter Gravatt, and scored three rushing TDs. Parriott also returned a kick for 70 yards for a touchdown.