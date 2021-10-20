Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
Class A
Lincoln North Star at Omaha North
Norfolk at Millard North
Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest
Class C-1
Boone Central at O'Neill
Boys Town at Omaha Concordia
Six-man
Hampton at Santee
Lewiston at Pawnee City
S-E-M at Paxton
FRIDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast
Fremont at Lincoln Pius X
Grand Island at Omaha Bryan
Gretna at Papillion-La Vista
Kearney at Omaha Northwest
Lincoln East at Creighton Prep
Lincoln High at Bellevue West
Millard West at Lincoln Northeast
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Burke at Millard South
Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South
Class B
Alliance at McCook
Beatrice at Crete
Blair at South Sioux City
Elkhorn North at Omaha Roncalli
Northwest at Hastings
Omaha Gross at Bennington
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn
Ralston at Mount Michael
Scottsbluff at Gering
Seward at Aurora
Waverly at Norris
York at Lexington
Class C-1
Auburn at Falls City
Battle Creek at North Bend Central
Broken Bow at Minden
Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview
DC West at Arlington
Fillmore Central at Adams Central
Gothenburg at Holdrege
Kearney Catholic at Cozad
Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City
Logan View/SS at Fort Calhoun
Louisville at Raymond Central
Milford at Fairbury
Mitchell at Sidney
Ogallala at Chadron
Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood
Schuyler at West Point-Beemer
St. Paul 2, Twin River 0, fft.
Wahoo at Malcolm
Wayne at Pierce
Wood River-Shelton at Central City
Class C-2
Aquinas at Tekamah-Herman
Archbishop Bergan at Ponca
Bridgeport at Hershey
Crofton at BRLD
David City at Oakland-Craig
Gordon-Rushville at Chase County
Grand Island CC at Centura
Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic
Lincoln Lutheran at Wilber-Clatonia
North Platte St. Pat's at Valentine
Ord at Gibbon
Superior at Hastings SC
Sutton at Doniphan-Trumbull
Syracuse at Bishop Neumann
Yutan at Centennial
Six-man
Arthur County at South Platte
Banner County at Sioux County
Crawford at Minatare
Creek Valley at Potter-Dix
Franklin at Harvard
Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore
Meridian at Sterling
McCool Junction at Dorchester
Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran
Red Cloud at Silver Lake
St. Edward at Elba
Stuart at Spalding Academy
Wallace at Southwest
Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler