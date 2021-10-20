 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule
0 Comments
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Class A

Lincoln North Star at Omaha North

Norfolk at Millard North

Omaha Central at Lincoln Southwest

Class C-1

Boone Central at O'Neill

Boys Town at Omaha Concordia

Six-man

Hampton at Santee

Lewiston at Pawnee City

S-E-M at Paxton

FRIDAY'S REGULAR-SEASON GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southeast

Fremont at Lincoln Pius X

Grand Island at Omaha Bryan

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista

Kearney at Omaha Northwest

Lincoln East at Creighton Prep

Lincoln High at Bellevue West

Millard West at Lincoln Northeast

North Platte at Columbus

Omaha Burke at Millard South

Omaha Westside at Omaha Benson

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha South

Class B

Alliance at McCook

Beatrice at Crete

Blair at South Sioux City

Elkhorn North at Omaha Roncalli

Northwest at Hastings

Omaha Gross at Bennington

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn

Ralston at Mount Michael

Scottsbluff at Gering

Seward at Aurora

Waverly at Norris

York at Lexington

Class C-1

Auburn at Falls City

Battle Creek at North Bend Central

Broken Bow at Minden

Columbus Scotus at Columbus Lakeview

DC West at Arlington

Fillmore Central at Adams Central

Gothenburg at Holdrege

Kearney Catholic at Cozad

Lincoln Christian at Nebraska City

Logan View/SS at Fort Calhoun

Louisville at Raymond Central

Milford at Fairbury

Mitchell at Sidney

Ogallala at Chadron

Platteview at Ashland-Greenwood

Schuyler at West Point-Beemer

St. Paul 2, Twin River 0, fft.

Wahoo at Malcolm

Wayne at Pierce

Wood River-Shelton at Central City

Class C-2

Aquinas at Tekamah-Herman

Archbishop Bergan at Ponca

Bridgeport at Hershey

Crofton at BRLD

David City at Oakland-Craig

Gordon-Rushville at Chase County

Grand Island CC at Centura

Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic

Lincoln Lutheran at Wilber-Clatonia

North Platte St. Pat's at Valentine

Ord at Gibbon

Superior at Hastings SC

Sutton at Doniphan-Trumbull

Syracuse at Bishop Neumann

Yutan at Centennial

Six-man

Arthur County at South Platte

Banner County at Sioux County

Crawford at Minatare

Creek Valley at Potter-Dix

Franklin at Harvard

Hay Springs at Cody-Kilgore

Meridian at Sterling

McCool Junction at Dorchester

Parkview Christian at Heartland Lutheran

Red Cloud at Silver Lake

St. Edward at Elba

Stuart at Spalding Academy

Wallace at Southwest

Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler

High school football logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Recap: Ben Simmons drama

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News