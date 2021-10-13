Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 8 schedule

Football
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Papillion-La Vista at Bellevue East
Class B
Blair at Ralston
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Summerland
Burwell at Amherst
Cambridge at Dundy County-Stratton
Cedar Bluffs at Elmwood-Murdock
Freeman at Johnson County Central
Lourdes CC at HTRS
Palmyra at Weeping Water
Shelby-Rising City at East Butler
Southern Valley at Arapahoe
West Holt at North Central
Class D-2
Falls City SH at Diller-Odell
Leyton at Garden County
Loomis at Brady
Homer at Pender
Mullen at Maxwell
Pleasanton at Sandhills/Thedford
Six-man
Elba at Santee
Sioux County at Hay Springs
South Platte at Creek Valley
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Columbus
Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South
Fremont at Omaha North
Grand Island at Norfolk
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X at Norris
Lincoln Southeast at Gretna
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Burke
Millard North at Omaha Benson
Millard South at Lincoln North Star
North Platte at Millard West
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside
Omaha Central at Omaha South
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High
Class B
Aurora at Northwest
Bennington at Omaha Roncalli
Crete at Waverly
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North
Elkhorn South at Kearney
Lexington at Alliance
McCook at Scottsbluff
Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
South Sioux City at Omaha Gross
York at Seward
Class C-1
Adams Central at St. Paul
Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville
Boys Town at Arlington
Central City at Fillmore Central
Chadron at Gothenburg
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Columbus Scotus at Boone Central
Cozad at Broken Bow
Fairbury at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Omaha Concordia
Holdrege at Kearney Catholic
Logan View/SS at DC West
Milford at Lincoln Christian
Minden at Wood River-Shelton
Mitchell at Gering
Nebraska City at Falls City
O’Neill at Wayne
Pierce at Battle Creek
Platteview at Malcolm
Raymond Central at Wahoo
Sidney at Ogallala
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central
Class C-2
Aquinas at BRLD
Bridgeport at Chase County
Centura at Ord
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior
Gibbon at Sutton
Hastings SC at Sandy Creek
Hershey at North Platte St. Pat's
Lincoln Lutheran at Centennial
Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan
Ponca at Hartington CC
Tekamah-Herman at David City
Twin River at Grand Island CC
Valentine at Gordon-Rushville
Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse
Yutan at Bishop Neumann
Class D-1
Alma at Perkins County
Arcadia-Loup City at Anselmo-Merna
Bertrand at Elm Creek
Conestoga at Brownell Talbot
Cross County at Humphrey/LHF
Hemingford at Kimball
Hitchcock County at Hi-Line
Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh
Lutheran High Northeast at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Neligh-Oakdale at Nebraska Christian
Norfolk Catholic at Crofton
Ravenna at Heartland
Southern at EMF
Stanton at Guardian Angels CC
Sutherland at Bayard
Tri County at Thayer Central
Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle
Wisner-Pilger at Madison
Class D-2
Bloomfield at Creighton
CWC at Riverside
Central Valley at Humphrey SF
Elgin/PJ at Osmond
Elkhorn Valley at Plainview
Emerson-Hubbard at Allen
Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran
Giltner at Blue Hill
Johnson-Brock at Mead
Kenesaw at Palmer
Lawrence-Nelson at BDS
Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley
Morrill at Hyannis
Overton at Axtell
Sandhills Valley at Ansley-Litchfield
South Loup at Twin Loup
Walthill at Omaha Christian
Wynot at Winside
Six-man
Boyd County at St. Mary's
Cody-Kilgore at Crawford
Deshler at Meridian
Dorchester at Parkview Christian
Hampton at McCool Junction
Harvard at Wilcox-Hildreth
Heartland Lutheran at Stuart
High Plains at Osceola
Pawnee City at Red Cloud
Paxton at Minatare
Potter-Dix at Banner County
Silver Lake at Franklin
Southwest at S-E-M
Spalding Academy at St. Edward
Sterling at Lewiston
Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace
Wausa at Randolph
