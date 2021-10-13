 Skip to main content
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 8 schedule and scores
Football

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Class A

Papillion-La Vista 54, Bellevue East 7

Class B

Ralston 49, Blair 32

Class D-1

Arapahoe 52, Southern Valley 26

Burwell 28, Amherst 15

Elmwood-Murdock 68, Cedar Bluff 36

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Cambridge 22

Freeman 58, Johnson County Central 52

Lourdes CC 81, HTRS 20

North Central 50, West Holt 14

Shelby-Rising City 61, East Butler 8

Summerland 58, Ainsworth 20

Weeping Water 60, Palmyra 28

Class D-2

Falls City SH 73, Diller-Odell 14

Leyton 36, Garden County 22

Loomis 68, Brady 35

Mullen 52, Maxwell 20

Pender 56, Homer 16

Sandhills/Thedford 72, Pleasanton 18

Six-man

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7

Santee 40, Elba 6

South Platte at Creek Valley

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Columbus

Creighton Prep at Papillion-La Vista South

Fremont at Omaha North

Grand Island at Norfolk

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln East

Lincoln Pius X at Norris

Lincoln Southeast at Gretna

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha Burke

Millard North at Omaha Benson

Millard South at Lincoln North Star

North Platte at Millard West

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Westside

Omaha Central at Omaha South

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High

Class B

Aurora at Northwest

Bennington at Omaha Roncalli

Crete at Waverly

Elkhorn at Elkhorn North

Elkhorn South at Kearney

Lexington at Alliance

McCook at Scottsbluff

Mount Michael at Omaha Skutt

Plattsmouth at Beatrice

South Sioux City at Omaha Gross

York at Seward

Class C-1

Adams Central at St. Paul

Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville

Boys Town at Arlington

Central City at Fillmore Central

Chadron at Gothenburg

Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler

Columbus Scotus at Boone Central

Cozad at Broken Bow

Fairbury at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Omaha Concordia

Holdrege at Kearney Catholic

Logan View/SS at DC West

Milford at Lincoln Christian

Minden at Wood River-Shelton

Mitchell at Gering

Nebraska City at Falls City

O’Neill at Wayne

Pierce at Battle Creek

Platteview at Malcolm

Raymond Central at Wahoo

Sidney at Ogallala

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central

Class C-2

Aquinas at BRLD

Bridgeport at Chase County

Centura at Ord

Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior

Gibbon at Sutton

Hastings SC at Sandy Creek

Hershey at North Platte St. Pat's

Lincoln Lutheran at Centennial

Oakland-Craig at Archbishop Bergan

Ponca at Hartington CC

Tekamah-Herman at David City

Twin River at Grand Island CC

Valentine at Gordon-Rushville

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse

Yutan at Bishop Neumann

Class D-1

Alma at Perkins County

Arcadia-Loup City at Anselmo-Merna

Bertrand at Elm Creek

Conestoga at Brownell Talbot

Cross County at Humphrey/LHF

Hemingford 1, Kimball 0, fft.

Hitchcock County at Hi-Line

Howells-Dodge at Clarkson/Leigh

Lutheran High Northeast at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Neligh-Oakdale at Nebraska Christian

Norfolk Catholic at Crofton

Ravenna at Heartland

Southern at EMF

Stanton at Guardian Angels CC

Sutherland at Bayard

Tri County at Thayer Central

Wakefield at Hartington-Newcastle

Wisner-Pilger at Madison

Class D-2

Bloomfield at Creighton

CWC at Riverside

Central Valley at Humphrey SF

Elgin/PJ at Osmond

Elkhorn Valley at Plainview

Emerson-Hubbard at Allen

Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran

Giltner at Blue Hill

Johnson-Brock at Mead

Kenesaw at Palmer

Lawrence-Nelson at BDS

Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley

Morrill at Hyannis

Overton at Axtell

Sandhills Valley at Ansley-Litchfield

South Loup at Twin Loup

Walthill at Omaha Christian

Wynot at Winside

Six-man

Boyd County at St. Mary's

Cody-Kilgore at Crawford

Deshler at Meridian

Dorchester at Parkview Christian

Hampton at McCool Junction

Harvard at Wilcox-Hildreth

Heartland Lutheran at Stuart

High Plains at Osceola

Pawnee City at Red Cloud

Paxton at Minatare

Potter-Dix at Banner County

Silver Lake at Franklin

Southwest at S-E-M

Spalding Academy at St. Edward

Sterling at Lewiston

Wauneta-Palisade at Wallace

Wausa at Randolph

High school football logo 2021

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

