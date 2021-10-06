 Skip to main content
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 7 schedule
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 7 schedule

Football

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Lincoln Southeast

Gretna at Elkhorn South

Class C-2

BRLD at Norfolk Catholic

Class D-1

Bayard at Hemingford

Maxwell at Hitchcock County

Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton

Class D-2

Axtell at Maywood-Hayes Center

Garden County at Morrill

Humphrey SF at CWC

Six-man

Banner County at South Platte

Lewiston at Deshler

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Millard West

Columbus at Omaha Northwest

Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln East at North Platte

Lincoln High at Kearney

Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista

Millard North at Grand Island

Millard South at Fremont

Norfolk at Omaha Westside

Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan

Omaha North at Lincoln Pius X

Omaha South at Omaha Burke

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central

Class B

Beatrice at Seward

Bennington at Elkhorn

Elkhorn North at Mount Michael

Gering at McCook

Hastings at Aurora

Norris at Crete

Northwest at York

Omaha Gross at Blair

Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City

Omaha Skutt at Ralston

Scottsbluff at Lexington

Waverly at Plattsmouth

Class C-1

Arlington at Fort Calhoun

Auburn at Nebraska City

Battle Creek at O’Neill

Broken Bow at Holdrege

Chadron at Alliance

DC West at Boys Town

Falls City at Milford

Fillmore Central at Wood River-Shelton

Gothenburg at Sidney

Kearney Catholic at Adams Central

Lincoln Christian at Fairbury

Louisville at Platteview

Malcolm at Raymond Central

Minden at Cozad

North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview

Ogallala at Mitchell

Omaha Concordia at Logan View/SS

Ord 2, Twin River 0, fft.

Pierce at West Point-Beemer

Schuyler at Columbus Scotus

St. Paul at Central City

Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood

Wayne at Boone Central

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Tekamah-Herman

Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia

Chase County at Hershey

Crofton at Ponca

Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran

David City at Aquinas

Gibbon at Centura

Grand Island CC at Hastings SC

North Platte St. Pat's at Gordon-Rushville

Oakland-Craig at Hartington CC

Sandy Creek at Doniphan-Trumbull

Superior at Sutton

Syracuse at Yutan

Valentine at Bridgeport

Class D-1

Amherst at Ravenna

Anselmo-Merna at Burwell

Arapahoe at Bertrand

Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water

Clarkson/Leigh at Wisner-Pilger

EMF at Heartland

East Butler at Cross County

Elm Creek at Alma

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga

Freeman at Tri County

Guardian Angels CC at Howells-Dodge

HTRS at Palmyra

Hartington-Newcastle at Elkhorn Valley

Hi-Line at Cambridge

Humphrey/LHF at Nebraska Christian

Johnson County Central at Lourdes CC

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wakefield

Madison at Stanton

Neligh-Oakdale at West Holt

North Central at Ainsworth

Perkins County at Sutherland

Plainview at Lutheran High Northeast

Shelby-Rising City at Arcadia-Loup City

Summerland at Creighton

Thayer Central at Southern

Class D-2

Allen at Walthill

Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup

BDS at Giltner

Blue Hill at Kenesaw

Brady at Overton

Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock

Hyannis 2, Kimball 0, fft.

Mead at Cedar Bluffs

Medicine Valley at Loomis

Mullen at Leyton

Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains

Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County

Omaha Christian at Falls City SH

Osceola at Lawrence-Nelson

Osmond at Wynot

Palmer at Fullerton

Pender at Emerson-Hubbard

Randolph at Homer

Riverside at Elgin/PJ

Sandhills/Thedford at Sandhills Valley

Sioux County at Crawford

St. Mary's at Bloomfield

Twin Loup at Pleasanton

Winside at Wausa

Six-man

Creek Valley at Arthur County

Franklin at Red Cloud

Hay Springs at Potter-Dix

Heartland Lutheran at Dorchester

McCool Junction at Meridian

Minatare at Cody-Kilgore

Parkview Christian at Hampton

Pawnee City at Sterling

S-E-M at Wauneta-Palisade

Santee at Spalding Academy

Southwest at Paxton

St. Edward at Stuart

Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake

High school football logo 2021

 

