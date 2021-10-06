Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 7 schedule

Football
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Lincoln Southeast
Gretna at Elkhorn South
Class C-2
BRLD at Norfolk Catholic
Class D-1
Bayard at Hemingford
Maxwell at Hitchcock County
Southern Valley at Dundy County-Stratton
Class D-2
Axtell at Maywood-Hayes Center
Garden County at Morrill
Humphrey SF at CWC
Six-man
Banner County at South Platte
Lewiston at Deshler
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Millard West
Columbus at Omaha Northwest
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East at North Platte
Lincoln High at Kearney
Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista
Millard North at Grand Island
Millard South at Fremont
Norfolk at Omaha Westside
Omaha Benson at Omaha Bryan
Omaha North at Lincoln Pius X
Omaha South at Omaha Burke
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Central
Class B
Beatrice at Seward
Bennington at Elkhorn
Elkhorn North at Mount Michael
Gering at McCook
Hastings at Aurora
Norris at Crete
Northwest at York
Omaha Gross at Blair
Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City
Omaha Skutt at Ralston
Scottsbluff at Lexington
Waverly at Plattsmouth
Class C-1
Arlington at Fort Calhoun
Auburn at Nebraska City
Battle Creek at O’Neill
Broken Bow at Holdrege
Chadron at Alliance
DC West at Boys Town
Falls City at Milford
Fillmore Central at Wood River-Shelton
Gothenburg at Sidney
Kearney Catholic at Adams Central
Lincoln Christian at Fairbury
Louisville at Platteview
Malcolm at Raymond Central
Minden at Cozad
North Bend Central at Columbus Lakeview
Ogallala at Mitchell
Omaha Concordia at Logan View/SS
Ord 2, Twin River 0, fft.
Pierce at West Point-Beemer
Schuyler at Columbus Scotus
St. Paul at Central City
Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood
Wayne at Boone Central
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Tekamah-Herman
Centennial at Wilber-Clatonia
Chase County at Hershey
Crofton at Ponca
Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran
David City at Aquinas
Gibbon at Centura
Grand Island CC at Hastings SC
North Platte St. Pat's at Gordon-Rushville
Oakland-Craig at Hartington CC
Sandy Creek at Doniphan-Trumbull
Superior at Sutton
Syracuse at Yutan
Valentine at Bridgeport
Class D-1
Amherst at Ravenna
Anselmo-Merna at Burwell
Arapahoe at Bertrand
Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
Clarkson/Leigh at Wisner-Pilger
EMF at Heartland
East Butler at Cross County
Elm Creek at Alma
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga
Freeman at Tri County
Guardian Angels CC at Howells-Dodge
HTRS at Palmyra
Hartington-Newcastle at Elkhorn Valley
Hi-Line at Cambridge
Humphrey/LHF at Nebraska Christian
Johnson County Central at Lourdes CC
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wakefield
Madison at Stanton
Neligh-Oakdale at West Holt
North Central at Ainsworth
Perkins County at Sutherland
Plainview at Lutheran High Northeast
Shelby-Rising City at Arcadia-Loup City
Summerland at Creighton
Thayer Central at Southern
Class D-2
Allen at Walthill
Ansley-Litchfield at South Loup
BDS at Giltner
Blue Hill at Kenesaw
Brady at Overton
Diller-Odell at Johnson-Brock
Hyannis 2, Kimball 0, fft.
Mead at Cedar Bluffs
Medicine Valley at Loomis
Mullen at Leyton
Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains
Niobrara/Verdigre at Boyd County
Omaha Christian at Falls City SH
Osceola at Lawrence-Nelson
Osmond at Wynot
Palmer at Fullerton
Pender at Emerson-Hubbard
Randolph at Homer
Riverside at Elgin/PJ
Sandhills/Thedford at Sandhills Valley
Sioux County at Crawford
St. Mary's at Bloomfield
Twin Loup at Pleasanton
Winside at Wausa
Six-man
Creek Valley at Arthur County
Franklin at Red Cloud
Hay Springs at Potter-Dix
Heartland Lutheran at Dorchester