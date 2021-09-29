 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores
0 Comments
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln North Star at Fremont

Lincoln Southeast at Papillion-La Vista

Lincoln Pius X at Millard South

Millard West at Lincoln East

Class B

Mount Michael at Elkhorn High

Class C-1

Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow

Class D-1

Ravenna at Anselmo-Merna

Wakefield at Elkhorn Valley

Class D-2

Randolph at Winside

Six-man

Arthur County at Banner County

Crawford at Hay Springs

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Class A

Elkhorn South at Bellevue East

Kearney at Columbus

Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast

North Platte at Creighton Prep

Omaha Benson at Grand Island

Omaha Bryan at Norfolk

Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Central at Omaha North

Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West

Omaha Skutt at Gretna

Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Westside at Millard North

Class B

Alliance at Scottsbluff

Beatrice at Waverly

Blair at Omaha Roncalli

Lexington at Gering

McCook at Aurora

Omaha Gross at Crete

Plattsmouth at Norris

Ralston at Elkhorn North

Seward at Northwest

South Sioux City at Bennington

York at Hastings

Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm

Boone Central at Battle Creek

Central City at Adams Central

Columbus Lakeview at West Point-Beemer

Columbus Scotus at North Bend Central

Fairbury at Nebraska City

Fillmore Central at Superior

Fort Calhoun at DC West

Holdrege at Minden

Lincoln Christian at Falls City

Logan View/SS at Boys Town

Louisville at Wahoo

Milford at Auburn

Mitchell at Gothenburg

Norfolk Catholic at Wayne

Ogallala at Cozad

Omaha Concordia at Arlington

O’Neill at Pierce

Platteview at Raymond Central

Sidney at Chadron

Wood River-Shelton at St. Paul

Class C-2

Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan

Centennial at Bishop Neumann

Centura at David City

Doniphan-Trumbull at Hastings SC

Grand Island CC at Ord

Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport

Hershey at Valentine

Hartington CC at Crofton

Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse

North Platte St. Pat's at Chase County

Ponca at BRLD

Sutton at Sandy Creek

Tekamah-Herman at Oakland-Craig

Twin River at Gibbon

Wilber-Clatonia at Yutan

Class D-1

Ainsworth at Neligh-Oakdale

Alma at Arapahoe

Bertrand at Southern Valley

Burwell at Arcadia-Loup City

Cambridge at Maxwell

Conestoga at Cedar Bluffs

Cross County at Shelby-Rising City

Dundy County-Stratton at Hi-Line

EMF at Amherst

Elm Creek at Sutherland

Guardian Angels CC at Wisner-Pilger

HTRS at Falls City SH

Heartland at Thayer Central

Hemingford at Perkins County

Humphrey/LHF at Brownell Talbot

Kimball at Bayard

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview

Leyton at Hitchcock County

Lourdes CC at Freeman

Lutheran High Northeast at Hartington-Newcastle

Madison at Clarkson/Leigh

Nebraska Christian at East Butler

North Central at Summerland

Palmyra at Johnson County Central

Southern at Tri County

Stanton at Howells-Dodge

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock

Class D-2

Allen at Wynot

Axtell at Loomis

Bloomfield at Niobrara/Verdigre

Boyd County at West Holt

CWC at Central Valley

Creighton at St. Mary's

Elgin/PJ at Humphrey SF

Emerson-Hubbard at Homer

Giltner at Lawrence-Nelson

High Plains at Palmer

Johnson-Brock at Omaha Christian

Kenesaw at BDS

Maywood-Hayes Center at Overton

Mead at Diller-Odell

Medicine Valley at Brady

Morrill at Mullen

Osceola at Nebraska Lutheran

Riverside at Fullerton

Sandhills Valley at Twin Loup

Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-Litchfield

South Loup at Pleasanton

Walthill at Pender

Wausa at Osmond

Six-man

Deshler at Pawnee City

Dorchester at Sterling

Franklin at Southwest

Hampton at Heartland Lutheran

Hyannis at Garden County

McCool Junction at Parkview Christian

Meridian at Lewiston

Minatare at Sioux County

Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth

Silver Lake at Harvard

South Platte at Potter-Dix

Spalding Academy at Elba

Stuart at Santee

Wallace at S-E-M

High school football logo 2021
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News