Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 6 schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Lincoln North Star at Fremont
Lincoln Southeast at Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln Pius X at Millard South
Millard West at Lincoln East
Class B
Mount Michael at Elkhorn High
Class C-1
Kearney Catholic at Broken Bow
Class D-1
Ravenna at Anselmo-Merna
Wakefield at Elkhorn Valley
Class D-2
Randolph at Winside
Six-man
Arthur County at Banner County
Crawford at Hay Springs
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Class A
Elkhorn South at Bellevue East
Kearney at Columbus
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
North Platte at Creighton Prep
Omaha Benson at Grand Island
Omaha Bryan at Norfolk
Omaha Burke at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West
Omaha Skutt at Gretna
Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Class B
Alliance at Scottsbluff
Beatrice at Waverly
Blair at Omaha Roncalli
Lexington at Gering
McCook at Aurora
Omaha Gross at Crete
Plattsmouth at Norris
Ralston at Elkhorn North
Seward at Northwest
South Sioux City at Bennington
York at Hastings
Class C-1
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm
Boone Central at Battle Creek
Central City at Adams Central
Columbus Lakeview at West Point-Beemer
Columbus Scotus at North Bend Central
Fairbury at Nebraska City
Fillmore Central at Superior
Fort Calhoun at DC West
Holdrege at Minden
Lincoln Christian at Falls City
Logan View/SS at Boys Town
Louisville at Wahoo
Milford at Auburn
Mitchell at Gothenburg
Norfolk Catholic at Wayne
Ogallala at Cozad
Omaha Concordia at Arlington
O’Neill at Pierce
Platteview at Raymond Central
Sidney at Chadron
Wood River-Shelton at St. Paul
Class C-2
Aquinas at Archbishop Bergan
Centennial at Bishop Neumann
Centura at David City
Doniphan-Trumbull at Hastings SC
Grand Island CC at Ord
Gordon-Rushville at Bridgeport
Hershey at Valentine
Hartington CC at Crofton
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse
North Platte St. Pat's at Chase County
Ponca at BRLD
Sutton at Sandy Creek
Tekamah-Herman at Oakland-Craig
Twin River at Gibbon
Wilber-Clatonia at Yutan
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Neligh-Oakdale
Alma at Arapahoe
Bertrand at Southern Valley
Burwell at Arcadia-Loup City
Cambridge at Maxwell
Conestoga at Cedar Bluffs
Cross County at Shelby-Rising City
Dundy County-Stratton at Hi-Line
EMF at Amherst
Elm Creek at Sutherland
Guardian Angels CC at Wisner-Pilger
HTRS at Falls City SH
Heartland at Thayer Central
Hemingford at Perkins County
Humphrey/LHF at Brownell Talbot
Kimball at Bayard
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Plainview
Leyton at Hitchcock County
Lourdes CC at Freeman
Lutheran High Northeast at Hartington-Newcastle
Madison at Clarkson/Leigh
Nebraska Christian at East Butler
North Central at Summerland
Palmyra at Johnson County Central
Southern at Tri County
Stanton at Howells-Dodge
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock
Class D-2
Allen at Wynot
Axtell at Loomis
Bloomfield at Niobrara/Verdigre
Boyd County at West Holt
CWC at Central Valley
Creighton at St. Mary's
Elgin/PJ at Humphrey SF
Emerson-Hubbard at Homer
Giltner at Lawrence-Nelson
High Plains at Palmer
Johnson-Brock at Omaha Christian
Kenesaw at BDS
Maywood-Hayes Center at Overton
Mead at Diller-Odell
Medicine Valley at Brady
Morrill at Mullen
Osceola at Nebraska Lutheran
Riverside at Fullerton
Sandhills Valley at Twin Loup
Sandhills/Thedford at Ansley-Litchfield
South Loup at Pleasanton
Walthill at Pender
Wausa at Osmond
Six-man
Deshler at Pawnee City
Dorchester at Sterling
Franklin at Southwest
Hampton at Heartland Lutheran
Hyannis at Garden County
McCool Junction at Parkview Christian