Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Millard West
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central
Class C-2
Oakland-Craig at Aquinas
Class D-1
Arcadia-Loup City at Ravenna
Summerland at Neligh-Oakdale
Class D-2
Leyton at Morrill
Overton at Medicine Valley
Pleasanton at Sandhills Valley
Six-man
Pawnee City at Meridian
Sterling at Deshler
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Gretna
Bellevue West at Kearney
Columbus at Lincoln High
Fremont at Omaha South
Grand Island at Omaha Westside
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln Northeast at North Platte
Norfolk at Omaha Benson
Omaha Bryan at Millard North
Omaha North at Millard South
Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City
Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South
Class B
Aurora at York
Bennington at Blair
Crete at Plattsmouth
Elkhorn at Ralston
Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt
Gering at Alliance
Hastings at Seward
McCook at Lexington
Norris at Beatrice
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross
Scottsbluff at Northwest
Waverly at Mount Michael
Class C-1
Adams Central at Wood River-Shelton
Arlington at Logan View/SS
Auburn at Lincoln Christian
Battle Creek at Wayne
Broken Bow at O'Neill
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
Chadron at Mitchell
Chase County at Valentine
Columbus Lakeview at Central City
Cozad at Holdrege
DC West at Omaha Concordia
Fairbury at Falls City
Gothenburg at Ogallala
Minden at Kearney Catholic
Nebraska City at Milford
North Bend Central at Schuyler
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
St. Paul at Fillmore Central
Wahoo at Platteview
West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus
Yuma, Colo. at Sidney
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at David City
Bishop Neumann at Wilber-Clatonia
Bridgeport at North Platte St. Pat's
Centura at Twin River
Crofton at Tekamah-Herman
Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord
Gibbon at Grand Island CC
Gordon-Rushville at Hershey
Hastings SC at Sutton
Malcolm at Louisville
Norfolk Catholic at Ponca
Sandy Creek at Superior
Syracuse at Centennial
Yutan at Lincoln Lutheran
Class D-1
Anselmo-Merna at Amherst
Arapahoe at Elm Creek
BRLD at Hartington CC
Burwell at North Central
Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water
Clarkson/Leigh at Guardian Angels CC
Conestoga at Lourdes CC
East Butler at Humphrey/LHF
Elkhorn Valley at Lutheran High Northeast
Elmwood-Murdock at Brownell Talbot
Freeman at Palmyra
Hartington-Newcastle at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Hi-Line at Bertrand
Hitchcock County at Cambridge
Howells-Dodge at Madison
Johnson County Central at HTRS
Maxwell at Dundy County-Stratton
Perkins County at Kimball
Pierce at Boone Central
Plainview at Wakefield
Shelby-Rising City at Nebraska Christian
Southern Valley at Alma
Sutherland at Hemingford
Thayer Central at EMF
Tri County at Heartland
West Holt at Ainsworth
Wisner-Pilger at Stanton
Class D-2
Ansley-Litchfield at Twin Loup
BDS at Blue Hill
Bayard at Garden County
Boyd County at Bloomfield
Brady at Axtell
Central Valley at Elgin/PJ
Diller-Odell at Southern
Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock
Fullerton at High Plains
Homer at Walthill
Humphrey SF at Riverside
Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw
Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center
Mullen at Hyannis
Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner
Niobrara/Verdigre at Creighton
Omaha Christian at Mead
Osmond at Randolph
Palmer at Osceola
Pender at Allen
South Loup at Sandhills/Thedford
St. Mary's at CWC
Winside at Emerson-Hubbard
Wynot at Wausa
Six-man
Banner County at Creek Valley
Dorchester at Hampton
Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County
Crawford at South Platte