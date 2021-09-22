 Skip to main content
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule and scores
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 5 schedule and scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Creighton Prep 28, Millard West 21

Lincoln East 47, Lincoln Southeast 10

Omaha Burke 32, Omaha Central 6

Class C-2

Aquinas 29, Oakland-Craig 28

Class D-1

Arcadia-Loup City 75, Ravenna 28

Neligh-Oakdale 42, Summerland 34

Class D-2

Leyton 56, Morrill 14

Medicine Valley 44, Overton 14

Pleasanton 38, Sandhills Valley 32

Six-man

Pawnee City 77, Meridian 29

Sterling 57, Deshler 8

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Gretna

Bellevue West at Kearney

Columbus at Lincoln High

Fremont at Omaha South

Grand Island at Omaha Westside

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southwest at Papillion-La Vista South

Lincoln Northeast at North Platte

Norfolk at Omaha Benson

Omaha Bryan at Millard North

Omaha North at Millard South

Omaha Northwest at South Sioux City

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South

Class B

Aurora at York

Bennington at Blair

Crete at Plattsmouth

Elkhorn at Ralston

Elkhorn North at Omaha Skutt 

Gering at Alliance

Hastings at Seward

McCook at Lexington

Norris at Beatrice

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross

Scottsbluff at Northwest

Waverly at Mount Michael

Class C-1

Adams Central at Wood River-Shelton

Arlington at Logan View/SS

Auburn at Lincoln Christian

Battle Creek at Wayne

Broken Bow at O'Neill

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

Chadron at Mitchell

Chase County at Valentine

Columbus Lakeview at Central City

Cozad at Holdrege

DC West at Omaha Concordia

Fairbury at Falls City

Gothenburg at Ogallala

Minden at Kearney Catholic

Nebraska City at Milford

North Bend Central at Schuyler

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

St. Paul at Fillmore Central

Wahoo at Platteview

West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus

Yuma, Colo. at Sidney

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at David City

Bishop Neumann at Wilber-Clatonia

Bridgeport at North Platte St. Pat's

Centura at Twin River

Crofton at Tekamah-Herman

Doniphan-Trumbull at Ord

Gibbon at Grand Island CC

Gordon-Rushville at Hershey

Hastings SC at Sutton

Malcolm at Louisville

Norfolk Catholic at Ponca

Sandy Creek at Superior

Syracuse at Centennial

Yutan at Lincoln Lutheran

Class D-1

Anselmo-Merna at Amherst

Arapahoe at Elm Creek

BRLD at Hartington CC

Burwell at North Central

Cedar Bluffs at Weeping Water

Clarkson/Leigh at Guardian Angels CC

Conestoga at Lourdes CC

East Butler at Humphrey/LHF

Elkhorn Valley at Lutheran High Northeast

Elmwood-Murdock at Brownell Talbot

Freeman at Palmyra

Hartington-Newcastle at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Hi-Line at Bertrand

Hitchcock County at Cambridge

Howells-Dodge at Madison

Johnson County Central at HTRS

Maxwell at Dundy County-Stratton

Perkins County at Kimball

Pierce at Boone Central

Plainview at Wakefield

Shelby-Rising City at Nebraska Christian

Southern Valley at Alma

Sutherland at Hemingford

Thayer Central at EMF

Tri County at Heartland

West Holt at Ainsworth

Wisner-Pilger at Stanton

Class D-2

Ansley-Litchfield at Twin Loup

BDS at Blue Hill

Bayard at Garden County

Boyd County at Bloomfield

Brady at Axtell

Central Valley at Elgin/PJ

Diller-Odell at Southern

Falls City SH at Johnson-Brock

Fullerton at High Plains

Homer at Walthill

Humphrey SF at Riverside

Lawrence-Nelson at Kenesaw

Loomis at Maywood-Hayes Center

Mullen at Hyannis

Nebraska Lutheran at Giltner

Niobrara/Verdigre at Creighton

Omaha Christian at Mead

Osmond at Randolph

Palmer at Osceola

Pender at Allen

South Loup at Sandhills/Thedford

St. Mary's at CWC

Winside at Emerson-Hubbard

Wynot at Wausa

Six-man

Banner County at Creek Valley

Dorchester at Hampton

Cody-Kilgore at Sioux County

Crawford at South Platte

Elba at Stuart

Harvard at Red Cloud

Hay Springs at Minatare

Heartland Lutheran at McCool Junction

Parkview Christian at Lewiston

Paxton at Wallace

Potter-Dix at Arthur County

Santee at St. Edward

Silver Lake at S-E-M

Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Wilcox-Hildreth at Franklin

