Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 4 schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Elkhorn South at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southeast at Creighton Prep
Millard South at Bellevue West
Class B
Blair at Elkhorn
Class D-2
Twin Loup at Sandhills/Thedford
Six-man
Minatare at Creek Valley
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest
Fremont at Grand Island
Gretna at Lincoln Pius X
Kearney at Millard West
Lincoln High at Omaha Central
Lincoln North Star at North Platte
Lincoln Northeast at Columbus
Millard North at Lincoln East
Norfolk at Papillion-La Vista
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Class B
Alliance at Hastings
Beatrice at Elkhorn North
Lexington at Crete
Northwest at Waverly
Omaha Gross at Aurora
Omaha Roncalli at Norris
Omaha Skutt at Bennington
Plattsmouth at Mount Michael
Ralston at York
Seward at McCook
Sterling, Colo. at Scottsbluff
Class C-1
Arlington at Pierce
Auburn at DC West
Boone Central at Central City
Columbus Scotus at Battle Creek
Cozad at Adams Central
Falls City at Louisville
Fillmore Central at Fairbury
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central
Gering at Chadron
Holdrege at Sidney
Lincoln Christian at Columbus Lakeview
Milford at Wahoo
Minden at Hershey
Mitchell at Chase County
Nebraska City at Platteview
North Bend Central at Boys Town
Ogallala at Kearney Catholic
O'Neill at West Point-Beemer
Ord at Broken Bow
Schuyler at Logan View/SS
St. Paul at Gothenburg
Wayne at Ashland-Greenwood
Wood River-Shelton at Doniphan-Trumbull
Class C-2
Aquinas at Crofton
BRLD at Yutan
Bennett County, S.D. at Gordon-Rushville
Centennial at Malcolm
David City at Hartington CC
Gibbon at Bridgeport
Hastings St. Cecilia at Centura
North Platte St. Pat's at Grand Island CC
Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic
Omaha Concordia at Archbishop Bergan
Ponca at Twin River
Superior at Syracuse
Sutton at Lincoln Lutheran
Tekamah-Herman at Bishop Neumann
Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek
Class D-1
Alma at Bertrand
Amherst at Arcadia-Loup City
Anselmo-Merna at Ainsworth
Bayard at Perkins County
Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs
Cambridge at Arapahoe
Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County
EMF at Tri County
East Butler at Elmwood-Murdock
Elm Creek at Southern Valley
HTRS at Freeman
Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview
Heartland at Southern
Hemingford at Morrill
Hi-Line at Maxwell
Humphrey/LHF at Shelby-Rising City
Kimball at Sutherland
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Elkhorn Valley
Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield
Madison at Guardian Angels CC
Nebraska Christian at Cross County
Neligh-Oakdale at North Central
Palmyra at Lourdes CC
Ravenna at Burwell
Stanton at Clarkson/Leigh
Summerland at West Holt
Thayer Central at Johnson County Central
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Wisner-Pilger at Howells-Dodge
Class D-2
Axtell at Medicine Valley
BDS at High Plains
Bloomfield at Pender
Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson
Creighton at Boyd County
Diller-Odell at Omaha Christian
Elgin/PJ at CWC
Garden County at Mullen
Hyannis at Leyton
Johnson-Brock at Doniphan West, Kan.
Kenesaw at Giltner
Loomis at Overton
Mead at Falls City SH
Nebraska Lutheran at Palmer
Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield
Osceola at Fullerton
Randolph at Wynot
Riverside at Central Valley
Sandhills Valley at South Loup
St. Mary's at Niobrara/Verdigre
Walthill at Emerson-Hubbard
Wausa at Humphrey SF
Winside at Osmond
Six-man
Arthur County at Paxton
Deshler at Spalding Academy
Elba at Franklin
Lewiston at Heartland Lutheran
Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady