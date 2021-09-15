 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 4 schedule and scores
0 Comments
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 4 schedule and scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Elkhorn South 49, Lincoln Southwest 0

Lincoln Southeast at Creighton Prep

Millard South at Bellevue West

Class B

Blair at Elkhorn

Class D-2

Sandhillds/Thedford 45, Twin Loup 0

Six-man

Minatare at Creek Valley

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest

Fremont at Grand Island

Gretna at Lincoln Pius X

Kearney at Millard West

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Lincoln North Star at North Platte

Lincoln Northeast at Columbus

Millard North at Lincoln East

Norfolk at Papillion-La Vista

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Class B

Alliance at Hastings

Beatrice at Elkhorn North

Lexington at Crete

Northwest at Waverly

Omaha Gross at Aurora

Omaha Roncalli at Norris

Omaha Skutt at Bennington

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael

Ralston at York

Seward at McCook

Sterling, Colo. at Scottsbluff

Class C-1

Arlington at Pierce

Auburn at DC West

Boone Central at Central City

Columbus Scotus at Battle Creek

Cozad at Adams Central

Falls City at Louisville

Fillmore Central at Fairbury

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central

Gering at Chadron

Holdrege at Sidney

Lincoln Christian at Columbus Lakeview

Milford at Wahoo

Minden at Hershey

Mitchell at Chase County

Nebraska City at Platteview

North Bend Central at Boys Town

Ogallala at Kearney Catholic

O'Neill at West Point-Beemer

Ord at Broken Bow

Schuyler at Logan View/SS

St. Paul at Gothenburg

Wayne at Ashland-Greenwood

Wood River-Shelton at Doniphan-Trumbull

Class C-2

Aquinas at Crofton

BRLD at Yutan

Bennett County, S.D. at Gordon-Rushville

Centennial at Malcolm

David City at Hartington CC

Gibbon at Bridgeport

Hastings St. Cecilia at Centura

North Platte St. Pat's at Grand Island CC

Oakland-Craig at Norfolk Catholic

Omaha Concordia at Archbishop Bergan

Ponca at Twin River

Superior at Syracuse

Sutton at Lincoln Lutheran

Tekamah-Herman at Bishop Neumann

Wilber-Clatonia at Sandy Creek

Class D-1

Alma at Bertrand

Amherst at Arcadia-Loup City

Anselmo-Merna at Ainsworth

Bayard at Perkins County

Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs

Cambridge at Arapahoe

Dundy County-Stratton at Hitchcock County

EMF at Tri County

East Butler at Elmwood-Murdock

Elm Creek at Southern Valley

HTRS at Freeman

Hartington-Newcastle at Plainview

Heartland at Southern

Hemingford at Morrill

Hi-Line at Maxwell

Humphrey/LHF at Shelby-Rising City

Kimball at Sutherland

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Elkhorn Valley

Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield

Madison at Guardian Angels CC

Nebraska Christian at Cross County

Neligh-Oakdale at North Central

Palmyra at Lourdes CC

Ravenna at Burwell

Stanton at Clarkson/Leigh

Summerland at West Holt

Thayer Central at Johnson County Central

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Wisner-Pilger at Howells-Dodge

Class D-2

Axtell at Medicine Valley

BDS at High Plains

Bloomfield at Pender

Blue Hill at Lawrence-Nelson

Creighton at Boyd County

Diller-Odell at Omaha Christian

Elgin/PJ at CWC

Garden County at Mullen

Hyannis at Leyton

Johnson-Brock at Doniphan West, Kan.

Kenesaw at Giltner

Loomis at Overton

Mead at Falls City SH

Nebraska Lutheran at Palmer

Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield

Osceola at Fullerton

Randolph at Wynot

Riverside at Central Valley

Sandhills Valley at South Loup

St. Mary's at Niobrara/Verdigre

Walthill at Emerson-Hubbard

Wausa at Humphrey SF

Winside at Osmond

Six-man

Arthur County at Paxton

Deshler at Spalding Academy

Elba at Franklin

Lewiston at Heartland Lutheran

Maywood-Hayes Center at Brady

Meridian at St. Edward

Pawnee City at Parkview Christian

Potter-Dix at Crawford

Santee at McCool Junction

Sioux County at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

South Platte at Hay Springs

Southwest at Silver Lake

Stuart at Cody-Kilgore

Wallace at Wilcox-Hildreth

Wauneta-Palisade at Banner County

High school football logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News