Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 3 schedule and scores

Football
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Class A
Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13
Omaha Burke 34, Millard North 21
Class B
Omaha Skutt 54, Omaha Gross 27
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25
Class D-1
Lutheran High Northeast 22, Guardian Angles CC 20
Class D-2
Garden County 40, Brady 25
Mullen 81, Maywood-Hayes Center 27
Pender 40, Winside 26
Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26
St. Mary's 60, Walthill 6
Six-man
Franklin 73, Deshler 22
Spalding Academy 38, S-E-M 30
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Creighton Prep at Bellevue West
Lincoln East at Norfolk
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island
Lincoln Southwest at Omaha North
Millard West at Millard South
North Platte at Kearney
Omaha Benson at Fremont
Omaha Central at Elkhorn South
Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha South at Bellevue East
Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista
Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna
Ralston at Omaha Bryan
Class B
Aurora at Scottsbluff
Blair at Beatrice
Crete at Seward
Elkhorn at Waverly
Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth
Hastings at Gering
Lexington at South Sioux City
Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli
Norris at Bennington
Northwest at Alliance
York at McCook
Class C-1
Adams Central at Minden
Aquinas at Columbus Scotus
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington
Battle Creek at West Point-Beemer
Boys Town at Wahoo
Central City at O'Neill
Chase County at Ogallala
Chadron at Valentine
DC West at Boone Central
Fairbury at Sutton
Fillmore Central at Milford
Fort Calhoun at Lincoln Christian
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell
Gothenburg at Broken Bow
Kearney Catholic at St. Paul
Omaha Concordia at Nebraska City
Pierce at North Bend Central
Platteview at Auburn
Raymond Central at Schuyler
Sidney at Cozad
Wayne at Columbus Lakeview
Wood River-Shelton at Holdrege
Class C-2
Centura at North Platte St. Pat's
Crofton at Oakland-Craig
Doniphan-Trumbull at Bishop Neumann
Grand Island CC at Centennial
Hartington CC at Tekamah-Herman
Hershey at Gibbon
Holyoke, Colo. at Bridgeport
Logan View/SS at BRLD
Louisville at Syracuse
Malcolm at Falls City
Norfolk Catholic at Ord
Ponca at Yutan
Sandy Creek at David City
Twin River at Hastings SC
Wakefield at Stanton
Wilber-Clatonia at Superior
Class D-1
Ainsworth at Arcadia-Loup City
Arapahoe at Blue Hill
Bertrand at Ravenna
Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale
CWC at Summerland
Cambridge at Southern Valley
Clarkson/Leigh at East Butler
Conestoga at Palmyra
Cross County at Howells-Dodge
Elkhorn Valley at Wisner-Pilger
Elm Creek at Amherst
HTRS at Thayer Central
Hitchcock County at Alma
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Leyton at Bayard
Lourdes CC at Johnson-Brock
Maxwell at Hemingford
Morrill at Kimball
Nebraska Christian at Heartland
Niobrara/Verdigre at Madison
North Central at Humphrey/LHF
Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot
Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton
Plainview at Creighton
Shelby-Rising City at EMF
Southern at Freeman
Sutherland at Hi-Line
Tri County at Elmwood-Murdock
West Holt at Hartington-Newcastle
Class D-2
Ansley-Litchfield at Axtell
Bloomfield at Allen
Boyd County at Wausa
Cedar Bluffs at Nebraska Lutheran
Central Valley at Twin Loup
Emerson-Hubbard at Randolph
Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS
Fullerton at Kenesaw
Giltner at Loomis
High Plains at Elgin/PJ
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Osceola at Mead
Osmond at Riverside
Overton at Pleasanton
Palmer at Humphrey SF
Sandhills/Thedford at Hyannis
South Loup at Anselmo-Merna
Wynot at Homer
Six-man
Crawford at Banner County
Creek Valley at Sioux County
Hay Springs at Arthur County
Lewiston at Dorchester