Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 3 schedule and scores
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 3 schedule and scores

Football

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Class A

Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13

Omaha Burke 34, Millard North 21

Class B

Omaha Skutt 54, Omaha Gross 27

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Class D-1

Lutheran High Northeast 22, Guardian Angles CC 20

Class D-2

Garden County 40, Brady 25

Mullen 81, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Pender 40, Winside 26

Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26

St. Mary's 60, Walthill 6

Six-man

Franklin 73, Deshler 22

Spalding Academy 38, S-E-M 30

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Creighton Prep at Bellevue West

Lincoln East at Norfolk

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High

Lincoln Southeast at Grand Island

Lincoln Southwest at Omaha North

Millard West at Millard South

North Platte at Kearney

Omaha Benson at Fremont

Omaha Central at Elkhorn South

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha South at Bellevue East

Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista South at Gretna

Ralston at Omaha Bryan

Class B

Aurora at Scottsbluff

Blair at Beatrice

Crete at Seward

Elkhorn at Waverly

Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth

Hastings at Gering

Lexington at South Sioux City

Mount Michael at Omaha Roncalli

Norris at Bennington

Northwest at Alliance

York at McCook

Class C-1

Adams Central at Minden

Aquinas at Columbus Scotus

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington

Battle Creek at West Point-Beemer

Boys Town at Wahoo

Central City at O'Neill

Chase County at Ogallala

Chadron at Valentine

DC West at Boone Central

Fairbury at Sutton

Fillmore Central at Milford

Fort Calhoun at Lincoln Christian

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell

Gothenburg at Broken Bow

Kearney Catholic at St. Paul

Omaha Concordia at Nebraska City

Pierce at North Bend Central

Platteview at Auburn

Raymond Central at Schuyler

Sidney at Cozad

Wayne at Columbus Lakeview

Wood River-Shelton at Holdrege

Class C-2

Centura at North Platte St. Pat's

Crofton at Oakland-Craig

Doniphan-Trumbull at Bishop Neumann

Grand Island CC at Centennial

Hartington CC at Tekamah-Herman

Hershey at Gibbon

Holyoke, Colo. at Bridgeport

Logan View/SS at BRLD

Louisville at Syracuse

Malcolm at Falls City

Norfolk Catholic at Ord

Ponca at Yutan

Sandy Creek at David City

Twin River at Hastings SC

Wakefield at Stanton

Wilber-Clatonia at Superior

Class D-1

Ainsworth at Arcadia-Loup City

Arapahoe at Blue Hill

Bertrand at Ravenna

Burwell at Neligh-Oakdale

CWC at Summerland

Cambridge at Southern Valley

Clarkson/Leigh at East Butler

Conestoga at Palmyra

Cross County at Howells-Dodge

Elkhorn Valley at Wisner-Pilger

Elm Creek at Amherst

HTRS at Thayer Central

Hitchcock County at Alma

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water

Leyton at Bayard

Lourdes CC at Johnson-Brock

Maxwell at Hemingford

Morrill at Kimball

Nebraska Christian at Heartland

Niobrara/Verdigre at Madison

North Central at Humphrey/LHF

Omaha Christian at Brownell Talbot

Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Plainview at Creighton

Shelby-Rising City at EMF

Southern at Freeman

Sutherland at Hi-Line

Tri County at Elmwood-Murdock

West Holt at Hartington-Newcastle

Class D-2

Ansley-Litchfield at Axtell

Bloomfield at Allen

Boyd County at Wausa

Cedar Bluffs at Nebraska Lutheran

Central Valley at Twin Loup

Emerson-Hubbard at Randolph

Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS

Fullerton at Kenesaw

Giltner at Loomis

High Plains at Elgin/PJ

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

Osceola at Mead

Osmond at Riverside

Overton at Pleasanton

Palmer at Humphrey SF

Sandhills/Thedford at Hyannis

South Loup at Anselmo-Merna

Wynot at Homer

Six-man

Crawford at Banner County

Creek Valley at Sioux County

Hay Springs at Arthur County

Lewiston at Dorchester

McCool Junction at Pawnee City

Minatare at Wallace

Parkview Christian at Sterling

Red Cloud at Southwest

Santee at Cody-Kilgore

South Platte at Wauneta-Palisade

St. Edward at Harvard

Stuart at Hampton

Wilcox-Hildreth at Meridian

