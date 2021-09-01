 Skip to main content
Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 2 schedule
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 2 schedule

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Columbus at Norfolk

Elkhorn South at Millard South

Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep

Class B

Norris at Elkhorn North

Class D-1

Ansley-Litchfield at Ravenna

Class D-2

Pender at Randolph

Six-man

S-E-M at Stuart

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X

Kearney at Omaha Burke

Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista South

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast

Millard North at Millard West

North Platte at Fremont

Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High

Omaha Central at Gretna

Omaha North at Omaha Westside

Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Omaha South

Class B

Alliance at York

Beatrice at Lexington

Bennington at Aurora

Gering at Northwest

McCook at Crete

Mount Michael at Blair

Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Scottsbluff at Hastings

Seward at Omaha Gross

Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City

Waverly at Omaha Skutt

Class C-1

Arlington at North Bend Central 

Auburn at Fort Calhoun

Broken Bow at St. Paul

Chase County at Sidney

Central City at Ord

Columbus Lakeview at Pierce

Columbus Scotus at Omaha Concordia

Cozad at Wood River-Shelton

David City at Logan View/SS

Falls City at Raymond Central

Gordon-Rushville at Chadron

Holdrege at Ogallala

Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg

Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian

Milford at Ashland-Greenwood

Minden at Boone Central

Mitchell at Burns, Wyo.

Nebraska City at Louisville

O'Neill at Valentine

Platteview at Boys Town

Schuyler at DC West

Superior at Fairbury

Syracuse at Fillmore Central

Wahoo at Adams Central

West Point-Beemer at Wayne 

Class C-2

Archbishop Bergan at Grand Island CC

Bishop Neumann at Norfolk Catholic

Bridgeport at Centura

Centennial at Aquinas

Gibbon at Doniphan-Trumbull

Hartington CC at Battle Creek

Hershey at Sandy Creek

North Platte St. Pat's at Hastings SC

Oakland-Craig at BRLD

Sutton at Wilber-Clatonia

Tekamah-Herman at Ponca

Twin River at Crofton

Yutan at Malcolm

Class D-1

Alma at Medicine Valley

Ainsworth at Burwell

Amherst at Cambridge

Arcadia-Loup City at Nebraska Christian

Brady at Maxwell

Brownell Talbot at Palmyra

Cross County at Thayer Central

Diller-Odell at HTRS

Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand

East Butler at EMF

Elmwood-Murdock at Clarkson/Leigh

Freeman at Conestoga

Garden County at Sutherland

Guardian Angels CC at Lourdes CC

Hartington-Newcastle at Humphrey/LHF

Heartland at Madison

Hemingford at Anselmo-Merna

Hi-Line at Elm Creek

Hitchcock County at Bayard

Howells-Dodge at Shelby-Rising City

Johnson County Central at Southern

Kimball at Leyton

Lutheran High Northeast at West Holt

Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview

North Central at Elkhorn Valley

Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center

Southern Valley at Blue Hill

Stanton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Summerland at St. Mary's 

Weeping Water at Tri County

Wisner-Pilger at Wakefield

Class D-2

Axtell at Pleasanton

Cedar Bluffs at Winside

Elgin/PJ at Boyd County

Falls City SH at Nebraska Lutheran

Fullerton at CWC

Giltner at Riverside

Humphrey SF at Emerson-Hubbard

Hyannis at South Loup

Johnson-Brock at BDS

Lawrence-Nelson at Arapahoe

Loomis at Kenesaw

Mead at Allen

Morrill at Sandhills/Thedford

Omaha Christian at High Plains

Osmond at Niobrara/Verdigre

Overton at Sandhills Valley

Palmer at Central Valley

Twin Loup at Mullen

Walthill at Creighton

Wausa at Osceola

Wynot at Bloomfield

Six-man

Banner County at Minatare

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County

Dorchester at Pawnee City

Hampton at St. Edward

Harvard at McCool Junction

Heartland Lutheran at Santee

Paxton at Creek Valley

Red Cloud at Lewiston

Sterling at Elba

Sioux County at Potter-Dix

Spalding Academy at Silver Lake

Wallace at South Platte

Wauneta-Palisade at Franklin

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

