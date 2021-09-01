Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 2 schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Columbus at Norfolk
Elkhorn South at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista at Creighton Prep
Class B
Norris at Elkhorn North
Class D-1
Ansley-Litchfield at Ravenna
Class D-2
Pender at Randolph
Six-man
S-E-M at Stuart
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Grand Island at Lincoln Pius X
Kearney at Omaha Burke
Lincoln East at Papillion-La Vista South
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Southeast
Millard North at Millard West
North Platte at Fremont
Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln High
Omaha Central at Gretna
Omaha North at Omaha Westside
Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Omaha South
Class B
Alliance at York
Beatrice at Lexington
Bennington at Aurora
Gering at Northwest
McCook at Crete
Mount Michael at Blair
Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Scottsbluff at Hastings
Seward at Omaha Gross
Sioux City West, Iowa at South Sioux City
Waverly at Omaha Skutt
Class C-1
Arlington at North Bend Central
Auburn at Fort Calhoun
Broken Bow at St. Paul
Chase County at Sidney
Central City at Ord
Columbus Lakeview at Pierce
Columbus Scotus at Omaha Concordia
Cozad at Wood River-Shelton
David City at Logan View/SS
Falls City at Raymond Central
Gordon-Rushville at Chadron
Holdrege at Ogallala
Kearney Catholic at Gothenburg
Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Christian
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood
Minden at Boone Central
Mitchell at Burns, Wyo.
Nebraska City at Louisville
O'Neill at Valentine
Platteview at Boys Town
Schuyler at DC West
Superior at Fairbury
Syracuse at Fillmore Central
Wahoo at Adams Central
West Point-Beemer at Wayne
Class C-2
Archbishop Bergan at Grand Island CC
Bishop Neumann at Norfolk Catholic
Bridgeport at Centura
Centennial at Aquinas
Gibbon at Doniphan-Trumbull
Hartington CC at Battle Creek
Hershey at Sandy Creek
North Platte St. Pat's at Hastings SC
Oakland-Craig at BRLD
Sutton at Wilber-Clatonia
Tekamah-Herman at Ponca
Twin River at Crofton
Yutan at Malcolm
Class D-1
Alma at Medicine Valley
Ainsworth at Burwell
Amherst at Cambridge
Arcadia-Loup City at Nebraska Christian
Brady at Maxwell
Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
Cross County at Thayer Central
Diller-Odell at HTRS
Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand
East Butler at EMF
Elmwood-Murdock at Clarkson/Leigh
Freeman at Conestoga
Garden County at Sutherland
Guardian Angels CC at Lourdes CC
Hartington-Newcastle at Humphrey/LHF
Heartland at Madison
Hemingford at Anselmo-Merna
Hi-Line at Elm Creek
Hitchcock County at Bayard
Howells-Dodge at Shelby-Rising City
Johnson County Central at Southern
Kimball at Leyton
Lutheran High Northeast at West Holt
Neligh-Oakdale at Plainview
North Central at Elkhorn Valley
Perkins County at Maywood-Hayes Center
Southern Valley at Blue Hill
Stanton at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Summerland at St. Mary's
Weeping Water at Tri County
Wisner-Pilger at Wakefield
Class D-2
Axtell at Pleasanton
Cedar Bluffs at Winside
Elgin/PJ at Boyd County
Falls City SH at Nebraska Lutheran
Fullerton at CWC
Giltner at Riverside
Humphrey SF at Emerson-Hubbard
Hyannis at South Loup
Johnson-Brock at BDS
Lawrence-Nelson at Arapahoe
Loomis at Kenesaw
Mead at Allen
Morrill at Sandhills/Thedford
Omaha Christian at High Plains
Osmond at Niobrara/Verdigre
Overton at Sandhills Valley
Palmer at Central Valley
Twin Loup at Mullen
Walthill at Creighton
Wausa at Osceola
Wynot at Bloomfield
Six-man
Banner County at Minatare
Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County
Dorchester at Pawnee City
Hampton at St. Edward
Harvard at McCool Junction
Heartland Lutheran at Santee
Paxton at Creek Valley
Red Cloud at Lewiston
Sterling at Elba
Sioux County at Potter-Dix
Spalding Academy at Silver Lake
Wallace at South Platte
Wauneta-Palisade at Franklin
