Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 1 schedule
agate

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East

Millard South at Millard North

Omaha Burke at Bellevue West

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan

Class B

South Sioux City at Sioux City North, Iowa

Waverly at Elkhorn North

Class C-1

Boone Central at Norfolk Catholic

Class C-2

Doniphan-Trumbull at North Platte St. Pat's

Dundy County-Stratton at Julesburg, Colo.

Class D-2

Homer at Bloomfield

Sandhills Valley at Hyannis

Six-man

Edgemont, S.D. at Crawford

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Aurora at North Platte

Bellevue East at Omaha Benson

Columbus at Omaha Central

Fremont at Lincoln Northeast

Grand Island at Kearney

Gretna at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North

Millard West at Elkhorn South

Norfolk at Omaha South

Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South

Class B

Alliance at Mitchell

Crete at York

Elkhorn High at Norris

Fort Morgan, Colo. at Scottsbluff

Gering at Torrington, Wyo.

Hastings at McCook

Lexington at Seward

Northwest at Bennington

Omaha Gross at Mount Michael

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt

Plattsmouth at Blair

Ralston at Beatrice

Class C-1

Adams Central at Holdrege

Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn

Battle Creek at Central City

Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview

Chadron at Chase County

Fairbury at Minden

Falls City at Platteview

Gothenburg at Cozad

Logan View/SS at Wayne

Louisville at DC West

Malcolm at Milford

Nebraska City at Schuyler

North Bend Central at Fort Calhoun

Ogallala at Broken Bow

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

O'Neill at Hartington CC

Raymond Central at Fillmore Central

Sidney at Bridgeport

St. Paul at Pierce

Wahoo at Columbus Scotus

West Point-Beemer at Arlington

Wood River-Shelton at Kearney Catholic

Class C-2

BRLD at Tekamah-Herman

Bishop Neumann at Aquinas

Centennial at Superior

Centura at Hershey

David City at Twin River

Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia

Ord at Gordon-Rushville

Sandy Creek at Gibbon

Sutton at Grand Island CC

Valentine at Crofton

Yutan at Archbishop Bergan

Class D-1

Amherst at Alma

Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield

Arapahoe at Hi-Line

Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek

Bayard at Morrill

Bertrand at Overton

Blue Hill at Loomis

Brownell Talbot at Stanton

Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County

EMF at Conestoga

Elkhorn Valley at Summerland

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

Garden County at Hemingford

Heartland at Giltner

Howells-Dodge at East Butler

Humphrey/LHF at Neligh-Oakdale

Kimball at Hitchcock County

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wisner-Pilger

Lourdes CC at Falls City SH

Madison at Lutheran High Northeast

Maxwell at Perkins County

Palmyra at Omaha Christian

Plainview at Ainsworth

Ravenna at Southern Valley

Southern at HTRS

St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ

Sutherland at Cambridge

Thayer Central at Shelby-Rising City

Tri County at Johnson County Central

Twin Loup at North Central

Wakefield at Guardian Angels CC

Weeping Water at Freeman

West Holt at Burwell

Class D-2

Allen at Osmond

CWC at Boyd County

Central Valley at Fullerton

Creighton at Pender

BDS at Diller-Odell

Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs

High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson

Humphrey SF at Wynot

Kenesaw at Axtell

Maywood-Hayes Center at Leyton

Medicine Valley at South Loup

Nebraska Christian at Palmer

Nebraska Lutheran at Johnson-Brock

Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa

Pleasanton at Brady

Randolph at Hartington-Newcastle

Riverside at Osceola

Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen

Winside at Walthill

Six-man

Arthur County at S-E-M

Cody-Kilgore at Paxton

Creek Valley at Hay Springs

Deshler at Red Cloud

Elba at Heartland Lutheran

Meridian at Dorchester

Potter-Dix at Wallace

Silver Lake at Wauneta-Palisade

Southwest at Wilcox-Hildreth

Spalding Academy at Harvard

St. Edward at Parkview Christian

Sterling at Hampton

High school football logo 2014

 

