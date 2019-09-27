Noah Walters went 4-for-4 passing for 106 yards in leading Lincoln East to a 55-3 victory Friday at Bellevue East.
After taking a 7-0 lead on an Austin Schneider 8-yard run in the first quarter, Lincoln East put together a 27-point second quarter to take a 34-3 halftime lead.
Walters connected with Jack Larson on a 54-yard pass to put East ahead 14-0. After a Bellevue East field goal, Cole Weller picked off a Chieftain pass and returned it 50 yards for the score. Eddie Lankas added a 31-yard touchdown run.
Walters added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cole Weller and DeKendrick McCray added the final two touchdowns with a 31-yard run and 50-yard punt return.
East finished with 229 rushing yards on 37 attempts and 120 yards passing on seven attempts. Austin Schneider added a 1-for-3 passing performance for 14 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Christian 39, Falls City 16: The Crusaders racked up 332 rushing yards as they defeated the Tigers in a ground-and-pound type game. Ethan Berrier had 22 carries for 122 yards and a score, while Colby Schlucklebier ran four times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Christian snapped a 14-game losing streak with the win.
Omaha Central 17, Lincoln High 7: DeAnthony Bridgeford rushed 14 times for 132 yards and a touchdown to upend the Links. The Eagles took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Hunt Boutin answered with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Erik Polishchuck in the second quarter. Bridgeford put the game away in the fourth with an 18-yard run.
Papillion-La Vista South 44, Lincoln Northeast 0: Nick Sich ruled the ground game with 20 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Papillion-La Vista South. Through the air, quarterback Conner Crandall was 13-for-19 for 139 yards and two scores in the Titans' victory over the Rockets.
Johnson-Brock 66, Parkview Christian 20: Ty Hahn accounted for all of the Eagles receiving yards with four catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Fossenbarger threw for three touchdowns for the Eagles, and scored three himself, including an interception return.
Lincoln Lutheran 62, Nebraska City 20: Joshua Duitsman led the Warriors' charge, completing 16-of-21 passes for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Ethan Zager caught six of those passes for 93 yards and four scores.