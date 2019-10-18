DJ McGarvie had 192 passing yards and ran for 113 Friday, ending four drives with Lincoln North Star touchdowns in a 48-8 victory on the road over Omaha Bryan.
After a pair of Duane Thomas touchdown runs (2 and 15 yards), McGarvie busted the game open with a 51-yard scamper that put the Navigators ahead 21-0. North Star led 34-0 at halftime after a 27-point second quarter.
The North Star quarterback then tossed a pair of touchdowns to Cole Coffey (15 yards) and Justin Gruber (18 yards), before capping his night with a 16-yard run.
Peyton Holloway answered Omaha Bryan's lone score with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Falls City 16: Joshua Duitsman had 228 passing yards, 140 to Garret Hoefs, and tossed four touchdowns as the Warriors outlasted Falls City in the second half. Duitsman connected with Hoefs for a 54-yard pass on the opening score, and added an 80-yard strike to Hoefs to give Lutheran an 18-0 lead in the second quarter. Duitsman also connected with Colten Waldo in the first quarter. The Warriors failed to convert the point-after-touchdown on their first four attempts, including a 4-yard run from Waldo in the second quarter. Ethan Zager finally broke that trend, scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Duitsman in the third and kicking the PAT to give Lutheran a 31-8 lead.
Kearney 35, Lincoln High 7: After it saw a four-game winning streak snapped last week against Millard West, Kearney didn't miss a beat against Lincoln High, ambushing the Links for a pair of touchdowns in the opening period before extending its lead to 35-7 at the intermission. Bearcats quarterback Colin Murray scampered for a 71-yard score and connected with Will Richter for another score in the first. Lincoln High's lone score was a 68-yard pass from Jareese Lott-Buzby to Jaxon Moody in the second quarter. Kearney moves to 6-2 on this season while the Links fall to 2-7.
Diller-Odell 98, Parkview Christian 70: Isaiah Neal had three rushing touchdowns and one passing, but it was not enough to lead Parkview Christian to victory. Neal finished with 66 passing yards, 94 rushing and 26 receiving in the high-scoring affair. Cooper Ebeling had five touchdown passes, and Jacob Meyer added two for Diller-Odell.
Centennial 33, David City 14: Cooper Gierhan of Centennial went 5-for-10 passing for 210 yards and a touchdown, while Davon Brees rushed 19 times for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win in Utica.
Hastings 64, Beatrice 56: Jarrett Synek threw a Class B record nine touchdown passes to lead the Tigers past the Orangemen.