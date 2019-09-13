Dylan Gray threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Lincoln Northeast gave coach Dan Martin his first coaching win with a 34-7 win at Omaha Bryan on Friday.
Gray connected with Jesston Howard for touchdown strikes of 40 and 14 yards in the second quarter. Gray then passed to Dawson Wright for 13 yards for a third-quarter score.
Bryan closed to 21-7 on a 92-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter, but Xavier Gray sealed the Rockets' win with two late TD runs.
Howard finished with five catches for 100 yards.
Elkhorn South 58, Lincoln North Star 13: Elliott Brown completed 10 of 11 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in Elkhorn to lead the Storm, which rolled up 476 yards.
Adams Central 42, Lincoln Lutheran 0: Gabe Conant rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots, who scored 35 first-half points. The senior scored on runs of 2, 2, 7 and 9 yards. Evan Johnson added 140 passing yards for Adams Central. The Warriors dropped to 1-2.
You have free articles remaining.
Kearney Catholic 31, Lincoln Christian 21: Heinrich Haarberg was 7-for-15 for 188 yards and four TDs for Kearney Catholic. Brett Mahony caught three passes for 81 yards and three scores.
Other notables
* Battle Creek knocked off Class C-2 No. 6 and defending state champion Centennial 15-13, snapping the Broncos' streak of 29 straight regular-season victories.
* Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts caught four passes for 200 yards in Class A top-ranked Bellevue West's 51-3 win against Papillion-La Vista South. Betts had touchdowns of 98 and 73 yards.
* Caden Egr rushed 38 times for 338 yards and three touchdowns in Yutan's 36-0 win against Malcolm.